Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Home News Reports Khalistani supporters protests outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC, raise secessionist flags
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Khalistani supporters protests outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC, raise secessionist flags

In the past, Khalistani elements in the UK, USA, and Canada have been organizing protests to show solidarity with the secessionists in India. The Khalistan movement is supported and aided actively by Pakistan's ISI.

OpIndia Staff
Khalistani supporters hold protests outside Indian embassy in Washington DC
Khalistani flag raised in Washington DC outside Indian Embassy (Image: ANI)
2

On January 26 (local time), supporters of the Khalistani secessionists came out in Washington DC to stand in solidarity with the violent mob running riots in Delhi in the name of farmer protests. The Khalistan supporters held a protest outside the Indian embassy in the capital of USA.

In the past, Khalistani elements in the UK, USA, and Canada have been organizing protests to show solidarity with the secessionists in India. The Khalistan movement is supported and aided actively by Pakistan’s ISI.

The violent protests in Delhi

The farmer unions lodged outside Delhi with lakhs of farmers got permission for a tractor rally on January 26 with specified routes and time limit to maintain law and order on Republic Day. The conditions included route, a limited number of protestors on every tractor, starting rally only after R-Day Parade, no weapons, and so on. However, they broke all the promises that they made to Delhi Police in writing.

The protestors entered Delhi hours before they were scheduled to. They carried weapons, including swords and guns. Their tractors were modified to mow down the security forces. More than a hundred police personnel were injured. The agitated protestors assaulted women officers too. By noon, a group of protestors had reached Red Fort and hoisted an alien flag that is believed to be Nishan Sahib on Red Fort. A viral video showed a protestor throwing the national flag away that caused an uproar on social media. A similar call was made by Sikhs For Justice, a terrorist organization that wants a separate Sikh country named Khalistan. The protestors were cheered by Pakistan for hoisting ‘Khalistani’ flag on Red Fort.

Notably, the advocates of the farmer unions had promised Supreme Court that the rally would be peaceful. However, in the end, 250 children and performers had to stay hidden in the Red Fort premises as the hooligans had taken over the area. By night, a section of media was seen justifying the rioting that so-called protestors did in the national capital on Republic Day.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKhalistani elements, USA Khalistani, Delhi violence
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

The deafening silence of the ‘lambs’ who egged the ‘protestors’ who turned into an unruly mob on Republic Day

Nirwa Mehta -
When the protesting mob charged towards the Red Fort and put it under siege, just few kms away from the official celebration of Republic Day, these celebrities, who egged the 'farmers' to 'fight for rights' went deafeningly quiet.
Read more
News Reports

Nirbhaya protests, blaming the govt and other excuses: Here’s how liberals came out to defend the Red Fort siege and the accompanying violence

Jinit Jain -
Left-leaning liberals went on an overdrive to defend the desecration of Red Fort by the tractor rally protesters.
Read more

Rajdeep Sardesai lies twice, says ‘farmer’ was killed because the police shot him in the head: Here is the truth

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
In this way, those who had shared the fake news once would live under the false impression that it was indeed a case of police firing.

Hindus must ask now if their religious flag atop Lal Quila would be an acceptable sight

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
A lasting visual from this Republic Day, would be one of the Sikh flag unfurled atop the Red Fort, by violent Khalistanis

After violence was unleashed on streets of Delhi on Republic Day, ‘farmer’ body thanks ‘farmers’ for ‘unprecedented participation’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Samyukta Kisan Morcha further claimed that despite their efforts, 'some organisations and individuals' violated route and indulged in condemnable acts.

‘Flag of Khalistan is waving on Red Fort,’ ‘Historic Moment’: All Pakistan Muslim League celebrates “Black Day” for India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) is celebrating the hoisting of the 'Khalistan Flag' at Red Fort on Republic Day.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Protesting mob enters Red Fort, unfurl the Sikh flag, Terrorist outfit SFJ had demanded Khalistani flag to be hoisted: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The protestors have hoisted the flag on Red Fort that appears to be the Sikh Flag. Some believe it is the Khalistan Flag.
Read more
News Reports

‘Flag of Khalistan is waving on Red Fort,’ ‘Historic Moment’: All Pakistan Muslim League celebrates “Black Day” for India

OpIndia Staff -
The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) is celebrating the hoisting of the 'Khalistan Flag' at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
Politics

Here is how Congress and trolls tried to paint a Khalistani accused of spearheading the Red Fort siege as a ‘sanghi’

OpIndia Staff -
Deep Sidhu is accused of being responsible for the hoisting of the Sikh flag at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Rajdeep Sardesai lies twice, says ‘farmer’ was killed because the police shot him in the head: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
In this way, those who had shared the fake news once would live under the false impression that it was indeed a case of police firing.
Read more
News Reports

Protesting ‘farmer’ spends Rs 35 lakh to modify his tractor for Republic Day rally

OpIndia Staff -
The modified tractor is fitted with huge wheels. It is said to withstand heavy rain and water cannon charge.
Read more
News Reports

Farmers Tractor Rally: Mob break barricade to reach Red Fort and India Gate, just what Khalistani terror outfit had called for

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi is in grips of chaos as the farmer tractor rally defied route and broke police barricades to reach ITO and Red Fort
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Khalistani supporters protests outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC, raise secessionist flags

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistani supporters protested outside Indian Embassy to show support for the violent protestors running riots in Delhi.
Read more
Opinions

The deafening silence of the ‘lambs’ who egged the ‘protestors’ who turned into an unruly mob on Republic Day

Nirwa Mehta -
When the protesting mob charged towards the Red Fort and put it under siege, just few kms away from the official celebration of Republic Day, these celebrities, who egged the 'farmers' to 'fight for rights' went deafeningly quiet.
Read more
News Reports

Nirbhaya protests, blaming the govt and other excuses: Here’s how liberals came out to defend the Red Fort siege and the accompanying violence

Jinit Jain -
Left-leaning liberals went on an overdrive to defend the desecration of Red Fort by the tractor rally protesters.
Read more
News Reports

Hundreds of children, artists for Republic Day were stuck at Red Fort crying, terrified by the mob: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Around 200 artists of Republic Day parade were stranded since 12:00 PM near Red Fort. They were rescued by Delhi Police.
Read more
Politics

Here is how the Uttarakhand Youth Congress celebrated the Red Fort siege, incited violence by spreading fake news about protester death

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttarakhand Youth Congress shared a photograph from the Red Fort earlier today after the protesting mob breached its premises.
Read more
Politics

Here is how Congress and trolls tried to paint a Khalistani accused of spearheading the Red Fort siege as a ‘sanghi’

OpIndia Staff -
Deep Sidhu is accused of being responsible for the hoisting of the Sikh flag at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Rajdeep Sardesai lies twice, says ‘farmer’ was killed because the police shot him in the head: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
In this way, those who had shared the fake news once would live under the false impression that it was indeed a case of police firing.
Read more
News Reports

Tractor rally: Violence by the mob in Delhi leaves 83 policemen injured, attempt made to mow down Additional DCP with tractor

OpIndia Staff -
The tractor rally by farmers and Khalistanis in Delhi where they unleashed violence has left 18 policemen injured
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Protestors throw away Tricolour, place Sikh flag on top of flag pole at Red Fort

OpIndia Staff -
Disturbing visuals emerge from the tractor rally on Republic Day.
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi and CPIM use Republic Day insurrection to further their political agenda, demand repeal of farm laws

K Bhattacharjee -
Sitaram Yechury and Rahul Gandhi are attempting to use the Republic Day violence to further the political agenda of their party.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com