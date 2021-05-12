Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Congress leader Ali Mehdi wishes the destruction of Israel hours after terror outfit Hamas launches massive air strikes against Jewish nation

Mehdi's hateful tweet against Israel comes at a time when the hostilities between the Jewish nation and its nemesis Hamas is at an all-time high

Congress leader Ali Mehdi with Rahul Gandhi
As the Israel-Palestine conflict flares up yet again, Delhi Congress VP Ali Mehdi on Wednesday took to Twitter to express his hatred for the Jewish nation. Mehdi foreboded the destruction of Israel, saying that Allah will destroy it.

“Allah will destroy Israel InshaAllah #AllahuAkbar,” Mehdi tweeted.

Along with the tweet wishing destruction for Israel, Mehdi attached a picture of a sobbing Arab woman with Al Aqsa mosque in the background.

Tensions between Israel and Palestine escalates as Hamas launches aerial rockets at the Jewish nation

Mehdi’s hateful tweet against Israel comes at a time when the hostilities between the Jewish nation and its nemesis Hamas is at an all-time high, especially after the intense aerial exchanges that started on Tuesday evening and continued well past midnight.

On Tuesday, Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas unleashed massive airstrikes against Israel, firing hundreds of rockets inside the country. The country’s air defence system, popularly known as Iron Dome, intercepted the continuous barrage of rockets targeting Tel Aviv and central Israel Tuesday evening.

Israel, in response, stepped up its attacks on the Palestinian terror group Hamas inside Gaza Strip. The Israel Defence Forces carried out airstrikes on targets in Gaza in response to continued attacks by Hamas against Israel. During the retaliatory strikes on Tuesday, an Israeli airstrike struck a high-rise office and residential building controlled by Hamas.

At least 35 people were killed in Gaza and five in Israel in the most fierce aerial exchanges for years.

The violence is the culmination of weeks of tensions in Jerusalem, with clashes taking place between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in and around the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, a chronic flashpoint in the protracted Israel-Palestine conflict. The mosque is perched on a 35-acre site known by Muslims as Haram al-Sharif, or the Noble Sanctuary. It is also revered by Jews as the Temple Mount.

Congress leader Ali Mehdi wishes the destruction of Israel hours after terror outfit Hamas launches massive air strikes against Jewish nation

