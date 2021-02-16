Singer-actress turned ‘farmer activist’ Rihanna on Tuesday posted a semi-nude topless picture for her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty while sporting a necklace with Ganesha pendant.

when @PopcaanMusic said “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl” @SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/bnrtCZT7FB — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 15, 2021

Rihanna can be seen wearing a purple satin bottoms with a purple necklace with Ganesha figurine on it.

Netizens, however, were not too happy with this and accused her of hurting their religious sentiments.

rihanna !! stop using my religion as an aesthetic !! that ganesh figurine at the end of the chain 🙁 is a holy and sacred figure for us hindus — kani 준‧₊ | STREAM WAY HOME MV (@09S00B) February 15, 2021

Twitterati called her out for using Hinduism as aesthetic.

not the blatant appropriation … AGAIN .. just DAYS after you were called out for one of your models posing in front of a mandir … oh my god — yukta (@yuktaxkulkarni) February 16, 2021

Only few days back, one of the models for her lingerie brand Fenty was found posing for promotional photoshoot at a Hindu temple.

Interestingly, last year, she had apologised to Muslim community after she played songs with Hadiths in virtual runway show for her lingerie brand Fenty.

wearing that necklace, which depicts a hindu diety, is clearly cultural appropriation. my culture is not your aesthetic https://t.co/ccAhGcGH5q — resh⁷ ⟭⟬ ♡ ⟬⟭ (@kpopandtae) February 15, 2021

Hindu God necklace for aesthetic?



You can love Rihanna and still call her out btw. https://t.co/yBeIIK6LtP — Lucifer D Uchiha (@DaRealDilshan) February 15, 2021

People also called out the cultural appropriation by Rihanna.

Rihanna recently won hearts of Indian ‘liberals’ for tweeting on the ‘farmer protest’ in India earlier this month. Eventually it was revealed that the tweet by Rihanna was pre-planned when baby-protestor Greta Thunberg tweeted a ‘toolkit’ that detailed the nefarious plan to foment trouble in India.