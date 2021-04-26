Yogi govt to bear cost of COVID treatment in private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday informed that those COVID-19 positive patients who could not avail a bed in government hospitals, can be admitted to private hospitals.

यह सुनिश्चित किया जाए कि कोई भी सरकारी अथवा निजी अस्पताल, बेड उपलब्ध होने पर कोविड पॉजिटिव मरीज को भर्ती के लिए मना न करे। यदि सरकारी अस्पताल में बेड उपलब्ध नहीं है तो संबंधित अस्पताल उसे निजी चिकित्सालय में संदर्भित करेगा: मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) April 25, 2021

Yogi Adityanath’s office informed that the hospitals, government and private, are instructed to not say no to admit COVID-19 positive patient. If a bed is unavailable in government hospital, the patient could be referred to private hospital.

प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल में मरीज भुगतान के आधार पर उपचार कराने में यदि सक्षम नहीं होगा, तो ऐसी दशा में राज्य सरकार आयुष्मान भारत योजना के तहत अनुमन्य दर पर वहां उसके इलाज का भुगतान करेगी। उपचार के अभाव में किसी भी मरीज का कोई नुकसान नहीं होना चाहिए: CM श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) April 25, 2021

Yogi Adityanath’s office further informed that if the patient is not able to afford the treatment in private hospital, the same shall be borne by the state government under Ayushman Bharat Yojana. “No patient should be deprived of the treatment,” Yogi Adityanath said.

The government also informed that in an unfortunate situation where the patient loses his/her life, their last rites will be carried out as per their religion and state government will bear the cost.

Earlier the state government had informed that there is no shortage of oxygen in the state. While speaking during virtual interaction with editors of various newspapers, CM said, “There is no shortage of oxygen in any COVID hospital, be it private or government. The problem is black marketing and hoarding, which will be tackled with a heavy hand. We will conduct an oxygen audit in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, IIM Lucknow and IIT BHU for proper monitoring of oxygen. The system of live tracking of oxygen demand, supply and distribution will be implemented.”

Coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh

As of now, about 10.86 lakh people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, of which 2.97 lakh are active cases. 11,165 people have lost their lives in the pandemic as per the official figures.