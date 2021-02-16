Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Popstar Rihanna poses topless with Ganesha figurine necklace for her lingerie brand, netizens fume

OpIndia Staff
Singer-actress turned ‘farmer activist’ Rihanna on Tuesday posted a semi-nude topless picture for her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty while sporting a necklace with Ganesha pendant.

Netizens, however, were not too happy with this and accused her of hurting their religious sentiments.

Twitterati called her out for using Hinduism as aesthetic.

Only few days back, one of the models for her lingerie brand Fenty was found posing for promotional photoshoot at a Hindu temple.

Interestingly, last year, she had apologised to Muslim community after she played songs with Hadiths in virtual runway show for her lingerie brand Fenty.

People also called out the cultural appropriation by Rihanna.

Rihanna recently won hearts of Indian ‘liberals’ for tweeting on the ‘farmer protest’ in India earlier this month. Eventually it was revealed that the tweet by Rihanna was pre-planned when baby-protestor Greta Thunberg tweeted a ‘toolkit’ that detailed the nefarious plan to foment trouble in India.

