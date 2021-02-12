Yesterday on 11 February, Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma breathed his last after being brutally assaulted and stabbed with a knife in the Mangolpuri area of West Delhi. The preliminary investigation of the Delhi Police has revealed that Sharma was stabbed to death by the very same people for whom he had donated his blood a year ago.

As per the report, Rinku donated his blood to the wife of one of the attackers who killed him. The woman was pregnant one and a half years ago and was in a critical condition. Blood was needed for treatment. In such a situation, Rinku gave his blood, not once but twice, for the accused’s wife.

“We have been having issues with the accused since the last year. In August, we had organised a small event for Ram Mandir. They were angered by this but we ignored them. We have always been good neighbours; Rinku even donated blood to one of their family members when she was pregnant,” said Rinku’s brother Mannu.

Additionally, the Delhi Police also found that Rinku had even helped Islam’s brother Shakuru to get admitted in a hospital when he was infected with the coronavirus. Perhaps, he was unaware that a few months later, Shakuru’s brother would bay for his blood and lynch him to death.

Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma stabbed to death in West Delhi

According to the relatives of the deceased, an awareness rally was organised in the area some time back regarding the construction of Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Janmbhoomi temple. During this rally, the assailants had got into a dispute with Rinku Sharma, who had been collecting funds for the construction of Ram Mandir. Later, the dispute was resolved after some people of the area intervened.

On the day of the incident, Rinku Sharma once again ran across the murderers in a birthday party, where they reportedly got into a tussle again. He also said that the attackers were armed with knives and lathis. Rinku’s brother also recounted how the assailants mercilessly attacked his elder brother Rinku with sharp knives. They then fled, leaving Rinku seriously injured. Rinku was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri, where he succumbed to his injuries at 12 noon on Thursday.

The police have reportedly arrested four accused persons who killed Rinku on Wednesday at his residence. The arrested assailants have been identified as Mohammad Islam, Danish Nasruddin, Dilshan and Dilshad Islam, according to social media posts. Rinku is now survived by his mother Radha Devi, father Ajay Sharma and brothers Ankit and Manu Sharma.