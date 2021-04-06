Tuesday, April 6, 2021
‘Mustafa’ becomes ‘Gabbar’ to lure Hindu woman into marriage in MP: Here is how his pregnant wife found out about his real identity

According to Station-in-charge Satish Dwivedi, he has been booked under Madhya Pradesh Dharma Swantantrata Adhiniyam (anti-conversion law).

MP: One Mustafa arrested for marrying Hindu girl under the alias of 'Gabbar'
A man by the name of Gabbar alias Mustafa was arrested by the Dwarakapuri police in Indore in Madhya Pradesh in connection to a grooming jihad case. The matter came to light when the accused was asked to produce his identity card at a maternity hospital.

As per reports, the Hindu woman met Mustafa at a birthday party about a year ago. He had identified himself as ‘Gabbar’. After successfully luring her, he married the woman in April last year. Meanwhile, she remained unaware of his true identity. Mustafa worked as a trainer at a gymnasium.

On Sunday (April 4), the complainant paid a visit to a maternity hospital along with the accused to undergo a medical examination (ultrasound test) for her pregnancy.

When the man was asked to produce his identity card (Aadhar in this case) by the doctor after his wife’s pregnancy diagnosis, the woman learnt that his name was not ‘Gabbar’ but Mustafa. On realising that she had been defrauded and lied to about his real identity by the accused, the victim filed a complaint with the Dwarakapuri police. According to Station-in-charge Satish Dwivedi, he has been booked under Madhya Pradesh Dharma Swantantrata Adhiniyam (anti-conversion law).

A high-ranking police official also informed that the accused had assaulted the victim. Reportedly, Mustafa has now been arrested and is being interrogated by the cops. On learning about the matter, several Hindu activists went to the hospital facility and demanded his immediate arrest. They also raised slogans seeking stringent action against the accused.

Grooming jihad in Madhya Pradesh

In December last year, a Hindu woman (35) was allegedly cheated, raped and blackmailed by a Muslim man pretending to be Hindu. The woman, accompanied by few activists belonging to a Hindu outfit approached the Munninagar police station in Ujjain to lodge a complaint against one Wasim Akram, accusing him of rape, torture and blackmail under the pretext of love and marriage.

The woman alleged that Wasim Akram had hidden his identity and portrayed himself as Vikas Rajput to entrap her two years ago. He had pretended to marry her by making her wear the mangalsutra (a black beaded necklace worn by a Hindu woman to signify that she is married) and established physical relationship with her. He also obtained compromising photographs with her which he started using to blackmail her.

The woman said that Wasim’s real identity was discovered two months ago after his Aadhar card fell from his wallet. On learning that he was a Muslim, the woman confronted him. He then showed her the photographs and started blackmailing her, threatening her to make the photographs viral on social media.

