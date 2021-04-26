Monday, April 26, 2021
Yogi govt to bear cost of COVID treatment in private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat

Earlier the state government had informed that there is no shortage of oxygen in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday informed that those COVID-19 positive patients who could not avail a bed in government hospitals, can be admitted to private hospitals.

Yogi Adityanath’s office informed that the hospitals, government and private, are instructed to not say no to admit COVID-19 positive patient. If a bed is unavailable in government hospital, the patient could be referred to private hospital.

Yogi Adityanath’s office further informed that if the patient is not able to afford the treatment in private hospital, the same shall be borne by the state government under Ayushman Bharat Yojana. “No patient should be deprived of the treatment,” Yogi Adityanath said.

The government also informed that in an unfortunate situation where the patient loses his/her life, their last rites will be carried out as per their religion and state government will bear the cost.

Earlier the state government had informed that there is no shortage of oxygen in the state. While speaking during virtual interaction with editors of various newspapers, CM said, “There is no shortage of oxygen in any COVID hospital, be it private or government. The problem is black marketing and hoarding, which will be tackled with a heavy hand. We will conduct an oxygen audit in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, IIM Lucknow and IIT BHU for proper monitoring of oxygen. The system of live tracking of oxygen demand, supply and distribution will be implemented.”

Coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh

As of now, about 10.86 lakh people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, of which 2.97 lakh are active cases. 11,165 people have lost their lives in the pandemic as per the official figures.

