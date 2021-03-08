Monday, March 8, 2021
‘Aren’t fake 33 cr Gods enough’: Abusive tweets of AAP MLA go viral, while Netizens demand ouster, MLA peddles ‘hacked theory

OpIndia Staff
Netizens demand action after misogynistic, anti-Hindu tweets of AAP MLA go viral
Virender SIngh Kadian with Manish Sisodia, image via justdial
1

On Monday, a controversy was sparked after several of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Virender Singh Kadian’s old tweets went viral on social media. The contentious tweets, expressing vile abuses at women, Hindus, journalists and political opponents, have led to demands of his ouster from AAP.

It must be mentioned that Kadian was handed the election ticket by Arvind-Kejriwal led AAP and he secured his seat from the Delhi Cantt constituency in South-west Delhi. In a vile Hinduphobic tweet, Virender Singh Kadian said, “All Godmen are ch*tiyas. The biggest ones are those who go to listen to their religious lectures. Mother’s d*ck, isn’t the fake 33 crores enough?”

Screengrab of his tweets

Several old tweets from 2017 dug out by netizens show Virender Singh Kadian targeting his political dissenters with objectionable and highly misogynistic language. “Wake up you motherf*ucker! Dumba**, stop f*cking your sisters,” read one tweet. “Tell me the charges of your sister. She f*cks me for free,” read another tweet. In another misogynist tweet, he said, “Teri maa ka lajpat nagar“.

Screengrab of his tweets

He also compared a Twitter user to a pig and said that pigs never change. The AAP MLA was also seen abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a derogatory tweet, Virender Singh Kadian wrote, “Illegitimate child of Modi, get lost from here!”

Screengrab of his tweets

He had also referred to Home Minister Amit Shah as a ‘motherf*cker’ and claimed that he has turned Mother India pale. Virender Singh Kadian has also hurled abuses at BJP leader Kapil Mishra. “Wake up motherf*cker, how long will you f*ck your sisters?” he said. As evident from his tweets, Virender Singh Kadian has weaponised misogyny to get back at his political opponents. In his old tweets, he did not hesitate from demonising women to settle political scores.

Screengrab of his tweets

AAP MLA Virender Singh Kadian abuses journalists

In a series of tweets dating back to 2018, the AAP legislator was seen hurling choices of expletives at former India TV journalist Sushant Sinha. “You sister’s d*ck, are you BJP spokesperson motherf*cker? Have some shame. How far will you stoop, pimp? “

Screengrab of his abusive tweets

In another tweet, the AAP MLA was seen abusing Sushant’s mother and accusing him of incest. “You are a true motherf*cker. Did you have sex with your mother that resulted in your birth.”

Crossing all societal norms of civility, he was seen hurling abuses at those who watch Zee News.

Screengrab of his abusive tweets

Netizens demand action against AAP MLA Virender Singh Kadian

After the tweets of Virender Singh Kadian went viral on social media, BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga demanded his expulsion from AAP and an apology from the Chief Minister for hurting Hindu sentiments. He wrote, “Shame on Arvind Kejriwal for giving ticket to Anti Hindu Virendra Singh Kadian. I am going to file FIR (through my advocate) against him tomorrow. I demand Kejriwal to throw him from his Party immediately and apologise to Hindus.”

Twitter user Ajay Shukla tagged Chairperson of the Women’s Commission (Delhi) and said, “Please take action against this man for harbouring such misogynistic mentality. Also, find out if the women in his house are safe and free of danger.”

“AAP leader is increasing the dignity of women and the society. Manish Sisodia (Delhi Education Minister), will you transform Delhi like this? Expel him from the party,” wrote another user.

Another user tweeted, “Wow, Arvind Kejriwal! What kind of politician have you kept in the party? Very good. He has already shown his character and upbringing through his tweets. He (Virender Singh Kadian) has shown us how he treats her mother and sister at home.”

“Arvind Kejriwal’s party isn’t a common one. It has goons, thugs, terrorists and blasphemers,” concluded another user.

AAP MLA peddles usual ‘hack theory’, claims foul play

After being caught off guard, the AAP MLA alleged that his Twitter account was hacked. “I want to inform everyone that my verified account has been hacked. Someone has tweeted utterly vile tweets from my account. I am taking legal action against that person.”

Screengrab of AAP MLA’s last tweet

Several users pointed out that his disturbing tweets date back to 2017, which has no relevance to the fact that his account has been allegedly hacked now. Virender Singh Kadian then made his account private and later deleted it, in the hopes of not exposing himself further. However, several of his Hinduphobic and misogynist tweets are now available in the public domain in the form of screenshots, thereby foiling his plans to avoid public accountability. Amidst the controversy, the demand for his ouster from Aam Aadmi Party has gained momentum on the micro-blogging platform.

