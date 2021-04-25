Sunday, April 25, 2021
Updated:

After Russia, China and Germany offer help to India, America also offers support, stays silent on lifting embargo on vaccine raw material

India's global partners such as France, Russia, Germany have not only expressed solidarity with India's fight against the pandemic but have also extended help at the time of crisis.

OpIndia Staff
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Amidst the rising cases of Coronavirus in the country, India’s global allies have extended support to India to tide over the second wave of the pandemic. The country is now faced with an immediate demand for oxygen cylinders and containers to store oxygen and transport them across India.

Reportedly, the Union Ministry of Defence and Union Ministry of Home Affairs have reached out to several countries under operation ‘Oxygen Maitri.’ India’s global partners such as France, Russia, Germany have not only expressed solidarity with India’s fight against the pandemic but have also extended help at the time of crisis. India’s diplomatic relations have significantly improved in the backdrop of operation ‘Vaccine Maitri’.

India imports cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore

On Saturday (April 24), the Singapore embassy in India informed that 4 cryogenic oxygen containers were transported to India from Changi airport in Singapore via an Indian Air Force (IAF) carrier. “We stand with India in its fight against Covid-19. Through a bilateral and multi-agency effort, an IAF transport plane picked up 4 cryogenic oxygen containers at Changi airport in Singapore this morning.”

Min-Liang Tan, Singaporean entrepreneur and the co-founder of Razor Inc. had offered also surgical masks to India. “Are surgical masks in need? I can see if we have some we can spare from our manufacturing line in Singapore to send over to India,” he asked.

The Singaporean embassy in India has responded by saying that it will reach out to his office.

EU offers help to India to fight the Coronavirus pandemic

Charles Michael, the President of the European Council, said, “The EU stands in solidarity with Indian people amidst resurgent COVID-19 pandemic. The fight against the virus is a common fight.” He further informed that a meeting between PM Narendra Modi other European Union (EU) leaders will be held on May 8 to discuss Covid support and cooperation.

On Friday, EAM (Minister for External Affairs) S Jaishankar held a meeting with Vice-President Margrethe Vestager to discuss preparation for the India-EU summit.

He thanked the EU for offering support on the existing Coronavirus crisis in the country. “Confident that EU will help strengthen our capabilities at this critical juncture,” S Jaishankar said.

Germany supplies 24 oxygen transport tanks to India

In a tweet, the German embassy in India informed, “In this spirit, the private German company Linde together with Tata have managed to secure 24 oxygen transport tanks that will be airlifted to India in order to increase transport capacity from production sites to Covid19 hotspots.”

This is despite the fact that German Chancellor Angela Merkel had recently lamented that the European Union had ‘allowed’ India to become the pharmacy of the world. She had expressed fear that Germany would not get Covid-19 medicine, given that the second wave of Coronavirus has badly hit the country.

UK, France and Russia express solidarity with India

The Secretary of State for Health & Social Care in the United Kingdom, Matt Hancock, had expressed solidarity with India. In a tweet on Friday, he said, “Heartbreaking scenes from India. My thoughts are with our Indian friends. We stand ready to help fight this awful virus.”

Similarly, French President Emmanuel Macron has said that France stood by the Indian people amidst the resurgence of Coronavirus cases in the country. “France is with you in this struggle, which spares no-one. We stand ready to provide out support.” His statement was reiterated by the French ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain.

As per reports, Russia has also offered to help India amidst the Coronavirus. Citing sources, India Today reported the government will import oxygen tanks and oxygen concentrators from Russia.

United States claims ‘solidarity’ with India while staying silent on lifting embargo on vaccine essentials

In a tweet of Sunday, Secretary Antony Blinken tweeted, “Our hearts go out to the Indian people in the midst of the horrific COVID-19 outbreak. We are working closely with our partners in the Indian government, and we will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and India’s health care heroes.”

This is despite the fact that the Biden administration has restricted the supply of raw materials required for vaccine production in India.

‘Vaccine Maitri’ – India led the global fight against the Coronavirus pandemic

India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, has yet again come to the world’s aid by successfully supplying vaccines to its neighboring and other developing countries at an extremely affordable cost, besides giving away millions of doses to friendly nations for free. India has airlifted more than millions of COVID-19 doses to almost 100 nations under its initiative termed “Vaccine Maitri”.

Till now, India has sent 10.6 million doses for free to friendly nations. Along with that, Serum Institute of India has sent almost 20 million doses under commitment to COVAX, while another 35.8 million doses have been exported by the vaccine manufacturers under commercial contract with foreign nations. Now that India has been badly hit by the second wave of the pandemic, India’s diplomatic relations established by the Modi regime are proving fruitful and effective.

