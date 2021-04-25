Sunday, April 25, 2021
Home News Reports Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi talks about vaccine hesitancy, hails frontline workers’ courage amid...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi talks about vaccine hesitancy, hails frontline workers’ courage amid rising Covid cases

In his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi spoke to frontline workers and assured citizens that the government and administration is doing its best to tide over the pandemic.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi
PM Modi urged people to get vaccinated and follow guidelines to stay safe
3

On April 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 76th episode of Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi started his address by saying CoronaCorona is testing the nation’s patience and the limit of every citizen at enduring misery. He acknowledged that the second wave of Covid-19 had shaken the country.

He said, “After successfully confronting the first wave of Corona, the country was full of enthusiasm, full of self-confidence, but this storm has shaken the country.”

The Government is applying its entire might

PM Modi said that the experts from different sectors, including the Pharma industry, vaccine manufacturers, oxygen production and experts from the medical field, have put forth their suggestions to the Government. While emphasizing on the importance of expert and scientific advice, he added, “The Government of India is applying its entire might to give a fillip to the endeavours of State Governments. The State Governments too are trying their best to fulfil their responsibilities.”

Conversation with frontline workers

PM Modi’s address had conversations with the frontline workers, including doctors and health workers who are waging a colossal battle against Covid-19 infection in the country. During his conversation with Dr Shashank, Dean of the Indian College of Physicians, they discussed how this wave was different from the first wave of Covid-19. Dr Shashank said that the second wave is spreading rapidly compared to the first wave. “The good thing is that the recovery rate is higher and mortality rate pretty low,” he added.

He added that there is no need to get scared of the mutation as such mutations keep happening. “We shall overcome this wave too. Covid has a 14 to 21 day’s timetable, in which we should avail of the Doctor’s advice,” he said.

On the issue of scarcity of medicines, Dr Shashank said that people start clinical treatment very late, believing that the illness will subside on its own, which is not correct. “If they abide by information provided by the government, they will not face these difficulties,” he added. He suggested monitoring oxygen, pulse and fever during mild cases and if the temperature rises, consult a doctor. In case of moderate or severe infection, it is essential to contact a doctor immediately.

He said that the people should stop running after Remdesivir as it has a limited role. It is only for those patients who are on oxygen in a hospital that too under the strict supervision of a doctor. He also suggested doing breathing exercises like Pranayam that will improve breathing.

PM Modi urged people to take vaccine

During a conversation with Dr Naveed Nazeer Shah, a professor at a Government Medical College in Srinagar, PM Modi discussed vaccine hesitancy among a certain group of people in the country. Dr Shah, who is administering Covid-19 patients in Srinagar, said that they noticed a lot of patients were asymptomatic. He added close to 90-95% of the patients recovered without in-medication. “if we maintain physical distance and avoid social gathering, we can carry on with our daily work and keep ourselves protected from this infection too,” he said.

Dr Shah said that we now have two made-in-India vaccines that are Covaccine and Covishield. Till now, over 15 lakh people in Jammu and Kashmir have got vaccine shots. There are misconceptions or myths about the vaccine that need to be addressed. He said, at his hospital, no side effects have been found in vaccines that have been administered. “Only things that are routinely associated with every vaccine – someone getting a fever, ache in the entire body or getting pain locally where the injection is applied- we have seen such side effects in all patients; we have not seen any gross adverse effect,” he added.

Follow whatever protocol is there, said sister Bhavana Dhruv

PM Modi talked to frontline worker sister Bhavana Dhruv at B R Ambedkar Medical College in Raipur. She said working while wearing PPE kits is not easy. She said the patients she has worked with are afraid of the name Covid. The nurses work day and night to provide them with a healthy environment to ease their fear.

She emphasized on early consultation with the Doctor. She said out of fear, people do not get their test done. When severity would increase, by then, their lungs would have already been infected…by the time they came, they would need ICU by then, and with them, their entire family would come that makes the situation difficult to handle. She added if all government protocols are followed, it would be easier to help the patients.

Don’t panic as it worsens the health

While talking to sister Surekha, Senior Nursing Officer, K.C. General Hospital PM Modi discussed the importance of following protocols, the efficacy of the vaccine and staying calm. Sister Surekha said that when a patient feels the symptoms, they should isolate themselves immediately and consult a nearby doctor to start the treatment. It is essential not to get stressed as it will worsen the condition of the patient.

