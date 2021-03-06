In a major development, the Chairman of the National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR), Priyank Kanoongo, informed that the statutory body will take action against a Christian NGO named ‘Persecution Relief’ for tarnishing the reputation of India.

In a tweet, Kanoongo said, ‘We will take strong action against those who have published a false report about the abuse of Child protection law in India and shared it in 150 countries to defame and tarnish the country’s global image. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is strict in dealing with such matters. “

He further added, “It is important to mention that an organisation by the name of Persecution Relief has published the contentious report. And American Commission USCIRF has now taken cognisance of the report, which has led to the tarnishing of India’s global image. A probe, conducted on the instructions of the General Secretary, Government of Madhya Pradesh, has found the allegations levelled by the organisation as false.”

How ‘Persecution Relief’ tried to label Indians as ‘religious fanatics’?

Earlier, Legal Rights Protection Forum (LRPF) had asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to crackdown on ‘Persecution Relief’ for imparting communal colour to incidents of murders and suicides. The Christian NGO had joined hands with the US-based Federation of Indian American Christian Organizations (FIACONA) and its report was included in the annual US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) report.

As such, India was placed in the list of “Countries of Particular” concern in 2020, following the implementation of the humanitarian Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Persecution Relief also gathered information about incidents of crime in India and shared it with various US-based evangelical organisations. They, however, added a communal twist to the incidents, and labelled Indians as ‘religious fanatics.’ While speaking to Swarajya, Persecution Relief claimed that their objective was to draw the government’s attention to ‘hate crimes’ against the Christian community.

However, LRPF Working President A S Santhosh emphasised that while the mainstream media and police officials ruled out the communal angle in 8 such incidents covered by Persecution relief, the Christian NGO however alleged ‘religious angle’. The most bizarre example was that of a pastor who died of electrocution in Rajasthan. The case too was dubbed as an example of ‘Christian persecution.’ In his defence, Persecution Relief founder, “I have no other agenda but to selflessly work, to give a united voice and to stand with my persecuted brothers and sisters in Christ, providing prayer and practical help.”