Monday, April 26, 2021
Home News Reports Delhi-NYC flights charging Rs 7.2 lakhs for an economy ticket? Chidambaram's misleading claim
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Delhi-NYC flights charging Rs 7.2 lakhs for an economy ticket? Chidambaram’s misleading claim

Most of the airlines are charging in the range of Rs 1.2 lakhs from a flight from Delhi to NYC with a single 3-4 hour stopover.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader Chidambaram comes up with bizarre idea, asks state governments to unionise to haggle over vaccine costs
Image Credit: MoneyControl
26

Yesterday, former Union Minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram shared a headline from a Times of India report, without any context, in an attempt to spread misinformation about airfares online. “A Delhi-New York economy class, one-way ticket costs 7.2 lakh”, wrote Chidambaram on Twitter, insinuating that the extraordinary fare of 7.2 lakhs is widespread.

“Is the passenger buying a ticket or is he/she leasing the aircraft?”, added Chidambaram, trying to create a narrative based on an uncommon, extraordinary fare which is not the standard fare even at this moment.

A little research into current-day Delhi to NYC airfares will reveal that the average COVID-affected fare for a one-way trip is about Rs. 1.2 lakhs, which is mentioned in the TOI report.

A reasonable and rational consumer, who will compare the airfares amongst different flights with relation to flight layovers, number of stops, etc. will find economical flights in the first week of May in the 1.5. lakh range with only a single 3-4 hour layover. Therefore, any rational consumer will instead book a relatively reasonable 1.5. lakh ticket with a 3-4 hours layover, instead of a non-stop, one-way, ridiculously charged 7.2 lakh ticket.

Here are just some of the relatively reasonable airfares for a Delhi to New York flight for the 1st week of May with just one 3-4 hour layover.

Air fares from Delhi to NYC, screenshots from Make My Trip

It is important to note that these are exceptional times, with the COVID-19 pandemic raging throughout the world. Many complicated factors have contributed to the increased airfares, however, an airfare in the range of 7.2 lakh is a rare exception, not the rule.

According to the TOI article, the 7.2 lakh airfare only existed for the Air India flight to New York via Tokyo on Saturday, 01 May, which requires a flight change to the All Nippon Airways of Japan. This seems to be a significant factor as to why the airfare of this particular flight is extraordinarily high. Another Air India- All Nippon Airways flight from Delhi to New York via Tokyo on May 1 is similarly priced at ₹ 7,22,253, showcasing a pattern.

Air fare on one Air India flight with a flight change to All Nippon at Tokyo

Therefore, it is reasonably clear that highlighting the sensational airfare of over Rs. 7 lakh was an attempt from Chidambaram to create a narrative of exorbitant prices being charged, a misleading claim.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndia-US flight, US flight, NYC flight
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Cricket

Coronavirus: Australian cricketer Pat Cummins donates to PM CARES Fund for oxygen supplies, urges other cricketers to do same

OpIndia Staff -
Pat Cummins donated AUD 50,000 which amounts to little over INR 29 lakhs
Media

First joy and then embarrassment: Why the Indian liberal class is so fond of US politicians and how their uncritical adoration led to a...

K Bhattacharjee -
Indian liberals hailed the election of US President Joe Biden to the White House as the second coming of Jesus Christ.

Delhi-NYC flights charging Rs 7.2 lakhs for an economy ticket? Chidambaram’s misleading claim

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
“A Delhi-New York economy class, one-way ticket costs 7.2 lakh”, wrote Chidambaram on Twitter.

Congress bats for those criminally hoarding oxygen amidst COVID-19 pandemic just to spite Yogi Adityanath: Here is how

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Today, Congress took to Twitter to target Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and endorsed black-marketing in the process

Kejriwal Govt gets slammed again in Delhi High Court over incompetence, accused of disrupting oxygen supply

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Hospitals have alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government have disrupted the oxygen supply.

After denying raw materials for vaccine, US officials rush to undo damage and promise help

World OpIndia Staff -
Top US officials including President Biden and Vice President Harris extended solidarity after coming under fire for denying raw material for coronavirus vaccine.

Recently Popular

Government and Policy

Arvind Kejriwal set up only 1 out of 8 oxygen plants for which Modi govt sanctioned funds through PM CARES in December 2020: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi HC slammed both the Delhi government and the central government due to the oxygen crisis in the National Capital.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal spent Rs 150 crore on ads in the first 3 months of 2021, RTI reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The AAP government spent an average of Rs 1.67 crore daily on ads and publicity amid the second wave of coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Fact-Check: Does Kejriwal’s ad now appear on PornHub? Netizens declare it ‘shocking if true!’

Anurag -
A screenshot of Kejriwal's ad playing on Pornhub is making rounds on Twitter. However, our investigation showed it was fake.
Read more
Media

Purported letter by Times Now employees accuses channel of going soft on Kejriwal due to ads, channel rubbishes letter as malicious

OpIndia Staff -
Employees at Times Now have written to Times Group MD Vineet Jain to register their anguish about the coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi.
Read more
Social Media

From calling COVID pandemic a hoax to sharing unrelated image of burning pyres to panic mongering: Here are some tweets Govt of India got...

OpIndia Staff -
Government of India on Saturday asked Twitter to remove such problematic posts from its platform, lest it lead to a dangerous situation.
Read more
News Reports

Hindu priest Sri Krishna Bhat of Hampi Badavi Linga temple passes away. Here is how he served Sanatan Dharma

OpIndia Staff -
Unlike other priests, Sri Krishna Bhat was often seen climbing the 3-metre long Shivalinga and clearing the flowers offered to the deity the previous day.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,139FansLike
533,163FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com