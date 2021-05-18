Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Home News Reports #CongressToolKitExposed: How Congress's Srinivas BV's actions during Covid crisis fits the toolkit perfectly
Editor's picksNews ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

#CongressToolKitExposed: How Congress’s Srinivas BV’s actions during Covid crisis fits the toolkit perfectly

Senior Congress leaders, 'friendly journalists' and Congress-leaning social media influencers pitched in to hail Youth Congress' Srinivas BV as a Covid crisis hero, as directed by the toolkit.

Akshita Bhadauria
Youth Congress leader being hailed as Covid crisis hero fits Congress toolkit's plan of action perfectly
IYC leader BV Srinivas with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, image via Twitter
4

The ‘Congress toolkit’ expose has sent ripples across both the ruling party and the opposition party with the former accusing the INC of utter insensitivity and the latter crying foul. 

The well-detailed document meant to tarnish Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image nationally as well as internationally suggests various routes to be taken to achieve the target. One of them being “amplifying work of Congress organizations” to contrast the apparent lack of work done by the BJP.

AICC toolkit

Notice how the INC youth leader Srinivas BV is being pitted against BJP’s Tejasvi Surya and touted as the ‘next messiah’ amidst the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic?

Well here’s how the campaign run by the INC and its alleged “supporters” fits the toolkit perfectly.

Amplifying SOS messages, attempts to use foreign embassies 

One of the first recommendations of this particular section suggests promoting SOS redressals and offering “priority help” to journalists, media professionals and other influencers.

Remember how the New Zealand embassy approached an INC youth leader for medical oxygen instead of the Government of India? Though the embassy faced a huge backlash, however, Srinivas was soon put on a pedestal of managing to help even an ‘embassy’ thus wanting to show the BJP in a poor light.

Screengrab of the tweet by New Zealand embassy
Screengrab of the tweet by Sreenivas BV

Srinivas then offered immeidate help to popular journalist Rubika Liyaquat and Indian filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on being tagged which again was the talk of the town for a while. 

In a recent update, the youth leader addressed to a SOS Tweet made by Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari.

It is notable here that the New Zealand embassy had zero Covid cases. They later apologised for bypassing the Ministry of External Affairs and contacting the opposition politicians for help over dubious needs.

It was soon after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had tried to pull up EAM S Jaishankar over The Philippines embassy being given oxygen by Youth Congress workers. EAM Jaishankar had retorted to the sly, stating that the embassy of the Republic of Philippines had no Covid cases and he is intrigued to know from where Congress workers are getting oxygen cylinders for political goal scoring while the general public is facing acute oxygen shortage in hospitals.

Media Coverage by ‘friendly journalists’

As soon as the fanfare around Srinivas BV picked up, he became the darling of some media houses portraying him as the only leader working on-ground. This was in tandem with the point from the toolkit which suggested collaborating with friendly journalists to amplify the message.

We had earlier reported of how the ‘neutral platform’ The Quint published an elaborate video promoting Indian Youth Congress just a day before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to social media to urge fellow Congress workers to come forward and help amid the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Next, INC’s Srinivas was interviewed by ThePrint’s Shekhar Gupta in a “Off the Cuff” segment sharing the help extended by him during the pandemic. 

The campaign was supported by Rahul Gandhi’s fan club who shared Srinivas’s story covered in Congress’s mouthpiece ‘National Herald’. 

The news of Srinivas being picked up by the Delhi Police for a regular investigation created a huge uproar. This is when the youth leader found support in Congress’s spokesperson who in a statement to NDTV claimed that the Delhi Police must rather investigate the “missing” (refer to the toolkit’s point number 07) Prime Minister and Home Minister. 

Taking help of “friendly” supporters

What use the campaign if not amplified enough! The toolkit specifies collaborating with influential handles to propagate the message further. 

From Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker to top INC leaders to Congress’s favorite cartoonist Satish Acharya, all toed in line to appreciate Srinivas’s work and efforts. 

Bhasker had raised her voice on Twitter for the IYC leader and yet again “stood” for the cause. While doing so she alleged that the government had left its citizens to die amid the pandemic and it is the Congress helping the people selflessly.

Congress leader P Chidambaram too extended his support to Srinivas while shaming the Delhi Police.

INC’s favorite cartoonist Satish Acharya too had released a cartoon on the same day as Swara Bhasker and P Chidambaram expressed their support for the INC youth leader.

The Tweet received 15,000 likes and close to 4,000 shares.

Role of “party supporters”

The campaign was further intensified by Congress’s supporters and party workers who not just amplified the messages but at the same time left no stone unturned to malign the government so much so that is appeared nothing less than sycophancy.

