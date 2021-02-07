Sunday, February 7, 2021
MeToo accused and co-founder of leftist propaganda website The Wire Sidharth Bhatia elected as President of Mumbai Press Club

During the 'MeToo' movement, Bhatia was named by at least two different women, in two separate incidents and accused of having used his power to sexually exploit women.

OpIndia Staff
MeToo accused Sidharth Bhatia elected as President of Mumbai Press Club/ Image Source: DNA
Sidharth Bhatia, one of the co-founders of leftist propaganda website ‘The Wire’ and an accused of sexually harassing women, has been elected as the new President of the Mumbai Press Club.

According to the reports, Bhatia secured a victory against Sudhakar Kashyap to be elected as the President of the Mumbai Press Club. The elections were held on Saturday.

Journalist Smita Deshmukh took to Twitter to report that a group of radical left ‘journalists’ had contested the Mumbai Press club’s elections under a grouping – ‘Progressive Democratic Alliance’. Sidharth Bhatia had contested for the post of President while another far-left ‘journalist Gurbir Singh of the Indian Express and Samar Khaldas of the Maharashtra Times had contested for the post of Chairman and Vice-Chairman respectively.

According to another journalist Shrikant Bhosale, the Progressive Democratic Alliance had fielded six candidates for the post of office bearers and ten others for committee members’ posts. All the 16 candidates of Progressive Democratic Alliance, led by far-left ‘journalist’ Sidharth Bhatia have secured victory.

In 2018, when the MeToo movement hit India, Bhatia was accused by two women for sexually harassing them.

Sidharth Bhatia is accused of sexual harassment by two former colleagues

During the ‘MeToo’ movement, Bhatia was named by at least two different women, in two separate incidents and accused of having used his power to sexually exploit women. One woman has accused Bhatia of ‘propositioning young interns in DNA (where Bhatia was previously associated with) by offering writing tips’. The second Twitter user has accused Bhatia of licking his ‘lower lip seeing bra straps of young women’ in office.

However, Bhatia had claimed that the lady who accused him of inappropriate behaviour while he was at DNA was false. He had said that no lady with that name worked at DNA while he was there. Bhatia had asserted that the allegations made by another lady, who worked for The Wire, was also untrue because The Wire Hindi has no female staff.

Following the severe backlash against the Wire editor, Bhatia has filed a police complaint to investigate the Twitter handles which made these accusations. Bhatia has maintained that the allegations were false. Brazening it out, Bhatia said that they had requested the ladies to come forward with more details, but nobody has.

The Wire – a far-left fake news website

The controversial left-wing website ‘The Wire‘, which claims to be a media outlet, is known for spewing anti-Hindu hatred and has often taken extreme anti-India positions to further its ideological narrative. The ‘news website’ started by American citizen Siddharth Varadarajan, Radia-tapes famed MK Venu and Sidharth Bhatia has a long history of peddling false propaganda and fake news.

The Wire has been caught several times peddling the most outlandish lies with impunity. They have never retracted or apologised when called out. Here are some of the outlandish lies and false propaganda propagated by The Wire in the name of journalism.

A series of FIRs were recently registered against The Wire Founder-Editor Siddharth Varadarajan for spreading fake news against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and also during the recent ‘farmer’ protests in the country. Apart from Siddharth Varadarajan, another former news anchor Vinod Dua was booked for misreporting the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots and also on charges of creating a public nuisance by false “contextual reporting”. Dua, too, was accused of sexual harassment.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

