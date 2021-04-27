Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Updated:

Yogi Adityanath decides to rope in retired doctors and para-medical staff to deal with the COVID-19 crisis in the state

In order to increase the manpower at hospitals, experiences of retired doctors, lab technicians and para-medical staff along with retired personnel of the armed forces can be availed, said Yogi Adityanath.

OpIndia Staff
UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs authorities to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply
Yogi Adityanath(Source: The Hindu)
10

To deal with the Chinese coronavirus crisis in the state, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has decided to rope in retired doctors, retired personnel of the armed forces and para-medical staff. The decision was taken to increase the manpower in the hospitals currently grappling with the coronavirus scourage.

“Many of those who had emerged victorious in the battle against COVID-19 are willing to serve the patients. In this context, in order to increase the manpower at hospitals, experiences of retired doctors, lab technicians and para-medical staff along with retired personnel of the armed forces can be availed,” Yogi said at a virtual high-level review meeting.

Alongside, he also ordered that immediate efforts should be made to double the number of COVID beds in all the districts of the state.

Yogi Adityanath also said that tele-consultancy should be comprehensively used so that people in home quarantine can consult them.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister reiterated that an adequate supply of oxygen is being ensured and that directions have been issued to undertake an oxygen audit at hospitals.

No shortage of Oxygen in the state, assures CM Yogi Adityanath

It may be recalled that on April 24, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured that there is no shortage of oxygen in any private or public Covid hospital in the state. He added the state government is going to conduct an audit of the life-saving gas with the support of various institutes.

He said government and private hospitals and hospitals that were taken over for COVID-19 will have to share their oxygen data with the government.

Do not let the guard down, CM urged the public

CM Yogi said that there were some initial problems in increasing the number of hospital beds in the state. However, they were quickly overcome. He urged people not to take the infection lightly as a normal viral fever. He said, “It would be a huge mistake to take corona as normal viral fever. I am also in its grip. I have been following all COVID protocols since April 13 while in isolation.”

Yogi govt to bear cost of COVID treatment in private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat

The Uttar Pradesh government is doing all it can to handle the COVID-19 crisis. Yestarday, the CM’s office informed that the hospitals, government and private, are instructed to not say no to admit COVID-19 positive patient. If a bed is unavailable in government hospital, the patient could be referred to private hospital.

Yogi Adityanath’s office further informed that if the patient is not able to afford the treatment in private hospital, the same shall be borne by the state government under Ayushman Bharat Yojana. “No patient should be deprived of the treatment,” Yogi Adityanath said.

The government also informed that in an unfortunate situation where the patient loses his/her life, their last rites will be carried out as per their religion and the state government will bear the cost.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

