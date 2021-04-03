Saturday, April 3, 2021
Home Opinions How anti-Hindu riots in Bangladesh prove that 'Hindutva vs Hinduism' distinction is fake
Editor's picksOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

How anti-Hindu riots in Bangladesh prove that ‘Hindutva vs Hinduism’ distinction is fake

The reality is that all this talk of cultural sub-nationalism is relevant only as long as we Hindus have ground beneath our feet. The world is not with us. We Indian Hindus only have each other.

Abhishek Banerjee
How anti-Hindu riots in Bangladesh prove that 'Hindutva vs Hinduism' distinction is fake
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
2

In late 2019, several social media users were saying that certain student groups at Aligarh Muslim University had raised highly objectionable slogans pledging to dig the graves of Hindus. As with any number of things these days, the “fact-checkers” came in to whitewash the situation. No, they argued, the students at AMU had said nothing of that sort. The fact-checkers sifted through the actual video and discovered that the slogan raised was about digging the grave of “Hindutva.” Apparently, that makes it all better.

This supposed distinction between “Hinduism” and “Hindutva” is now a flagship propaganda item for the Indian and global left. You can use any dehumanizing language you want, as long as you are careful to specify that it is against “Hindutva.” You are free to call them Nazi, Taliban, ISIS, anything and nobody will say that you are bigoted or racist. In fact, saying these things will probably enhance your liberal and progressive image.

Hindutva is the BJP ideology. And PM Modi, as the leader of the BJP, represents this ideology. And as long as you dehumanize PM Modi and the 23 crore people who voted for him, you are a humanitarian.

But this distinction between Hinduism and Hindutva, how real is it? One way to find out is whether this distinction is rigidly enforced by liberals outside India, where Hindus have no power at all. For instance, when PM Modi visited Bangladesh last week, violent riots broke out. The minority Hindu community was attacked and a number of temples were targeted.

In other words, the majority community in Bangladesh made no distinction between Hindutva and Hinduism. Interesting. A number of editors in India as well as some international media outlets have tried to spin these incidents as “anti-Modi protests.”

Article by Al Jazeera

In fact, some editors in India used this occasion to further reprimand PM Modi. Mend your neighbourhood policy and your “Hindutva” ways. Or else, they say, Hindus won’t be safe anywhere in the world.

But why? I thought Hindus and Hinduism, in general, have nothing to do with “Hindutva.” Why would anyone attack a temple in Bangladesh as part of “anti-Modi protests”? We were told that you don’t hate ordinary Hindus. You said you have nothing against temples. Then, how come?

It isn’t just the rioters who failed to make the distinction. First of all, the world was mostly silent on anti-Hindu riots in Bangladesh. And when they spoke, they conspicuously tried to blur the line between protesting against Modi and attacking innocent Hindus and their places of worship. You can see that clearly in this headline from Al Jazeera. So who was trying to make “Hinduism” seem like the same thing as “Hindutva”?

I was told that “Hindutva” is the same as Nazi ideology. What kind of responsible news organization would forget to distinguish between Nazis and common people?

It is obvious what is happening here. The “Hindutva vs Hinduism” thing was invented in order to fool Hindus inside India. Outside India, where Hindus have no power, you can do anything you want to Hindus. Inside India, you have to be savvier. So you direct your punches at this thing called “Hindutva” that you insist is totally different. It is a weak cover story, but with most Hindus in India just wishing to get on with their lives, it somehow works.

Anyone who wears a Hanuman shirt is a terrorist, the liberals tell the world. Also, sarees, Diya, rasam, kids playing Holi, anything that can be associated with Hindus is a scourge on humanity. Slightly alarmed, the Indian Hindu sometimes stops to ask: you guys are not defaming my culture, are you?

No way, the liberals reply. We are just blaming “Hindutva.” Hearing this, the Indian Hindu feels reassured, nods and leaves the scene. Once the Indian Hindu is a safe distance away, the liberals burst out laughing.

How bad have things become for Hindus now? Regarding the anti-Hindu riots in Bangladesh, Ahmed Mobarak, a professor of economics at Yale, tweeted this.

Tweet by Ahmed Mushfiq Mobarak

Can you believe this? The picture shows PM Modi offering prayers at an old Kali Temple in Jessore in Bangladesh. But somehow, it is Modi’s visit which is blamed for spreading violence. The innocent rioters apparently had no choice. They were simple souls who walked into a trap set by Modi.

A rioter attacks a Hindu temple in Bangladesh. Who is to blame? Modi! How dare he visit a temple? Now every Hindu in Bangladesh must pay the price. Look who forgot that Hinduism and Hindutva are two different things. Remember that Hindutva is so different and so evil that AMU students are allowed to raise slogans about burying it alive. And yet, Yale professors and global news organizations like Al Jazeera routinely manage to mix up Hinduism and Hindutva.

Why? Because that Yale professor and his friends cater to a global audience. They have no incentive to pretend. Hindus at Yale don’t have the power to take his job away. So he can laugh in their faces and say that Hindus have only themselves to blame for existing in Bangladesh.

