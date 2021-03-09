The mysterious behaviour of Twitter which is often found censoring social media users for disagreeing with left-wing and ultra left-wing ideology has yet again come to the fore. Francois Gautier, a French journalist based in India who has written for media houses like The Indian Express and Pioneer has taken to Facebook and the Indian Twitter alternative- Koo, to share that his Twitter account has been suddenly deleted for a reason not known to him.

Begrudged by the fact that his Twitter account @fgautier26, where he had 71,000 followers, was suddenly deleted, without him being given any specific reason for the same, the author of many books and curator of the Facts Museum that exposes the truth about the Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb, opined that Twitter might have taken this arbitrary decision because he had tweeted against Child-activist Greta Thunberg and ‘climate activist’ Disha Ravi.

He French journalist took to the Koo app to inform the same.

Francois Gautier’s Koo post informing on how his Twitter account was suddenly deleted

For the unversed, the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg had shot into fame after she inadvertently leaked the ‘toolkit’ that exposed the nefarious designs against India. She had also herself landed her fellow activist Disha Ravi in trouble by sharing the ‘toolkit’ on the microblogging site. Disha Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru for her alleged role in creating the toolkit. The toolkit also exposed the Khalistani hands behind the global campaign against India. The role of Pieter Friedrich, a close associate of a Pakistani ISI operative and Khalistani terror group Sikhs for Justice has had also come to the fore.

Post the declaration by Francois Gautier, many prominant social media users took to Twitter to raise the issue and demanded that his account be restored immediately.

UNACCEPTABLE that @fgautier26, twitter handle of journalist and Indophile François Gautier, author of many books and curator of the Facts Museum that exposes the truth about Aurangzeb – is no longer accessible and deleted.



Restore @fgautier26. Immediately. — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) March 9, 2021

Interestingly, in the past too, the microblogging site has arbitrarily suspended accounts of many users who do not fall into line with the microblogging site’s leftist ideologies. Mostly, people with either right-wing ideology or those who are Modi supporters.

For example, the account of Twitter user ‘“टीपूडा” whose username is @PR1CELES5 was suspended by the micro-blogging site. Netizens had then taken to Twitter to express their outrage at the arbitrary suspension of @PR1CELES5 whose real name is Amol. Amol’s fault was that he had merely ‘corrected’ a cartoon of a biased cartoonist following which his account got suspended.

Earlier, a Twitter user who makes hilarious spoofs of Rahul Gandhi had also got his account permanently suspended by Twitter which made people wonder if it was due to his political ideology.