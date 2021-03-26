A controversy was kicked up on March 24, after an anti-Hindu statement made by an Amar Chitra Katha intern named Abu Amaan went viral on Twitter. Twitter users outraged over Abu Amaan’s blatant display of bigotry and called out Amar Chitra Katha for hiring a vulgar and indecent person like him. Amar Chitra Katha, in turn, released an official statement informing that Amaan had been sacked. It, however, failed to take a stand against his despicable comment and instead said that Abu Amaan was terminated for breaching the employment contract.

The distasteful act came to the fore when a Twitter user named Atul Anuj pointed out how the artist, interning with ACK, had derided Hindu culture, by mocking the architecture and sculptures of medieval Hindu temples in India.

This man Abu amaan clearly admitting that he has done the same obscene thing with goddess as it is showing in picture.



Atul Anuj shared a screenshot of Abu Amaan’s response to one Bharti Kher’s Instagram post, in which she was seen mocking a sculpture at a Hindu place of worship. The Instagram user Bharti Kher had posted a picture, where she was making an obscene gesture at a sculpture of a female deity in some medieval Hindu temple. It is pertinent to note here that following the outrage, Bharti Kher has deleted her Instagram account.

Abu Amaan, who describes himself as a painter, sculptor, astrophile on his Instagram bio, was quick to use this opportunity to insult Hinduism. Abu Amaan responded to Bharti Kher’s post by writing how “he too had done the exact same thing when he visited that temple”.

Abu Amaan faced flak from the Hindus on Twitter who asked ACK to take action against its uncouth employee.

The screenshot of his comment soon went viral on social media, triggering outrage against Aby Amman and his employer Amar Chitra Katha. Following the outrage, Amar Chitra Katha issued a statement where it confirmed that Abu Amaan’s internship contract had been revoked. But, shockingly, the publication refused to acknowledge the despicable conduct of its employee. It instead chose to give a cliched and safe reason for his termination. It said that the artist was being sacked due to a breach of a confidentiality clause in his internship contract. The company said that the intern had violated the clause by sharing confidential information publicly, but didn’t reveal what kind of ‘confidential’ information was published.

The publication said that the company had a zero-tolerance policy towards any breach of contract. It urged readers to understand the full context so as to avoid the spread of hatred and misinformation.