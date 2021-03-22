Monday, March 22, 2021
Home News Reports Uttar Pradesh: Moradabad's Tahir was found building mazaar in Sundarlal's land, claimed 'pir baba...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Moradabad’s Tahir was found building mazaar in Sundarlal’s land, claimed ‘pir baba ordered in dream’

On questioning, Tahir claimed that he was forcefully encroaching Sunderlal's land because a "Pir Baba came to his dream and ordered him to build a mazaar" in Sunderlal’s fields.

OpIndia Staff
Uttar Pradesh: Man claims 'pir baba asked him to build mazaar, illegally encroaches another person's land
Illegal Mazaar built by Mureed Tahir of Moradabad in a field owned by Hindu man (Image: Twitter/OmPraka43229608)
242

A strange case has come to light in Imartpur Udho village of Mainather District, Uttar Pradesh, where a Muslim man was stopped by the police from building a mazaar of a Pir in someone else’s field. As per the Police, on March 21, they got a complaint from one Sunderlal that a Muslim man identified as Mureed Tahir was building a Pir mazaar in his field.

Tahir was ordered by Pir to build Mazaar in a dream

According to Ramveer Singh, the Station in-charge of Mainather Police Station, the land where the mazaar was being built by Mureed Tahir belongs to a man named Sunderlal. As two communities were involved in the case that could have led to communal tension in the region, the Police rushed to the spot and stopped the construction work. They arrested Tahir and initiated a probe against him.

On questioning, Tahir claimed that he was forcefully encroaching Sunderlal’s land because a “Pir Baba came to his dream and ordered him to build a mazaar” in Sunderlal’s fields. The next morning he reached in the fields located between Imartpur Paudhon and Madhupuri to start the construction of the mazaar.

Land grabbing on the pretext of religious structures is not new

There have been several cases of land grabbing on the pretext of religious structures in the past. Recently, a case came to light where Muslims grabbed land used by Hindus for religious practices and converted it into a cemetery in West Bengal.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has ordered the removal of illegal religious structures built by encroaching lands on the sides of the roads. The order was passed based on the judgment by the High Court. The administration has started removing such buildings in the state.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMoradabad news, Mazaar building, Pir mazaar illegal land
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi: Four from Muslim girl’s family arrested for attacking and rampaging Dalit locality over her interfaith marriage

OpIndia Staff -
Four men named Farman, Shahrukh, Hasan Ali and Raza Ahmed arrested for attacking Dalit family over interfaith marriage.
News Reports

Maharashtra ATS Chief who declared Mansukh Hiren’s death case ‘solved’ is Shiv Sena leader’s son in law

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra ATS and Shiv Sena leader's son-in-law, Shivdeep Lande announced on Facebook that Mansukh Hiren's death case has been solved by the ATS

Priyanka Chopra reveals her how a filmmaker wanted her to ‘strip to underwear’ and how she was racially bullied as a teenager

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Chopra in her interview with Oprah Winfrey also said that she has had Christianity, Islam and Hinduism influence her upbringing.

Donald Trump to launch his own social media platform after being banned by Twitter, Facebook and others, says aide: Details

World OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump will launch his own social media platform after being banned from Twitter, Facebook and most other platforms.

As Rahul Gandhi goes on an anti-corporate tirade, know how his father Rajiv Gandhi initiated the idea of privatisation in India

Economy and Finance Shashank Bharadwaj -
It was Rajiv Gandhi who started the disinvestment and privatisation of of PSUs through minority stake sales, which accelerated later

American university shuts down Chinese govt-funded institute on campus

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Tufts University has announced that it will not renew its contract with the Confucius Institute after it expires in September this year.

Recently Popular

News Reports

As Uddhav Thackeray questions authenticity of letter by Param Bir Singh, Anil Deshmukh speaks up, Singh authenticates letter: Details of the drama

OpIndia Staff -
Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Anil Deshmukh asked Sachin Vaze to collect Rs. 100 crore every month
Read more
Opinions

Stand up for the Black community, stand up for Muslims, stand up against racism and hate crimes

K Bhattacharjee -
Now that we have your attention, let’s talk about Hindus and Hinduphobia.
Read more
Media

Biden’s SecDef refuses to make negative comments against Indian Govt despite provocation from NDTV, others: Here’s what happened

K Bhattacharjee -
US President Joe Biden and his administration were a great hope for Indian liberals but things are not turning out as hoped.
Read more
World

Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as ‘daughter’

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian man was found to be in contempt of court after he was compelled by the court to conform to his daughter's gender transitioning and told to not call his biological female child his daughter
Read more
Cricket

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah slammed for celebrating wedding with firecrackers after saying ‘no to crackers’

OpIndia Staff -
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah married TV Presenter Sanjana Ganesan on the 14th of March.
Read more
News Reports

What does ‘Baizuo’ mean? A term widely popular in China used to describe ‘ignorant and arrogant’ Western Liberals

OpIndia Staff -
Former US President Barack Obama was considered by the Chinese state media as an advocate of baizuo ideology.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,754FansLike
525,254FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com