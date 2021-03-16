On March 12, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued an order to remove all illegal religious places that are blocking roads and pavements across the state. The government issued orders to senior administrative and police officials to take necessary action at the earliest.

Illegal majaar removed in Barabanki

Acting on the orders passed by the state government, the officials started to list down such religious places immediately. The first such religious place was removed in Barabanki, district Fatehpur on March 14. As per the reports, the Pakariya majaar was removed as it was in the middle of the road and blocked traffic.

Roadside illegal religious places getting bulldozed in UP



Yesterday decision was taken and already in Barabanki bulldozing started.#YogiAdityanath pic.twitter.com/k1dD64GCAw — Sanatani Thakur (@SanggitaT) March 15, 2021

A heavy police force was present at the time the tomb was removed in the middle of the night. Reports suggest that it will be shifted to Idgah ground. Before initiating the process of removing the tomb, the district administration talked to the locals and ensured everyone agreed to proceed.

The majaar was built on the middle of the road.

Statement by Barabanki Police

Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad, Barabanki Police, said in a statement said that the Pakariya majaar was removed after taking locals in confidence. He added that the tomb was removed based on the judgement of the High Court and the orders issued by the state government. “Religious places that are on the roadside and causing traffic jam have been marked by the administration. Pakariya majaar was the first structure that was removed. Other such structures will be removed soon.”

The order was passed based on judgement by High Court

The order was issued in compliance with the orders passed by the High Court. In the notification issued by the Home Department, the government said that no structure or construction of religious nature should be allowed on public roads, streets, by the roadside or on pavements. It added, “If any such structure/construction came up on January 1, 2011, or after, it should be removed immediately.”

The orders further stated that in case of any disobedience of the said instructions, the officials concerned would be held responsible. It will be taken as deliberate contempt of High Court orders which is a criminal offence.

The government order states that all illegal structures will be shifted to land offered by the followers of the respective religion or private land that is under the ownership of persons responsible for the management of that structure, which will be handed over to the community within six months.