Who else knows that Hindutva is just a code word used to bash Hindus? Other than the average Indian Hindu, pretty much everyone else. Let me show you this recent interview given to Christianity Today by Dr Johnrose Austin Jayalal, the President of the Indian Medical Association about all the silver linings that his religion has found due to Covid. As you can probably tell, this individual is not very bright. He ended up saying a number of things, for which he had to make up excuses later. But here is an interesting slip from him that few people noticed:

Most of the people are soft-minded. There are fewer hardcore people, apart from excluding the people who are in power. Often people are more understanding; people are more tolerant; people are more able to go along with them. One of the things we must always remember is that Hinduism or Hindutva is different from other religions because of polytheism.”

Wait! What do you mean by “Hinduism or Hindutva?” Did he just indicate that the two are roughly the same? Along with attributes like “soft-minded,” “more understanding” and “tolerant”? I thought Hindutva is the same as Nazism. Is he saying that Nazis are soft minded?

Yes, I think even he can see through this trick of pretending that Hindutva and Hinduism are different. And if an absolute clown-like Dr Johnrose Austin Jayalal can figure this out, can’t you?

One final lesson here. Due to elections in West Bengal, there is a lot of talk about Bengali cultural identity, about who worships Ram and who worships Durga or Kali. Those who fall for such politics might want to see what happened across the border in Bangladesh. Same Bengali language. Same Bengali culture. Then, why did cultural identity not save the Hindus of Bangladesh? Are the Hindus of Bangladesh also “outsiders” from Rajasthan and Gujarat?

The reality is that all this talk of cultural sub-nationalism is relevant only as long as we Hindus have ground beneath our feet. The world is not with us. We Indian Hindus only have each other. So why not fight each other over language and caste until what is left of India disintegrates completely? Who wants a bright future like that of the Hindus of Bangladesh?

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or may not be an Associate Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

How anti-Hindu riots in Bangladesh prove that ‘Hindutva vs Hinduism’ distinction is fake

Abhishek Banerjee -
When PM Modi visited Bangladesh last week, violent riots broke out. The minority Hindu community was attacked and a number of temples were targeted.
Opinions

Why the greatest icons of free speech rights in India have always been Hindutvavadis and not ‘liberals’

K Bhattacharjee -
AAP MLA Amantullah Khan called for the beheading of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati on Twitter.

Yale professor blames Islamist attacks against Hindu temples in Bangladesh on Narendra Modi, backtracks after outrage: All you need to know

News Reports Dibakar Dutta -
An Economics Professor at Yale University named Ahmed Mushfiq Mobarak has sparked controversy with his social media post.

How Anna Hazare’s 2011 anti-corruption movement led by Arvind Kejriwal could have helped Congress in the 2014 Lok Sabha election

Books Rahul Roushan -
While the movement around Jan Lokpal Bill is widely acknowledged to have hurt Congress, the original plans might have been different.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan calls for beheading of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati as ‘punishment’ for criticising Prophet Muhammad

Politics OpIndia Staff -
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan called for the beheading of Dasna Devi Temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati.

NIA recovers another Mercedes SUV linked to Sachin Vaze, total number of vehicles linked to the Antilia bomb scare case goes up to eight

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vehicles and fake number plates have had crucial roles to play in the Sachin Vaze and the Antilia bomb scare case

Recently Popular

News Reports

Karnataka: Fearing God’s curse, Raheem and Taufiq confess of urinating, putting condom in temple’s Hundi after their accomplice Nawaz died mysteriously

OpIndia Staff -
Nawaz, Raheem and Taufiq used to urinate, put condom in temple hundi. After Nawaz died, the other two confessed of their crime
Read more
Politics

Here are seven tweets that prove TMC’s Mahua Moitra is a Champion of Cringe and the Queen of Stupidity

T Waraich -
Mahua Moitra has carved herself a niche in the hearts of social media liberals, with her terminally online style of tweets.
Read more
News Reports

Actor Madhavan to soon release movie on Nambi Narayanan, a scientist who was hounded and persecuted by Congress: Watch trailer

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Madhavan's directorial debut "Rocketry-The Nambi Effect" brings to fore the story of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and how he was hounded by the then Congress government.
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker speaks language of Islamic terrorists to mock the BJP

OpIndia Staff -
The 'Gaumutra' (cow urine) jibe is often used by Islamic terrorists who carry out terror attack on India with specific intention to kill Hindus.
Read more
Editor's picks

Congress party shares manipulated video to suggest PM Modi was waiving at an empty ground in West Bengal: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress party shared a video after blurring it and removing the audio to suggest the PM Modi was waiving at an imaginary crowd
Read more
Politics

Mamata Banerjee seen shaking her injured leg comfortably in viral video, raises suspicions about her ‘injury’: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on where Mamata Banerjee could be seen shaking her supposedly injured leg comfortably.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,063FansLike
527,020FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com