Congress worker Bunty Shelke who was seen creating a ruckus at Nagpur’s Municipality Corporation threatening to “burn them down” shared a cartoon showing Srinivas as a superhero.

Srinivas is now also regarded as the “oxygen man” evident in the Tweet below. The Tweet highlights how there is an attempt to create a parallel government rather than working in sync with the current government to help the people in need.

An INC spokesperson even created a video pitting Srinivas against BJP’s Tejasvi Surya by demeaning the latter and attacking him by using a selective image to target his ideology.

Another concerning issue is how the toolkit directs Congress workers to ‘block beds’ in ‘friendly hospitals’, to be released to specific persons chosen by Congress.

In their pursuit to mount an attack against the BJP and PM Modi, the Congress leaders collaborated with local leaders to block beds and other facilities in some ‘friendly’ hospitals, which were to be made available only on their request, the alleged toolkit said.

“Liaise with local ground level political leaders in cities to keep some beds and other facilities blocked in friendly hospitals, to be released only on our request,” one of the subheadings under “Amplify work of frontal Congress organisations,” mentions.

This is nothing but blatant racketeering while the general public struggled to find beds in hospitals.

Meanwhile, AICC Chairman Rajeev Gowda has threatened to take legal action against top BJP leaders including JP Nadda and Sambit Patra alleging that the toolkit is not original and has been planted by BJP.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCongress toolkit, covid crisis, congress party
Akshita Bhadauria

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

#CongressToolKitExposed: How Congress’s Srinivas BV’s actions during Covid crisis fits the toolkit perfectly

Akshita Bhadauria -
One of the first recommendations of this particular section of the 4-page toolkit suggests promoting SOS redressals and offering “priority help” to journalists, media professionals and other influencers.
Opinions

Why Islamists and their apologists are desperate to insert ‘Jai Shri Ram’ to turn every random crime into hate crime

Nirwa Mehta -
Ever since PM Modi came to power in 2014, the 'Dara Husa Musalman' bogey has been raised time and again in Indian context mostly to whitewash hate crimes carried out against Hindus

Washington Post cancels Iron Dome for saving Israeli lives

Media Nirwa Mehta -
Should Israel just let its citizens die? Why should any country not use technology to save lives of its citizens?

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee’s govt clears proposal to form a State Legislative Council. Here is why

News Reports Dibakar Dutta -
The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting, conducted via video conferencing, by the CM and several Departmental Secretaries.

A week after BMC floated global tender for Covid vaccines, it gets zero bids. Here is why

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had stated that there will be no advanced payments and vaccine companies will be penalised if they delay delivery.

Congress toolkit says party blocked beds in ‘friendly’ hospitals amidst COVID-19 crisis to paint itself as a messiah on social media

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Social media is awash with a new toolkit, allegedly created by the Congress party, detailing its plan to extract political mileage.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Odisha: Sonu Sood clarifies after Ganjam DM says they had not received any communication from him regarding bed for COVID patient

OpIndia Staff -
The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed.
Read more
Media

Pakistan based CNN contributor Adeel Raja says world needs another Hitler amidst Israel-Palestine conflict, has history of anti-Semitic tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Adeel Raja, freelance contributor at CNN, has said that the world needs a Hitler today amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Read more
News Reports

Vinod Dua’s daughter, who wanted all ‘bhakts’ dead, receives help from a ‘bhakt’ MP while her mother needed critical COVID medicines

OpIndia Staff -
BJP supporters lodged their protest about minister chipping in to help the elites in India, when commoners are equally suffering, especially when the elites have not asked for their help.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: Police rules out communal angle in murder of Mewat youth Asif, two groups are old political rivals. Details

OpIndia Staff -
As per police, Asif had beaten up Pradeep's group members 20 days back, and Pradeep decided to avenge the attack.
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Six arrested for disrespecting national flag, accused caught using tricolour as table cloth for Eid feast

OpIndia Staff -
An image of Rejina Parvin Sultana, a resident of Assam's Tengnamari village, feasting lunch with her family on the occasion of Eid had gone viral on the internet.
Read more
Editor's picks

Latest Congress toolkit: Paint Kumbh as Covid superspreader, and Eid as ‘happy gathering’. Here are the details

Akshita Bhadauria -
From maligning Kumbh to attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Central Vista project, working with 'friendly' journalists to get 'tailored' articles defaming India and Modi govt, here is what the Congress 'toolkit' asks its social media and PR teams to do.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,272FansLike
545,591FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com