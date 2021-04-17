Saturday, April 17, 2021
Home News Reports
News Reports
Updated:

‘No difference between Islam and Islamic radicalism, its a danger to all religions’: What Yati Narsinghanand said in a recent interview

" Islam is a danger to all religions in this world. There has been no reformation in Islam for over 1400 years it has become more dangerous today", said the Hindu priest

OpIndia Staff
Yati Narsinghanand (R) in coversation with Goa Chronicle chief Savio Rodrigues (L)
42

Hindu priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswat has been facing the ire of Muslim hardliners for his remark on Prophet Mohammad. Innumerable threats have been issued to his life. Despite this, in an interview with GoaChronicle, the Hindu priest did not shy away from presenting his honest views on Islam.

Speaking on the show Truth Matters, Swami Yati, elucidated that Islam is synonymous with radicalism. There is nothing like soft Islam, said the Dasna priest. “There is no difference between Islam and Islamic radicalism. Islam is radical. There is no soft Islam. Islam is about Mohammed’s direction. Muslims must obey and follow Mohammed’s thoughts and teaching. Islam is a danger to all religions in this world. There has been no reformation in Islam for over 1400 years it has become more dangerous today”.

Saying so, Yati Narsinghanand asserted that people must accept this truth as we need to protect our women and children.

Dasna Devi Temple head priest furthered that as a follower of Sanatan Dharma, he was not against any religion per se. He concurred that every person has a right to worship according to his faith. However, what he said was unacceptable to him was being forcibly asked to worship and pay references to another faith that infringes his faith.

“That is why I am raising my voice so that I can protect our Hindu women and children. Our women and children have a right to live and any religion that thinks it can threaten our women and children, rape and sell them, then I will not tolerate it and will continue to raise my voice,” Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati added.

Yati Narsinghanand admitted that he was aware that his life is in danger but he is working for the betterment of Indian society and would continue to do so.

It’s been a while since Muslim hardliners have been protesting against Dasna Devi Temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for his remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Endless calls for the beheading of the priest have been made by several Muslim groups and even mainstream political parties for his alleged ‘blasphemy’.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

