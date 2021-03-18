Thursday, March 18, 2021
Updated:

YouTube removes video interview of Yati Narsinghanand where he spoke about the Dasna temple controversy

The video where Mahant Yati Narsinghanand spoke about the Dasna temple controversy has been removed by YouTube over violation of policies on 'hate speech'.

OpIndia Staff
YouTube removes video interview of Yati Narsinghanand
Google’s video sharing platform YouTube has removed a video interview of Dasna temple Head Priest (Mahant) Yati Narsinghanand with DO Politics Editor Ajeet Bharti, where he spoke about the recent controversy over the Dasna temple, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The co-founder of DO Politics took to Twitter to reveal the same, raising concerns on how Hindu voices are being continuously suppressed by the “left-wing and Islamofascist Nexus in India”.

The video has been removed for violating YouTube’s hate speech policies.

Ajeet Bharti’s video interview of Dasna temple Mahant Yati Narsinghanand removed by YouTube

In the now-deleted YouTube video, Ajeet Bharti had tried to break down the controversy surrounding the Dasan temple that erupted last week. Left-liberal media cried foul at how the Dasna temple authorities had forbidden Muslims from entering the premises. This happened following the incident in which a teenage Muslim boy named Asif claimed that he was beaten for trying to drink some water inside the temple premises.

According to a few snippets of the video available on Twitter, Ajeet Bharti spoke on how the propaganda peddled by the left-media and the secular media ecosystem about the Muslim youth being ‘thrashed’ for drinking water inside the temple premises was untrue.

In another clip of the deleted video shared by DO Politics on its official Twitter handle, Ajeet Bharti speaks to the Dasna temple Head Priest (Mahant) Yati Narsinghanand, who slams the radical Muslims for their violent extremist ideologies.

Speaking about the left-liberal media bias, Yati Narsinghanand said that prior to him, all the Mahants of the temple have been brutally killed, but no media had ever shown any interest in those murders. Ever since this incident has happened, the left-media and the secular media ecosystem had pounced on the people responsible for managing the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad.

The Mahant emphasises that he was never an Islamophobic, but after he recognised the truth of the religion, he did what he thought was best for his Hindu daughters and sisters, said the Mahant.

Yati Narsinghanand emphasised that incidents of theft, assault and sexual harassment of female devotees went on to such an extent that the temple management was forced to bar Muslims’ entry into the temple premises.

For the uninitiated, the Devi temple of Dasna, Ghaziabad had come under limelight after a teenage Muslim boy named Asif claimed that he was beaten for trying to drink some water inside the temple premises.

Speaking about the incident, Shringi Yadav, who was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on the Muslim boy Asif, dismissed the claims that the Muslim boy was targeted inside the temple for drinking water. Rubbishing the allegations, Yadav, who is now being depicted as the ‘mascot of hatred’ by the ‘left-liberal’ media, said that Asif was caught urinating on the Shivling inside the Dasna Devi temple. He also added the claims of Muslim youth entering the premises to drink water is not true.

Moreover, Mahant Yati Narsinghanand, the Mahant of the temple, said that Shiv Shakti Dham has a tap near the main gate and another tap close-by. If someone wants to drink water, why would he go inside the premises? He further alleged that it is a conspiracy against the temple. He alleged that there had been incidents of robbery at least four times in the temple premises.

There had been incidents of molestation of women and girls visiting the temple. To stop anti-social elements of the particular community, the temple authorities have placed a board at the temple entrance where it is clearly written, “The entry of Muslims is forbidden here.” It is being said that the board was installed around 7-8 years ago. 

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

