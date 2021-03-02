Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Canada: Pro-Khalistani elements attack ‘Tiranga and Maple rally’ organised by Canadian Indians, insult the Tricolour

The organisers of the 'Tiranga and Maple rally' had said, “The Covid-19 Pandemic has taken millions of lives around the globe. In times of such crisis, Prime Minister Trudeau and PM Modi have come together to save lives by approving and supplying millions of vaccines.”

Tiranga and Maple rally organised to celebrate India-Canada cooperation disrupted by pro-Khalistani elements
Top left: Tiranga insulted, Top Right: Khalistani flags, Bottom Left: attendee assaulted, Bottom Right: One of the attackers
On February 28, the members of the Indian diaspora in Canada organised a Tiranga and Maple Car Rally to celebrate strong ties between India and Canada. Hundreds of participants joined the rally to make it successful. The group said, “The Covid-19 Pandemic has taken millions of lives around the globe. In times of such crisis, Prime Minister Trudeau and PM Modi have come together to save millions of lives by approving and supplying millions of vaccines.”

They further thanked India for practising the ancient Vedic value of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. It added, “Supplying vaccines to Canada reaffirms this value and the friendship shared by the two great democracies. We also recognise India’s efforts to meeting a global demand by sharing its vaccine supply with over 40 countries from around the world.”

The group also expressed gratitude to the Trudeau-led Canadian government for taking a timely decision to secure Covid-19 vaccines from India.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau had recently thanked the Indian government and the Adar Poonawalla’s Serum Institute of India for agreeing to supply doses of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine to Canada. Yesterday, Trudeau had informed that Canada has secured 20 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and has reached an agreement with Serum Institute of India for another 2 million doses, the first shipment of which with half a million doses is expected to arrive within weeks.

Pro-Khalistani elements attack the rally

Amidst all the positivity shown during the rally, the intrusion by pro-Khalistani elements living and flourishing in Canada was a significant problem. They not only abused the attendees and jammed traffic but also assaulted them for praising India.

In one of the videos shared by REACH (Race, Ethnicity And Culture Heritage), the USA and Canada Chapter, a Hindu community member living in NDP’s leader Jagmeet Singh’s constituency, expressed her ordeal of constant abuse and threats posed by pro-Khalistani elements in Canada. She requested the NDP leader to take cognisance of the situation of the Hindu community living in his constituency. She said, “We are facing atrocities. They are boycotting Hindu businesses. There are slogans of Khalistan everywhere. Please help us in stopping all this.”

She further added that it is his responsibility to ensure the safety of all communities in his constituency. She said, “Please stop supporting Khalistan for once and put a stop on abuses Hindus are facing. It is wrong. And if you do not want to support Hindu businesses, at least start keeping a beard and wearing turbans so that we can also distinguish between Hindus and Sikhs like you.”

In another video shared by the group, a Khalistani supporter was seen abusing and assaulting an attendee of the rally. He was pushed so hard by the Khalistani supporter that he fell on the road.

In yet another video, the Khalistani supporters were seen disrupting the rally using heavy vehicles. Notably, one of the vehicles that belonged to pro-Khalistani elements not only had Khalistani flags but also had a distorted Sikh Holy symbol made out of weapons. Another Khalistani supporter tried to hit a car in the rally. When he failed, one of the Khalistani left the car, went to the attendee’s car, snatched the Indian flag and threw it on the ground while crushing it. The hate for the Indian flag was clearly visible in the video.

Pro-Khalistan elements are using farmer protests for their own propaganda

Since the day farmer protests erupted in India, the pro-Khalistani elements in India and Canada have been using the protests for their own propaganda. They are not only using the protests to lure the Sikh youth back towards militancy but also causing communal disharmony. The Hindus living in Canada face security threats at the hands of such elements as the pro-Khalistani voices have strong support from the political parties in Canada. Similar situations have come to light in the USA and the UK where Khalistani elements, with the support of ISI and other anti-India forces, are becoming a threat to the Hindu community. 

