Sunday, April 18, 2021
Updated:

While Rahul Gandhi ‘cancels’ public rallies, Congress leaders continue gathering large crowds in West Bengal

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury shared pictures from his rally at the Naoda Vidhan Sabha Constituency in support of the alliance backed candidate.

OpIndia Staff
While Rahul Gandih 'cancels' public rallies, Congress leaders continue gathering large crowds in West Bengal
Image Source: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury/Twitter
1

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday emphatically announced that he was calling off his election rallies in West Bengal due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was only days after the senior Congress leader attended massive rallies in poll bound states.

The announcement by Rahul Gandhi ostensibly came after his planned participation in rallies was over. Election rallies in recent times have come under intense scrutiny due to surging Covid-19 cases in the country. Opposition parties have attempted to use the sentiments to target the BJP while maintaining a strategic silence over their own rallies which have witnessed massive crowds and are continuing to attract large crowds.

Rahul Gandhi clearly made an attempt to capitalise on the sentiment. However, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, senior leader of the Congress party, is continuing to attend crowded rallies in direct contradiction of the message Gandhi. It appears to be part of a well-crafted strategy.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury shared pictures from his rally at the Naoda Vidhan Sabha Constituency in support of the alliance backed candidate. The Congress party is in an alliance with the Left Front and Abbas Siddiqui’s ISF in the state.

He shared pictures from a rally in Malda as well in support of another candidate.

Thus, quite clearly, Gandhi’s announcement of ‘canceling’ his rallies in West Bengal appears to be a tactic only to earn plaudits on social media. The reality on the ground is quite different. The Trinamool Congress as well has adopted a similar strategy where they refrain from uploading photographs of their rallies on Twitter but continue organising them nevertheless.

Congress west bengal rally
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

