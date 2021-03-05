Friday, March 5, 2021
Anyone could’ve got killed: Sikhs attacked in Canada, victims say they were targeted because they were wearing a turban

Only recently, Canadian-Indians who had organised a rally to celebrate India-Canada ties were attacked by pro-Khalistani elements who not only hurled abuses at them and ask them to 'go drink urine', but also insulted the Indian National Flag.

Sikhs attacked in Sydney
A group of Sikh youths attacked in Sydney
381

A group of Indian Sikhs were attacked in Harris Park in Sydney, Australia on Sunday night. They said that a group of unidentified men stopped the vehicle they were driving in, pulled out hammers, baseball bats and wooden sticks and attacked the vehicle as the victim tried to get away.

A local Australian news channel, 7News aired the CCTV footage of the incident, where a vehicle was seen fleeing a group of men appearing to be armed with wooden bats. The car was reported to be severely damaged in the attack, with the windscreen smashed in multiple places and also deep gouges into the car’s panelling. The victims somehow escaped but were chased and attacked again, the channel reported.

According to reports, the attack left the car with more than 10,000 Australian dollars in damages.

“They bashed the car from all sides,” a victim was quoted by 7News as saying. “Anyone could’ve got killed’, they added. The victim alleged that they were targeted because they were wearing turbans.

Officer of the New South Wales Police Force confirmed to a British newspaper The Independent that the driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old youth, was allegedly attacked with wooden bats and hammers by the group of unknown assailants.

Khalistanis create ruckus in Canada over farm laws, insult Indian flag

According to news channels, the Australian authorities have increased patrolling on the streets of Sydney and have been working on the option of deporting people of the Indian community who have lately been creating a ruckus on the streets of Sydney over the Indian farm laws.

Only recently, Canadian-Indians who had organised a rally to celebrate India-Canada ties were attacked by pro-Khalistani elements who not only hurled abuses at them and ask them to ‘go drink urine’, but also insulted the Indian National Flag. 

In one of the videos shared by REACH (Race, Ethnicity And Culture Heritage), the USA and Canada Chapter, a Hindu community member living in NDP’s leader Jagmeet Singh’s constituency, expressed her ordeal of constant abuse and threats posed by pro-Khalistani elements in Canada. She requested the NDP leader to take cognisance of the situation of the Hindu community living in his constituency. She said, “We are facing atrocities. They are boycotting Hindu businesses. There are slogans of Khalistan everywhere. Please help us in stopping all this.”

She further added that it is his responsibility to ensure the safety of all communities in his constituency. She said, “Please stop supporting Khalistan for once and put a stop on abuses Hindus are facing. It is wrong. And if you do not want to support Hindu businesses, at least start keeping a beard and wearing turbans so that we can also distinguish between Hindus and Sikhs like you.”

Since the day farmer protests erupted in India, the pro-Khalistani elements in India and Canada have been using the protests for their own propaganda. They are not only using the protests to lure the Sikh youth back towards militancy but also causing communal disharmony. The Hindus living in Canada face security threats at the hands of such elements as the pro-Khalistani voices have strong support from the political parties in Canada. Similar situations have come to light in the USA and the UK where Khalistani elements, with the support of ISI and other anti-India forces, are becoming a threat to the Hindu community. 

