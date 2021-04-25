On April 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 76th episode of Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi started his address by saying CoronaCorona is testing the nation’s patience and the limit of every citizen at enduring misery. He acknowledged that the second wave of Covid-19 had shaken the country.

He said, “After successfully confronting the first wave of Corona, the country was full of enthusiasm, full of self-confidence, but this storm has shaken the country.”

The Government is applying its entire might

PM Modi said that the experts from different sectors, including the Pharma industry, vaccine manufacturers, oxygen production and experts from the medical field, have put forth their suggestions to the Government. While emphasizing on the importance of expert and scientific advice, he added, “The Government of India is applying its entire might to give a fillip to the endeavours of State Governments. The State Governments too are trying their best to fulfil their responsibilities.”

Conversation with frontline workers

PM Modi’s address had conversations with the frontline workers, including doctors and health workers who are waging a colossal battle against Covid-19 infection in the country. During his conversation with Dr Shashank, Dean of the Indian College of Physicians, they discussed how this wave was different from the first wave of Covid-19. Dr Shashank said that the second wave is spreading rapidly compared to the first wave. “The good thing is that the recovery rate is higher and mortality rate pretty low,” he added.

तो जो हल्का covid है उसके लिए तो हम oxygen का monitoring करते हैं, pulse का monitoring करते है, बुखार का monitoring करते हैं, बुखार बढ़ जाता है तो कभी-कभी Paracetamol जैसी दवाई का इस्तेमाल करते हैं और अपने डॉक्टर से सम्पर्क करना चाहिये।



He added that there is no need to get scared of the mutation as such mutations keep happening. “We shall overcome this wave too. Covid has a 14 to 21 day’s timetable, in which we should avail of the Doctor’s advice,” he said.

On the issue of scarcity of medicines, Dr Shashank said that people start clinical treatment very late, believing that the illness will subside on its own, which is not correct. “If they abide by information provided by the government, they will not face these difficulties,” he added. He suggested monitoring oxygen, pulse and fever during mild cases and if the temperature rises, consult a doctor. In case of moderate or severe infection, it is essential to contact a doctor immediately.

He said that the people should stop running after Remdesivir as it has a limited role. It is only for those patients who are on oxygen in a hospital that too under the strict supervision of a doctor. He also suggested doing breathing exercises like Pranayam that will improve breathing.

PM Modi urged people to take vaccine

During a conversation with Dr Naveed Nazeer Shah, a professor at a Government Medical College in Srinagar, PM Modi discussed vaccine hesitancy among a certain group of people in the country. Dr Shah, who is administering Covid-19 patients in Srinagar, said that they noticed a lot of patients were asymptomatic. He added close to 90-95% of the patients recovered without in-medication. “if we maintain physical distance and avoid social gathering, we can carry on with our daily work and keep ourselves protected from this infection too,” he said.

Dr Shah said that we now have two made-in-India vaccines that are Covaccine and Covishield. Till now, over 15 lakh people in Jammu and Kashmir have got vaccine shots. There are misconceptions or myths about the vaccine that need to be addressed. He said, at his hospital, no side effects have been found in vaccines that have been administered. “Only things that are routinely associated with every vaccine – someone getting a fever, ache in the entire body or getting pain locally where the injection is applied- we have seen such side effects in all patients; we have not seen any gross adverse effect,” he added.

Follow whatever protocol is there, said sister Bhavana Dhruv

PM Modi talked to frontline worker sister Bhavana Dhruv at B R Ambedkar Medical College in Raipur. She said working while wearing PPE kits is not easy. She said the patients she has worked with are afraid of the name Covid. The nurses work day and night to provide them with a healthy environment to ease their fear.

She emphasized on early consultation with the Doctor. She said out of fear, people do not get their test done. When severity would increase, by then, their lungs would have already been infected…by the time they came, they would need ICU by then, and with them, their entire family would come that makes the situation difficult to handle. She added if all government protocols are followed, it would be easier to help the patients.

Don’t panic as it worsens the health

While talking to sister Surekha, Senior Nursing Officer, K.C. General Hospital PM Modi discussed the importance of following protocols, the efficacy of the vaccine and staying calm. Sister Surekha said that when a patient feels the symptoms, they should isolate themselves immediately and consult a nearby doctor to start the treatment. It is essential not to get stressed as it will worsen the condition of the patient.

Talking about the vaccine, she said that no vaccine could provide 100% safety from the disease. It takes time to build immunity; thus, it is important to stay home, stay healthy and avoid contact with people as much as possible. Wash hands regularly, wear masks properly and maintain physical distance to keep yourself safe. She also added that ayurvedic kaadha, steam inhalation, gargling and breathing exercises help in keeping the disease away.

Please practice physically distancing, wear mask properly, wash your hands regularly and home remedies you can practice in the house.



PM Modi also talked to Prem, an ambulance driver and talked about his experiences on duty. When Prem told PM Modi about his mother, who asked him to leave his job but he refused. He told his mother, “mother, if I too leave the job and sit idle, then who will carry these patients?” He added because everyone is deserting, leaving behind their jobs in this period of CoronaCorona! Everyone is leaving the job. Mom tells me to leave that job. I said, no, mom, I will not leave the job!

Follow the guidelines, get vaccinated, stay safe – PM Modi

Towards the end, PM Modi wished everyone on Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti and urged them to follow restrain amid upcoming festivals including Ramzan, Buddha Purnima, and 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

“I once again urge all of you to get vaccinated and we also have to take full care.



‘Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi’ – Get vaccinated and maintain all precautions. Never forget this mantra.



We will soon prevail together over this calamity.”



He urged everyone to get vaccinated and follow “Dawai Bhi, Kadai bhi”. “We will soon prevail together over this calamity,” he said.