Monday, May 31, 2021
Home World China: Social media celebrity who mocked Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash sentenced...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

China: Social media celebrity who mocked Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash sentenced to prison

Qui was arrested by the Chinese police earlier in February 2021 for allegedly smearing PLA soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley border clash with India.

OpIndia Staff
Chinese internet celebrity Qui Ziming awarded with 8 months of prison for mocking Chinese soldiers died in Galwan Valley clashes
Chinese internet celebrity Qui Ziming awarded with 8 months of prison for mocking Chinese soldiers died in Galwan Valley clashes(Source: Twitter)
6

A social media celebrity in China was sent to 8 months in prison for mocking the Chinese soldiers who were killed during the Galwan Valley clash with Indian Army personnel.

“Qiu Ziming, or Labixiaoqiu, an internet celebrity with 2.5 million followers, was sentenced to 8 months in prison for infringing on reputation of heroes and martyrs, and ordered to make a public apology. In Feb, he smeared martyrs killed in Galwan Valley border clash with India,” a tweet posted by Global Times said.

Qui was arrested by the Chinese police earlier in February 2021 for allegedly smearing PLA soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley border clash with India. According to a report published in Global Times, Qui was arrested for spreading false information and smearing four soldiers who died and one who was wounded during their skirmishes with the Indian Army on China’s Twitter-like Social media platform Sina Weibo. 

Shortly after his arrest, Qui’s Weibo account, which had more than 2.5 million followers, was suspended for mocking the Chinese soldiers who lost their lives during their illegal trespassing of the Indian territory.

Galwan Valley clashes and how opposition India politicians helped China in spreading misinformation

On the night of June 15th 2020, China had attacked Indian soldiers and unilaterally tried to change the status quo in Eastern Ladakh by attempting to intrude into Galwan valley. In the violent face-off where Indian soldiers managed to push the PLA soldiers back, 20 Indian soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice and reportedly, China had lost 43 of their men. After the face-off, China had vociferously denied reports of casualties on their side and called it a misinformation campaign.

Soon after the clashes took place, the Indian opposition politicians fell over themselves to use the tragedy in their bid to undermine the Modi government. Senior Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi raised aspersions by asking why the soldiers did not carry weapons (ignoring that the treaty signed by India in 1993 and 1996 prevented that), alluding to either incompetence of soldiers or the intentions of their superiors.

It was then alleged that Gandhi’s insinuations helped China in spreading misinformation with regard to the Galwan Valley clashes. As such, Gandhi’s mysterious relationship with China had come under spotlight several times, most notably during the Doklam stand-off when he was caught secretly meeting Chinese officials.

The Gandhi-scion, not once but twice, was caught meeting Chinese officials, raising suspicion among the policymakers regarding the intent of his secretive meeting with the Chinese. The first meeting had taken place in 2017, when Rahul Gandhi had a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui, especially at a time when India and China were in the middle of a stand-off at Doklam. While Congress had denied such meetings and had termed news reports suggesting that the Gandhi-scion had indeed met Chinese officials as ‘fake news’, the Chinese embassy itself confirmed the same much to Congress’ embarrassment.

Besides, several other opposition politicians in India also used the Galwan tragedy to attack the Indian government, and in the process casting doubts over the prowess of the Indian Army.

Chinese admit to casualties it suffered during the Galwan Valley

However, months after claiming that it suffered no casualties in the Galwan Valley clashes, China in February this year posthumously awarded honorary titles to 4 of those who had died during the attempted intrusion into India—a confirmation that China too had suffered casualties in the deadly clashes.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsQui Ziming
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

The tussle between Baba Ramdev and IMA has become an ‘Ayurveda Vs allopathy’ debate. It doesn’t need to be

Jinit Jain -
As India grapples with the resurgent coronavirus outbreak, both the Ayurveda and allopathy practitioners and supporters need to realise that both treatments can coexist simultaneously, without the need to discredit the other.
OpIndia Scoops

Who is Sohail Hashmi, the ‘historian’ who got fined for filing a motivated petition against Central Vista project

Akshita Bhadauria -
It is interesting to note how both the Hashmi siblings, Sohail and Shabnam, appear to be going out of their way to spread the narrative of the very party whose leaders killed their own brother.

Meet Archbishop KP Yohannan: Asia’s richest evangelist infamous for diverting ‘charity funds’ for purchasing real estate

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In June 2015, the Kerala government had issued orders to recover land illegally owned by the Believers Eastern Church.

Aligarh empty vaccine case: Initial investigation reveals nurse Niha Khan had criminal mindset, could hamper vaccination drive. Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Niha Khan confessed to inserting injections inside the body of the vaccine recipients but taking them out without releasing the vaccine.

‘Why women are not safe in AAP’, member questions Kejriwal after party councillor assaults her, FIR filed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The AAP woman worker alleged that Ramesh Matiala directed two women party workers to slap her in front of him

The origins of Covid-19: A laboratory-made virus and a massive cover-up by culpable parties? An analysis

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After almost 1.5 years since pandemic broke, it is still unclear how Covid-19 originated, thanks to irresponsible behavior of some scientists and the Chinese government.

Recently Popular

Cricket

‘Vegan’ Virat Kohli reveals he has eggs in his diet, netizens amused

OpIndia Staff -
Virat Kohli had turned vegan in 2018 where he had said he gave up meat, milk, eggs to improve his fitness.
Read more
News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Court issues summon to IMA president Dr John Austin Jayalal for talking about converting Covid-19 patients to Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
Dwarka District Court in Delhi has issued a summon to IMA President, asking him to be present in the court on 31st May
Read more
News Reports

Waseem Rizvi creates ‘New Quran’ excluding 26 verses that allegedly promotes terrorism, appeals PM to make it part of Islamic education

OpIndia Staff -
Waseem Rizvi has said the redacted version of the Holy Quran excluding the 26 verses will be soon available in the market
Read more
News Reports

Video of BJP leader being beaten by Maharashtra police inside hospital premises goes viral: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
A video has been doing the rounds on social media wherein some Maharashtra police personnel are seen mercilessly beating up a man with rods and belts
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
550,162FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com