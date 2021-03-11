Thursday, March 11, 2021
Mumbai: 67-year-old Ahmad Shah arrested for raping stray dogs in Juhu area

Ahmad Shah, a vegetable vendor and a resident of Juhu Galli, has been arrested after he was caught sexually abusing a female stray dog near Andheri.

OpIndia Staff
67-year-old Ahmad Shah arrested for raping stray dogs in Mumbai
In a shocking incident, a 67-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a female stray dog in suburban Andheri West.

According to the reports, Ahmad Shah, a vegetable vendor and a resident of Juhu Galli, has been arrested after he was caught sexually abusing a female stray dog near Andheri. A complaint was lodged by Vijay Mohnani from NGO Bombay Animal Rights, who submitted a video to the police in which Shah could be seen raping the dog.

The video recorded by the NGO volunteer allegedly shows Ahmad Shah raping a stray dog. The complaint says that despite being warned by locals, he kept repeating such acts.

A senior official of DN Nagar police station, where the complaint has been filed, said that the accused Ahmed Shah has a history of committing such crimes. In the past, the residents had warned him against doing such barbaric crimes. One of the residents caught him indulging in the crime and informed an NGO about it.

Act was caught on camera, accused is a habitual offender

Animal Rights activist Mohnani has said in his complaint, “I received a call from a resident of Juhu Galli, who told me there is a man in their area who rapes street dogs. The man said he has a video shot in December 2020, where the accused is caught on camera raping the dog. I asked him why he did not complain to the police earlier… the man said he knew the accused and had warned him not to repeat the act, but the accused kept repeating it, and hence, he informed me about it.”

The police have now registered a case against Shah based on the evidence submitted by the NGO. We arrested him under relevant sections of IPC, including 377 (unnatural sex) and 429 (killing or maiming an animal) and Section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, an official said.

In October last year, an 8-year-old female canine named Noorie was raped inside the Galleria shopping complex in Powai, Mumbai. A week before, a 65-year-old man was arrested for raping a dog at the Nerul railway station complex in Navi Mumbai. 

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

