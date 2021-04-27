Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Home News Reports Bhutan to send liquid oxygen to India from a new plant. Read details
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Bhutan to send liquid oxygen to India from a new plant. Read details

"The provision of oxygen by Bhutan will augment India’s efforts to win the fight against COVID-19 and save precious lives. This is a practical manifestation of the uniquely close and friendly ties between India and Bhutan," the Indian Embassy in Thimphu stated.

OpIndia Staff
Bhutan to supply 40 MT oxygen to India daily to fight Coronavirus pandemic
PM Modi with Bhutanese PM Lotay Tshering (Photo Credits: DNA India)
46

Amidst the 2nd wave of Coronavirus pandemic in India, the neighbouring nation of Bhutan has come forward to help the country at the time of crisis.

In a press release on Monday (April 26), the Indian Embassy in Thimphu informed that an oxygen plant in Eastern Bhutan will supply liquid oxygen to India. The press release was shared on Twitter by journalist Tenzing Lamsang. “In the context of the present COVID situation, Bhutan will supply liquid oxygen to India from a new plant being set up at the Motanga Industrial Estate, Samdrup Jongkhar district by M/s S.D. Cryogenics Gases Pvt. Ltd., a Bhutanese company,” the statement read.

The Indian Embassy stated that 40MT of liquid oxygen will be produced every day at the Oxygen Plant, which will then be transported to Assam via cryogenic tankers. It further added, “The oxygen plant has domestic investment of 51% by M/s SD Cryogenics and FDI component of 49% by Meghalaya Oxygen Pvt. Ltd., an Assam-based Indian company.”

“The provision of oxygen by Bhutan will augment India’s efforts to win the fight against COVID-19 and save precious lives. This is a practical manifestation of the uniquely close and friendly ties between India and Bhutan,” the Indian Embassy in Thimphu concluded.

EU, Singapore, Germany help India amidst rising Coronavirus cases

On Saturday (April 24), the Singapore embassy in India informed that 4 cryogenic oxygen containers were transported to India from Changi airport in Singapore via an Indian Air Force (IAF) carrier. Min-Liang Tan, Singaporean entrepreneur and the co-founder of Razor Inc. had also offered surgical masks to India. The Singaporean embassy in India has responded by saying that it will reach out to his office.

On Friday, EAM (Minister for External Affairs) S Jaishankar held a meeting with Vice-President Margrethe Vestager to discuss preparation for the India-EU summit. He thanked the EU for offering support on the existing Coronavirus crisis in the country. “Confident that EU will help strengthen our capabilities at this critical juncture,” S Jaishankar said.

In a tweet, the German embassy in India informed, “In this spirit, the private German company Linde together with Tata have managed to secure 24 oxygen transport tanks that will be airlifted to India in order to increase transport capacity from production sites to Covid19 hotspots.” This is despite the fact that German Chancellor Angela Merkel had recently lamented that the European Union had ‘allowed’ India to become the pharmacy of the world. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBhutan India, Oxygen plant, Assam oxygen
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

News18 retracts graphic misquoting UP CM Yogi Adityanath on coronavirus pandemic and oxygen crisis, issues apology

OpIndia Staff -
The mainstream Hindi channel plugged a wrong graphic misquoting the CM when he was sharing an update on the medical oxygen supply in the state.
News Reports

Bhutan to send liquid oxygen to India from a new plant. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Embassy stated that 40MT of liquid oxygen will be produced everyday at the Bhutanese oxygen Plant, which will then be transported to Assam via cryogenic tankers.

Did Shahid Siddiqui inadvertently reveal that Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were hoarding Remdesivir? Here is what happened

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shahid Siddiqui thanked senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for securing Covid-19 drug Remdesivir for him.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama pledges contribution to PM CARES Fund amid Chinese coronavirus pandemic

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Taking cognizance of the work being done by the frontline workers, the Dalai Lama in his official statement lauded them and added, “I pray that the pandemic threat will end soon."

‘It is a national need’, SC rejects TN govt’s plea that Vedanta should supply oxygen only to the state: What SC said

Law OpIndia Staff -
The SC's decision came after Tamil Nadu govt allowed Sterlite copper plant owned by Vedanta to restart its operations temporarily

NYPost uses old image to claim people are dying on streets from COVID-19 in India, replaces it with funeral pyre after being called out:...

Media OpIndia Staff -
Though the misleading image has been replaced, the NY Post is yet to update the title of the article which still reads that people in India are dying on streets due to COVID-19 outbreak

Recently Popular

Cricket

‘Liberals’ express unhappiness over Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donating to PM Cares Fund, spread lies to claim his donation is wasted

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donated AUD 50,000 to the PM Cares Fund which amounts to little over INR 29 lakhs.
Read more
News Reports

Fact-Check: Does Kejriwal’s ad now appear on PornHub? Netizens declare it ‘shocking if true!’

Anurag -
A screenshot of Kejriwal's ad playing on Pornhub is making rounds on Twitter. However, our investigation showed it was fake.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal spent Rs 150 crore on ads in the first 3 months of 2021, RTI reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The AAP government spent an average of Rs 1.67 crore daily on ads and publicity amid the second wave of coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

85-year-old COVID-positive RSS Swayamsevak gave up his bed and life so another person can live

OpIndia Staff -
The 85-year-old swayamsevak's daughter struggled to find a hospital bed for him as his condition got critical, however suggesting that he has lived his life, he gave his bed to a 40 something young man.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Delhi CM Relief Fund collected Rs 35 crore since beginning of pandemic but ‘NIL’ was utilised for COVID, RTI reveals

Anurag -
RTI activist Vivek Pandey had filed two RTIs on two different dates, both the time details on expenditure detail on COVID was unavailable
Read more
Media

Purported letter by Times Now employees accuses channel of going soft on Kejriwal due to ads, channel rubbishes letter as malicious

OpIndia Staff -
Employees at Times Now have written to Times Group MD Vineet Jain to register their anguish about the coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,148FansLike
533,454FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com