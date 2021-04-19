Monday, April 19, 2021
Home Politics CPI(M) continues to hold massive political rallies in West Bengal days after claiming it...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

CPI(M) continues to hold massive political rallies in West Bengal days after claiming it won’t arrange due to COVID surge

Congress is currently in alliance with Left parties for West Bengal polls.

OpIndia Staff
CPI(M) continues to organise massive political rallies despite calling them off citing the COVID-19 crisis
Political rally organised by CPI(M) in West Bengal(Source: Twitter)
1

Earlier last week, CPI(M) leader and former Rajya Sabha member Md Salim took to Twitter to sanctimoniously announce that his party is no longer going to organise any political rally in poll-bound West Bengal in the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases.

On April 16, Salim posted a tweet declaring that since the virus is raging across the country, the CPI(M) has decided not to hold any big political event. In his tweet, he even urged the Prime Minister of India and West Bengal chief minister to act ‘responsibly’ and put the country before the party.

“Important! In the light of the #CoronaSecondWave, the CPI(M) has decided not to hold any big rally to prevent the spread of the virus. We will undertake door-to-door & small group meetings with #COVID measures in place. We urge CM & PM to act responsibly and put people before the party,” Md Salim tweeted.

Source: Twitter

However, hours after taking the moral high ground and pompously announcing that his party would not be organising any big political event, Md Salim took part in a huge political roadshow organised by CPI(M) at Hemtabad in Bengal for canvassing support for Sanjukta Morcha supported CPI(M) candidate Bhupen Barman.

The development was tweeted by none other than the official Twitter account of CPI(M) Uttar Dinajpur District. A tweet dated April 17, a day after Md Salim claimed that CPI(M) had decided not to organise any political rally in the state, the party presided over a big political roadshow where participants were seen flouting basic social distancing protocols and not wearing masks.

Source: Twitter

In another instance, on April 18, two days after Md Salim claimed that CPI(M) had called off big political events in the light of the coronavirus outbreak, a public meeting was organised by the party in support of Faud Halim, CPI(M) candidate from the Ballygunj constituency.

Source: Twitter

Even before comrade Md Salim grandly proclaimed that the CPI(M) would not be organising big political rallies in the midst of a raging coronavirus outbreak in the country, the party had been arranging political events that drew massive crowds, although it has consistently failed in converting them into votes.

Source: Twitter

Congress is currently in alliance with Left parties for West Bengal polls.

After finishing rallies in poll-bound states, Rahul Gandhi cancels future political rallies citing surging COVID-19 cases

Earlier on Sunday, in an attempt at political grandstanding, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to social media to announce that he will not be addressing any future rallies in West Bengal. The tweet was posted by Rahul Gandhi after he attended several political rallies in all poll-bound states.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that in view of the COVID situation, he is suspending all public rallies in West Bengal with three phases of polling remaining. It is imperative to note here that Rahul Gandhi had continued to hold massive rallies across all poll-bound states, sometimes joined by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, despite rising COVID cases.

While Rahul Gandhi claimed that he would not attend any political rallies in West Bengal as the coronavirus cases were on the rise, his party members continued having election rallies and public events ahead of the remaining phases of the Bengal elections.

In the last few days, West Bengal has seen a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases reported. On Sunday, the state recorded over 8,000 fresh COVID-19 infections with more than 25 deaths. While the eight-phase assembly election is underway in the state, West Bengal’s COVID-19 caseload has risen to 6,59,927 on Sunday.

According to the health bulletin, the state of West Bengal has recorded 8,419 fresh infections along with 28 fresh fatalities. The 28 fresh fatalities have also pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 10,568 the state health bulletin has confirmed on Sunday. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termswest bengal elections, west bengal polls, left parties west bengal
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

CPI(M) continues to hold massive political rallies in West Bengal days after claiming it won’t arrange due to COVID surge

OpIndia Staff -
CPI(M) leader Md Salim on April 16 announced that his party wouldn't organised any mega political event in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, but a day later he was found attending a huge roadshow
News Reports

Medical oxygen supply to Delhi increases 2.4 times, but CM Kejriwal claims ‘Delhi quota diverted to other states’

OpIndia Staff -
The allocation of oxygen is dynamically decided. As per the union government, Delhi got 2.4 times oxygen on April 17 compared to April 16.

As Centre steps in to rescue Delhi, AAP crawls out to take credit for Covid care facility

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Netizens also called out Kejriwal government's shamelessness at rushing to take credit for facilities set up by Central government

250 ventilators sent by central govt lied unutilized in the state of Punjab amid the second wave of coronavirus

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
250 ventilators sent by the central government to Punjab for use in government hospitals were lying unused till late March.

When ‘comedians’ double up as doctors and believe ‘Bhakts’ deserve the misery as Chinese coronavirus rages

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
You will never see them questioning how many mosques have opened up their gates as medical facilities. Because, everyone likes to keep their heads.

Fact-check: Is Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee asking devotees to enter Harmandir Sahib without a mask?

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Last year the SGPC had refused to ask devotees to wear masks at Harmandir Sahib, and had asked who were wearing to remove it

Recently Popular

News Reports

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta challenges for free flight tickets to Pakistan but goes into hiding after Twitter user provides it. Read what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Hansal Mehta's flight to Pakistan via Dubai is scheduled for 20th April, 2021. We shall keep you posted if Mehta goes to Pakistan or will he register his name in long list of paper tigers.
Read more
News Reports

Video claiming a dargah was recently constructed on footpath along Sabarmati riverfront road in Ahmedabad goes viral: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens have shared a video claiming that a dargah had mysteriously sprung up along the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad
Read more
News Reports

World Hindu Foundation asks Justice Rohinton Nariman to take back his ‘mischievous’ comments on Vedas

OpIndia Staff -
The World Hindu Foundation has expressed outrage at recent comments on Hinduism made by Justice Rohinton Nariman.
Read more
Entertainment

Karan Johar’s Dharma Production fires Kartik Aryan, not to work with him again: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Dharma Productions said it was pushed to the wall by “unprofessional behaviour” of Kartik Aryan during shooting of Dostana 2
Read more
News Reports

Uttarakhand BJP leader Suhail Pasha resigns after video shows him boasting about making village ‘Pandit-free’ goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Suhail Pasha said, "We already have a mosque in place. We don't have any such necessity to (offer prayers in the market) but we will do so to create chaos."
Read more
Media

Siddharth Varadarajan of The Wire spreads fake news a day after The Logical Indian apologised for the same: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Varadarajan spread fake news again, in fact, the same fake news that the Logical Indians had apologised for just a day ago.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
530,389FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com