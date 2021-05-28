Friday, May 28, 2021
Home News Reports #ArrestRandeepHooda trends as netizens fume over derogatory remarks against former UP CM Mayawati
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

#ArrestRandeepHooda trends as netizens fume over derogatory remarks against former UP CM Mayawati

The 41-second throwback video of Randeep Hooda’s statement at an event organized by a media house in 2012 has gone viral with netizens calling it casteist, sexist, and misogynist.

OpIndia Staff
Randeep Hooda's old video goes viral
Actor Randeep Hooda (L) slammed for his derogatory innuendo against Former UP CM Mayawati (R)
12

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has landed in a controversy irking Netizens, after his old video making a derogatory ‘joke’ on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati surfaced online. Within no time, #ArrestRandeepHooda started trending on the microblogging site.

The 41-second throwback video of Randeep Hooda’s statement at an event organized by a media house in 2012 has gone viral with netizens calling it ‘casteist’, ‘sexist’ and ‘misogynist.’ In the video, Hooda claims of making a ‘dirty joke’ on Mayawati, one of the most notable Dalit leaders of the country.

The video clip starts with Hooda talking about some particular ‘sex position’, after which he goes on crack his alleged ‘dirty joke’. He says once Mayawati was walking down a street with two boys when an inquiring stranger asks whether they were twins. Hooda furthers that Mayawati replies to the stranger: “No, no, one is four and the other is eight”. Here Hooda throws his punch line saying that the stranger said: “I can’t believe someone has been there twice?” Randeep is then seen laughing in the video, the audience also cheers him on.

This derogatory innuendo did not go down well with Netizens, who castigated him as being casteist and sexist and demanded an apology.

Netizens demand arrest of actor Randeep Hooda

Communist leader Kavita Krishnan responded to the video, tweeting: “Not a “joke” @RandeepHooda . You notice no one makes “jokes” saying a male politician is too ugly to f***? You are doing what casteist, misogynist, insecure turds do when confronted with women whose strength they fear: attack the woman as unattractive.”

Journalist Dilip Mandal tagged Mumbai police and the office of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, demanding the arrest of the actor. “Outraging modesty of a women is a cognizable offence @MumbaiPolice. Don’t wait, #ArresteRandeepHooda. @OfficeofUT Pl. direct @CPMumbaiPolice to register an FIR & arrest @RandeepHooda. This will set an example. @nitinmeshram_”, Tweeted Mandal.

Many other social media users slammed the actor for making a derogatory comments against the Dalit leader.

Suprisingly, after all the hate the actor received on social media, Hooda has not responded or issued any apology for the same.

Celebrities in the dock for their casteist remarks

Lately many Bollywood celebrities have been at the receiving end for using castiest slurs. Recently, actress Yuvika Chaudhary, most famously known for her role in Shahrukh Khan starrer Bollywood movie Om Shanti Om, has issued an apology after she found herself in hot water for allegedly using a casteist slur in one of her new video featuring her husband Prince Narula, that kicked up a storm on social media.

Prior to this, Netizens had made similar demands for the arrest of actor Munmun Dutta, most famously known for playing the character of ‘Babita Ji in ‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chasmah‘ after Dutta had used the same casteist slur. Heeding to the online backlash, Dutta had immediately removed the concerned part from her video and issued an apology.

Just a few days ago, comedian Abish Mathew’s tweet from 2012 on Mayawati, where he called the Dalit leader ‘ugly’ and had shared offensive sexual innuendos, caused outrage on social media and  #Arrest_Abish_Mathew trended on Twitter. The comedian had later apologized in a statement issued on social media. A similar derogatory tweet against the Dalit leader made by Feminism In India CEO Japleen Pasricha had also gone viral recently.

Most of the above mentioned people have had to issue apologies over the casteist, sexist remarks for the fear of SC/ST Act. Mayawati, a prominent Dalit leader, and one of the most successful female politicians in India, is the BSP supremo and casteist, misogynist innuendos thrown against her attract wide criticism on social media.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRandeep Hooda joke, Mayawati video, Randeep Hooda
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

‘Farmers’ now decide to ‘defeat PM Modi’ in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections, had earlier talked about defeating PM in 2024

OpIndia Staff -
So-called farmers, protesting and creating a ruckus for months now are now set on the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections
News Reports

After Antiguan PM said they will not accept Mehul Choksi back, Dominica says they will send him to Antigua

OpIndia Staff -
Mehul Choksi is an Antiguan citizen, and Dominica does not have extradition treaty with India, complicating the matter

I&B Ministry gives 15 days to Digital Media publishers and Streaming platforms to give details of compliance with new IT rules

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Information Technology Rules, 2021, included separate guidelines for Social Media, Digital Media, and Streaming platforms

‘You are just a private, for-profit company, don’t try to dictate India’s legal policy. Comply with Indian law’: GOI to Twitter

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Lawmaking and policy formulations are the sole prerogatives of the sovereign and Twitter is just a social media platform. It will have no locus in dictating what India's legal policy framework should be", the statement strongly asserted.

From fruit juice to oats, soaps to bulbs, Indian Medical Association endorses products in exchange for huge money: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
IMA a private association of allopathic doctors in the country, seems to have put itself in a tough spot by embroiling in unnecessary controversies

‘Twitter is neither investigator nor judge, but trying to pretend it is both’: Delhi Police come down heavily on social media giant

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police further stated that the preliminary complaint regarding the issue was registered at the behest of the Congress party, but Twitter has tried to show that it is an FIR registered by the Govt of India, which is completely false.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against IMA President Jayalal for trying to abuse his position during Covid pandemic to spread Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
In its complaint, the LRPF sought revocation of Medical Practitioner's License of IMA President John Jayalal, alleging that the controversial doctor has openly declared his intention of using the pandemic for religious conversions.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just wanting to use hospitals to convert Hindus, IMA Chief Johnrose Jayalal also harbours visceral hate for PM Modi

Akshita Bhadauria -
As head of the IMA, Dr Jayalal has made his political leanings quite clearly. What is to say that his statements do not reflect his ideology?
Read more
Media

Fifty Shades of ThePrint: 50 examples of how the leftist portal is running propaganda in the name of journalism

Alok Bhatt -
Fifty examples of mischievous and misleading journalism by Shekhar Gupta run ThePrint in its propaganda against Modi govt
Read more
OpIndia Explains

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg
Read more
News Reports

‘You are just a private, for-profit company, don’t try to dictate India’s legal policy. Comply with Indian law’: GOI to Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Lawmaking and policy formulations are the sole prerogatives of the sovereign and Twitter is just a social media platform. It will have no locus in dictating what India's legal policy framework should be", the statement strongly asserted.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
549,023FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com