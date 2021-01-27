On January 26 (local time), supporters of the Khalistani secessionists came out in Washington DC to stand in solidarity with the violent mob running riots in Delhi in the name of farmer protests. The Khalistan supporters held a protest outside the Indian embassy in the capital of USA.

United States: Khalistan supporters held a protest outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC in support of protest against farm laws in India. pic.twitter.com/tFFd1391pW — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

In the past, Khalistani elements in the UK, USA, and Canada have been organizing protests to show solidarity with the secessionists in India. The Khalistan movement is supported and aided actively by Pakistan’s ISI.

The violent protests in Delhi

The farmer unions lodged outside Delhi with lakhs of farmers got permission for a tractor rally on January 26 with specified routes and time limit to maintain law and order on Republic Day. The conditions included route, a limited number of protestors on every tractor, starting rally only after R-Day Parade, no weapons, and so on. However, they broke all the promises that they made to Delhi Police in writing.

The protestors entered Delhi hours before they were scheduled to. They carried weapons, including swords and guns. Their tractors were modified to mow down the security forces. More than a hundred police personnel were injured. The agitated protestors assaulted women officers too. By noon, a group of protestors had reached Red Fort and hoisted an alien flag that is believed to be Nishan Sahib on Red Fort. A viral video showed a protestor throwing the national flag away that caused an uproar on social media. A similar call was made by Sikhs For Justice, a terrorist organization that wants a separate Sikh country named Khalistan. The protestors were cheered by Pakistan for hoisting ‘Khalistani’ flag on Red Fort.

Notably, the advocates of the farmer unions had promised Supreme Court that the rally would be peaceful. However, in the end, 250 children and performers had to stay hidden in the Red Fort premises as the hooligans had taken over the area. By night, a section of media was seen justifying the rioting that so-called protestors did in the national capital on Republic Day.