A crowd that had gathered at a kabristan (Muslim graveyard) in Ahmedabad’s Juhapura beat up an Ahmedabad Police official over allegations of clicking the pictures and videos of the crowd that had gathered. They also snatched his mobile phone. Vejalpur Police in Ahmedabad has taken cognisance and registered a case. Five people have been arrested so far in this regard.

As per reports, Mohammad Ahmed alias Raja Siddiqui, Mazhar Khan Pathan, Feroz Mohammad Shaikh, Iftekhar Kalyani, Sultan and Parvez Shabir Sheikh are the five accused who are arrested. These five had gathered along with a crowd at the Muslim graveyard. They had reportedly come to offer flowers on the grave on occasion of Eid.

Krishnakumar Bhavsingh, who works as ASI of the Special Branch, reached the Kabristan and started taking images of the crowd that had gathered for Eid. Some men from the crowd spotted him and attacked him and even snatched his phone.

When the cop was carrying out his duty, some men from the mob said, “This man is taking photo of the crowd, beat him up and take his phone. So what if he is a policeman.” They then gathered and beat him up. The policeman saved his life and escaped.

He subsequently filed a police complaint. Initial investigation has revealed that some accused also have past cases registered against them. The police is looking to arrest more accused.

Owing to the rising COVID cases in the state, the Gujarat state government has prohibited large gatherings in a bid to curb the spread of virus. Bhavsingh, who was following the orders of his seniors, was on duty to gather intel in Juhapura when he found his way to the kabristan and saw COVID protocols being flouted. He decided to record the evidence. However, some people saw him taking pictures and took law into their own hands.