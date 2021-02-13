Manu Sharma, the brother of the murdered Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma, has claimed that the attackers did not even spare the family while they were taking the mortally injured Rinku to the hospital. Manu said the family was chased on their way to the hospital and Rinku was stabbed again at the hospital.

According to the brother of the deceased, Tasuddin was the main culprit and he was the one who attacked them at the hospital.

“We were chased on our way to the hospital. When we were trying to prise out the knife from Rinku’s back, the attackers attacked him yet again. Tasuddin was the main accused. He was the one who led the attack on us at the hospital and tried to block us from getting Rinku urgent medical attention,” Manu lamented while speaking on Republic Bharat.

Hours after Delhi Police attributed the horrifying murder of Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma to a party brawl and ruled out the communal angle, the brother of the deceased rejected their claims and contended that his brother was killed for being associated with the Ram Mandir initiative and was seeking donations for the temple.

Speaking to Republic Bharat, Manu Sharma, the brother of the slain Bajrang Dal activist, said, “Police chalked up the attack to a party brawl but the assailants were not invited to the party. The only reason for their quarrel with us was because of our association with the Ram Mandir initiative and our participation in the donation drive under the Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan.”

Manu further claimed that the family used to organise Hanuman Chalisa every week and had taken out a procession in support of the construction of the Ram Mandir on August 5 which was opposed by the accused.

Investigation of Sharma’s murder transferred from Delhi Police to Crime Branch

Two days after the brutal murder of Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma in Delhi, the Delhi Police on Saturday decided to transfer the Mangolpuri murder case to the crime branch after questions were raised regarding the investigation and their initial assessment of the case. Till now, Mangolpuri police officials were investigating the Rinku Sharma murder case.

It is pertinent to note that the case was transferred to the Crime Branch after the Delhi Police had asserted that there was no ‘communal angle‘ to the murder even though the family had said that Rinku Sharma was murdered by Islamists because he chanted Jai Shri Ram and was collecting funds for Ram Mandir.

Murderers of Rinku Sharma tried to set the gas cylinder kept in the kitchen on fire

Chilling details of the bloodcurdling murder of Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma have been coming out for the last couple of days. A mob had entered the residence of Rinku Sharma and had attacked the entire family.

It is now being reported that the murderers of the Rinku Sharma had reportedly tried to burn his whole family. According to Jagran, Rinku’s mother Radha alleged that the mob that hacked her son to death barged into their house and tried to set ablaze the gas cylinder kept in the kitchen.

Rinku Sharma’ brutal murder by a Muslim mob

25-year old Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma was stabbed to death by a mob on February 10. The incident has terrorised the Hindu residents of Mangolpuri, a Muslim dominated area where Rinku lived with his family. According to reports, the incident was a fallout of the argument that had taken place between Rinku Sharma and his murderers over the collection of funds for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. The dispute was, however, resolved at that time.

It is reported that Rinku Sharma had even donated blood one and a half years ago to the wife of one of his attackers when she was pregnant and was in critical condition. He donated blood to her twice. Rinku had even helped Shakuru, brother of Islam who attacked Rinku, get admitted to a hospital after he was infected with Covid-19.