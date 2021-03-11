In a video that has gone viral on social media, Sambhal resident Neha Naz has accused her husband Shahnawaz and his family of abuse and harassment.

यूपी के संभल की नेहा नाज़ इस वीडियो में ख़ुदकुशी करने को कह रही है।आरोप ये कि पति और ससुरालवालों ने दहेज़ और बेटी पैदा होने पर टॉर्चर किया,घर से निकाल दिया और वापसी इसलिए नहीं क्योंकि उसने बेटी पैदा की।महिला ने प्रशासन से मदद की गुहार लगाई है..उधर पुलिस ने भी केस दर्ज कर लिया है। pic.twitter.com/sS8EZDGwDI — Astha Kaushik (@Asthakaushik05) March 11, 2021

In the video, she says that she has been married since six years. After first year of her marriage, she gave birth to a girl child. She alleges that soon after, her husband and his family members started harassing her because they did not want a girl child. Naz further alleged that her husband’s family also made her undergo abortion for being pregnant again with a girl child.

“I have been staying at my matrimonial home since past 15 days. After I came here, my husband Shahnawaz Akhtar has been demanding Rs 10 lakh dowry. My father passed away 9 months back after he got to know. My mother became a widow. How will my mother take care of my and my daughter’s expenses? We have no source of income. What do I do? I want to end my life,” she said.

She then further appealed to the UP administration and UP CM Yogi Adityanath to help her. “If anything happens to me, my husband Shahnawaz Akhtar and my brother in law Wasim Akhtar will be responsible,” she said.

Following this, the UP Police got into action and 7 people have been arrested till now.

As per Police, case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC.

Ayesha Khan suicide

This video comes just days after Ahmedabad woman Ayesha Khan jumped off to her death in the Sabarmati river after leaving a video blaming her husband for her extreme step. Ayesha, too, was facing harassment over dowry. A week after Ayesha’s death, more details had emerged that revealed former’s husband Arif had an extra-marital affair with a Rajasthan girl. Just before she died, Ayesha had spoken to her husband who asked her to die and send him a video.