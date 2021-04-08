Madhya Pradesh assembly had passed the MP Freedom of Religion Bill 2021 on March 08, with an intention to make forceful religious conversions through fraudulent means punishable. To deter the public from doing so, the bill made provisions to imprison the culprit for a period of 10 years and levy heavy fines.

However, in just a month the capital city Bhopal witnessed 10 cases of unlawful religious conversion by force or deceit. As per a TV9 report, a 20-year old girl filed a case against a boy named Raja Khan who developed physical relations with the girl on the pretext of marrying her by changing his religion.

Here’s what happened:

The friendship between the 20-year-old girl and Khan started on a popular social media networking site. After being good friends for five years, the duo decided to get married. The girl, however, was hesitant as both belonged to different religions. The boy then promised that he would change his religion to marry her. On March 24, the duo eloped to Delhi and stayed in a rented house for 10 days. The girl then asked Khan about his plans for marriage. He instead pressured the girl to convert to Islam. When the girl declined, Khan refused to marry her.

The duo then returned to their hometown and the girl narrated the entire incident to her family. A case has been filed against Khan under IPC section 376 at Shahjahanabad police station and has been taken into custody.

Man hid identity for a year:

A man by the name of Gabbar alias Mustafa was arrested by the Dwarakapuri police in Indore in Madhya Pradesh in connection to a grooming jihad case. The matter came to light when the accused was asked to produce his identity card at a maternity hospital by a doctor who diagnosed his wife’s pregnancy. It was then that the woman learnt that his name was not ‘Gabbar’ but Mustafa.

Grooming jihad in Madhya Pradesh:

In December last year, a Hindu woman (35) was allegedly cheated, raped and blackmailed by a Muslim man pretending to be Hindu. The woman, accompanied by few activists belonging to a Hindu outfit approached the Munninagar police station in Ujjain to lodge a complaint against one Wasim Akram, accusing him of rape, torture and blackmail under the pretext of love and marriage.