Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Home Social Media 'Maybe coz I tweeted against Greta Thunberg and Disha Ravi', says French journalist Francois...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Maybe coz I tweeted against Greta Thunberg and Disha Ravi’, says French journalist Francois Gautier after Twitter arbitrarily deletes his account

The journalist was miffed that his Twitter account @fgautier26 was suddenly deleted, without him being given any specific reason for the same.

OpIndia Staff
French journalist Francois Gautier's Twitter account suspended arbitrarily
4

The mysterious behaviour of Twitter which is often found censoring social media users for disagreeing with left-wing and ultra left-wing ideology has yet again come to the fore. Francois Gautier, a French journalist based in India who has written for media houses like The Indian Express and Pioneer has taken to Facebook and the Indian Twitter alternative- Koo, to share that his Twitter account has been suddenly deleted for a reason not known to him.

Begrudged by the fact that his Twitter account @fgautier26, where he had 71,000 followers, was suddenly deleted, without him being given any specific reason for the same, the author of many books and curator of the Facts Museum that exposes the truth about the Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb, opined that Twitter might have taken this arbitrary decision because he had tweeted against Child-activist Greta Thunberg and ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi.

He French journalist took to the Koo app to inform the same.

Francois Gautier’s Koo post informing on how his Twitter account was suddenly deleted

For the unversed, the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg had shot into fame after she inadvertently leaked the ‘toolkit’ that exposed the nefarious designs against India. She had also herself landed her fellow activist Disha Ravi in trouble by sharing the ‘toolkit’ on the microblogging site. Disha Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru for her alleged role in creating the toolkit. The toolkit also exposed the Khalistani hands behind the global campaign against India. The role of Pieter Friedrich, a close associate of a Pakistani ISI operative and Khalistani terror group Sikhs for Justice has had also come to the fore.

Post the declaration by Francois Gautier, many prominant social media users took to Twitter to raise the issue and demanded that his account be restored immediately.

Interestingly, in the past too, the microblogging site has arbitrarily suspended accounts of many users who do not fall into line with the microblogging site’s leftist ideologies. Mostly, people with either right-wing ideology or those who are Modi supporters.

For example, the account of Twitter user ‘“टीपूडा” whose username is @PR1CELES5 was suspended by the micro-blogging site. Netizens had then taken to Twitter to express their outrage at the arbitrary suspension of @PR1CELES5 whose real name is Amol. Amol’s fault was that he had merely ‘corrected’ a cartoon of a biased cartoonist following which his account got suspended.

Earlier, a Twitter user who makes hilarious spoofs of Rahul Gandhi had also got his account permanently suspended by Twitter which made people wonder if it was due to his political ideology.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Devendra Fadnavis demands Sachin Vaze’s suspension and arrest in Mansukh Hiren death case. Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis has asked why is the government not suspending accused Sachin Vaze and arresting him.
Politics

After Suvendu Adhikari makes the ‘Kashmir’ jibe, Mamata Banerjee spends 10 minutes chanting Hindu mantras in Nandigram

OpIndia Staff -
As Mamata Banerjee decides to take on Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram, the CM seems to have decided to prove her Hindu credentials

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Satire Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.

Uttarakhand: After a day of ‘will he or won’t he’ speculations, CM Trivendra Rawat set to resign today

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest that a faction of the party is unhappy with the functioning of the Uttarakhand government led by Trivendra Singh Rawat.

‘As Hindu students, we cannot study and live in an environment in which we feel unsafe’: Hindu Group speaks up after Rutgers backs Audrey...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hindu on Campus have expressed their disapproval over Rutgers Newark's defence of Hinduphobic 'historian' Audrey Truschke.

Freedom House and Pakistan: How global liberalism dehumanises Hindus

Editor's picks Abhishek Banerjee -
In reading the reports from Freedom House, what stood out is how similar it is to the now familiar secular whitewashing style of mainstream media here in India.

Recently Popular

Satire

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.
Read more
World

‘Women belong in the Kitchen,’ declares Burger King on Women’s Day, hits back at KFC for criticising campaign for gender equality

OpIndia Staff -
Burger King generated quite the controversy on International Women's Day after declaring that "Women belong in the kitchen."
Read more
World

What is Blue Anon? A term for conspiracy theorists that was recently removed by Urban Dictionary from its platform

K Bhattacharjee -
Blue Anon is term used to describe left wingers that peddle Trump-centric delusional conspiracy theories.
Read more
Satire

Woman heard crying in Sonia Gandhi’s house after Delhi Court convicts Ariz Khan in Batla House encounter case

K Bhattacharjee -
A Delhi Court has ruled that Ariz Khan is guilty in the Batla House Encounter case, years after Sonia Gandhi had cried.
Read more
Politics

‘Aren’t fake 33 cr Gods enough’: Abusive tweets of AAP MLA go viral, while Netizens demand ouster, MLA peddles ‘hacked theory

OpIndia Staff -
The AAP MLA Virender Singh Kadian then made his account private and later deleted it, in the hopes of not exposing himself further.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader gifts a bag full of scraps of paper, torn pictures to Miss India Manya Singh for Women’s Day

OpIndia Staff -
In a felicitation ceremony, Mumbai Mahila Congress President Ajanta Yadav gifted torn pics of Manya Singh to her.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,306FansLike
522,819FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com