Talking about the vaccine, she said that no vaccine could provide 100% safety from the disease. It takes time to build immunity; thus, it is important to stay home, stay healthy and avoid contact with people as much as possible. Wash hands regularly, wear masks properly and maintain physical distance to keep yourself safe. She also added that ayurvedic kaadha, steam inhalation, gargling and breathing exercises help in keeping the disease away.

PM Modi also talked to Prem, an ambulance driver and talked about his experiences on duty. When Prem told PM Modi about his mother, who asked him to leave his job but he refused. He told his mother, “mother, if I too leave the job and sit idle, then who will carry these patients?” He added because everyone is deserting, leaving behind their jobs in this period of CoronaCorona! Everyone is leaving the job. Mom tells me to leave that job. I said, no, mom, I will not leave the job!

Follow the guidelines, get vaccinated, stay safe – PM Modi

Towards the end, PM Modi wished everyone on Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti and urged them to follow restrain amid upcoming festivals including Ramzan, Buddha Purnima, and 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

He urged everyone to get vaccinated and follow “Dawai Bhi, Kadai bhi”. “We will soon prevail together over this calamity,” he said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmodi mann ki baat, narendra modi mann ki baat, mann ki baat coronavirus
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi talks about vaccine hesitancy, hails frontline workers’ courage amid rising Covid cases

OpIndia Staff -
In his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi spoke to frontline workers and assured citizens that the government and administration is doing its best to tide over the pandemic.
News Reports

Punjab hospital blames Capt Amarinder Singh govt for oxygen shortage as six critical patients die, govt blames hospital for admitting patients

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab CM said hospital flouted orders to private hospitals facing oxygen shortage to shift patients to government medical colleges

Uttar Pradesh: Two nurses, Abid and Ankit, arrested for stealing and auctioning Remdesivir injection of dying man

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, around 6 security personnel deployed at the hospital tried to protect the accused but were later overpowered and arrested by the police as well.

After Russia, China and Germany offer help to India, America also offers support, stays silent on lifting embargo on vaccine raw material

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
India's global partners such as France, Russia, Germany have not only expressed solidarity with India's fight against the pandemic but have also extended help at the time of crisis.

Arvind Kejriwal spent Rs 150 crore on ads in the first 3 months of 2021, RTI reveals

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The AAP government spent an average of Rs 1.67 crore daily on ads and publicity amid the second wave of coronavirus.

Chhattisgarh: Naxalites kidnap 3 jawans after a deadly ambush, 1 killed, 1 released and 1 still in captive

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
This is the third such incident after the unfortunate Bijapur-Sukma Naxalite attack earlier this month in which 22 jawans lost their lives

Recently Popular

Government and Policy

Arvind Kejriwal set up only 1 out of 8 oxygen plants for which Modi govt sanctioned funds through PM CARES in December 2020: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi HC slammed both the Delhi government and the central government due to the oxygen crisis in the National Capital.
Read more
News Reports

After chancellor Angela Merkel’s snide remarks on India, German Embassy quickly moves to make amends

OpIndia Staff -
Angela Merkel had earlier regretted that European powers have "allowed" India to become a pharmaceutical manufacturing giant.
Read more
Crime

TikTok Star Funbucket Bhargav, of OMG fame, arrested for raping minor girl

OpIndia Staff -
TikTok Star 'Funbucket Bhargav' arrested for raping a minor. Fans of actor Nithya wrongly assumed she was the victim.
Read more
Opinions

The West does not have any moral high ground over China, their conduct during Covid crisis is further proof of it

K Bhattacharjee -
The United States of America has projected its geopolitical rivalry with China as a great conflict between good and evil.
Read more
News Reports

Angela Merkel laments that they ‘allowed’ India to become pharmacy of the world, fears that they will not get Covid-19 medicine

OpIndia Staff -
Angela Merkel said that EU nations didn't treat their pharmaceutical industry so well, and 'allowed' India to become a large pharma producer
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Rutgers Student Association passes historic resolution against Hinduphobia: All you need to know about the lead up to it

OpIndia Staff -
Rutgers University Student Assembly (RUSA) passed a resolution (No. 1451-XX) to adopt a scholarly definition of Hinduphobia.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,110FansLike
532,559FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com