Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Gruesome murder of 14-year-old Hindu boy Mahesh Kolli by the family of his Muslim friend: All you need to know

A 14-year-old Hindu youth Kolli Mahesh a class 9 student studying at a government school in Naribol was brutally murdered for developing a close friendship with a 14-year-old girl from a neighbouring colony in the village.

OpIndia Staff
Mahesh Kolli murdered by Mehboob for being in friendship with a Muslim girl/ Image Source: Rastrajyoti
In a gruesome incident, a 14-year-old boy was murdered, and his body was thrown into the Bhima river in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district late last month for being in friendship with a girl from the Muslim community.

According to the reports, a 14-year-old Hindu youth Kolli Mahesh, a class 9 student studying at a government school in Naribol, was brutally murdered for developing a close friendship with a 14-year-old girl from a neighbouring colony in the village.

The incident was first reported on February 27 after the villagers recovered a dead body in the Bhima river a few kilometres away from the village. The police rushed to the spot and pulled the dead body that was stuffed inside a gunny bag, only to find a decomposed body. The police identified the dead body with the help of his family members. According to the police, the boy’s nose and genitals were chopped off before he was murdered.

According to Swarajya, the deceased boy’s uncle Vishwanath said that Mahesh left home on the evening of 22 February, saying he was going to a temple and would be back in 15 minutes. As he did not return, the family became anxious and inquired about his whereabouts from his friends.

Killed because of close relationship with a Muslim girl, alleges family

The family later learnt that Mahesh had developed a close friendship with a Muslim girl in the village. The friends of the deceased boy also said that Mahesh had gifted a mobile phone to her. Soon, Mahesh’s father and uncle reached the classmate’s house. The girl, who is younger than Mahesh, returned the mobile phone and went inside. Following this, they gave a missing persons’ complaint to the Jewargi police station.

During the police investigation, it was revealed that the girl’s mother had warned the boy not to visit their area and leave the girl alone. The mother also sought the help of a relative to warn the boy.

According to the police, on February 22, the girl’s uncle, identified as Mehboob, had allegedly whisked the boy away from his village on Monday on the pretext of talking to him.

Private parts, Nose chopped-off

Five days later, Mahesh’s dead body was found a few kilometres away from the Naribola village. The villagers were shocked to see that the boy’s private part and nose were chopped off. The police told the same to the media.

Mallikarjun Kolli, the minor boy’s father, said his son was forced to drink and smoke ganja, and the assailants murdered him when he was intoxicated. “Instead of killing my son, they should have spoken to me if he was not on the right path,” the father said.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested Mehboob and two of his accomplices in connection with the case. Kalaburagi SP Simi Mariam George said they were looking into all angles.

A case has been filed against the girl’s mother and her friend Mehboob under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence) and sections of the SC/ST Prevention of atrocities act. The family said they have received some compensation from the state government under the SC/ST Prevention of atrocities act. 

Actors, activists condemn the brutal killing, demand strict action against culprits

Meanwhile, the brutal killing of Mahesh has created a massive uproar in the state. Several citizens, including prominent activists and actors have voiced their protests against the gruesome incident and has demanded strict action against the culprits.

Activist and actor Pranitha Subhash condemned the killing of Mahesh Kolli and said that it was impossible to imagine what Mahesh Koli went through. “I hope the strictest action will be taken against the perpetrators”‘, she added.

Activist Shefali Vaidya also took to Twitter to share the details of the shocking incident.

“Do you know what lies in that sack? The mutilated body of a 14 year old Hindu boy Mahesh Kolli, who was abducted, tortured and murdered by cutting off his nose and private parts allegedly for gifting a Muzlim girl a cell phone,” she said.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

