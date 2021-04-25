Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took to social media to urge fellow Congress workers to come forward and help amid the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

‘System’ failed, so it’s important to do Jan ki baat:



In this crisis, the country needs responsible citizens. I request my Congress colleagues to leave all political work- just provide all help and ease the pain of our countrymen.



This is the Dharma of the Congress family. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 25, 2021

Rahul Gandhi, without mentioning the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, claimed that the country needs responsible citizens and urged his Congress colleagues to help ‘ease the pain of countrymen’. He claimed this is the ‘Dharma’ of Congress family.

Incidentally, this sermon from Wayanad Congress MP came just a day after ‘neutral platform’ The Quint published an elaborate video promoting Indian Youth Congress.

In a recent report titled “How IYC’s Srinivas BV And Team Help Distressed COVID-19 Patients”, The Quint tried to portray as if no one other than Srinivas’ team is working on the ground level to provide support to Covid patients.

Screengrab from The Quint’s report

In the video report, The Quint displayed how a 10-member team of Srinivas has been working day and night to provide beds, oxygen, medicines and other essentials for the Covid-19 patients across the country. Srinivas told The Quint team that they are using state government dashboards to check the availability of beds and then coordinate with the patients to provide them with the information accordingly.

It has to be noted that The Quint showed Delhi Government’s dashboard in the video that Srinivas was using. It is the same dashboard that was criticised for showing wrong information about bed availability a few days back.

Politics or no politics?

Though Srinivas excused himself from answering anything political in his interview and claimed he just wanted to help rather than doing politics amid a pandemic, the situation is different on social media platform.

Bunty Shelke, National Secretary of Youth Congress, quoted The Quint’s video and mocked the government of India over Covid-19 management. He compared Srinivas’s 10-person team with the central government’s team to manage the Covid-19 situation and said, “Narendra Modi learn from him and congress as well how to manage the crisis.”

Salute to this very young, dedicated youth congress leader Superman @srinivasiyc 🙏



Narendra Modi learn from him and congress as well how to manage the crisis.#GetWellSoonPMpic.twitter.com/0KLfTUIFgB — Bunty Shelke (@Buntyshelke_inc) April 25, 2021

Shelke forgot to mention how badly Congress-ruled states like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra (as part of the MVA government) are doing in terms of Covid-19 management. While the Health Minister of Rajasthan was busy posting photograph with Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera, Maharashtra has been on the top of adding new Covid-19 cases in the country.

Others echoed Bunty and mocked the central government and RSS.

This work needs to be appreciated.@srinivasiyc really a big salute to you.



@narendramodi has to learn how manage crisis #GetWellSoonPM https://t.co/MQAqQWULWv — Tauheed Ahamed (@TauheedAhamed_) April 25, 2021

What RSS chaddi doing,

I saw tweet chaddi snatizing ministers House. https://t.co/KNjptMkfMi — 0illiOilli0 (@0Oilli0) April 25, 2021

The Quint ignored the good work of BJYM, ABVP, Seva Bharati and many other bodies

Several organisations, including RSS and Seva Bharti, have come forward to provide help to those in need. Seva Bharti’s Delhi branch has a dedicated helpline to provide doctor counselling, food assistance, blood plasma and more. They are providing free food to Covid positive and quarantined families.

Volunteers of Seva Bharti have been regularly visiting Majnu Ka Tila to provide assistance to the Hindu refugees from Pakistan.

This is RSS ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2flyA47w1C — Choga Don (@choga_don) April 24, 2021

RSS and Bajrang Dal volunteers perform the last rites of the Covid patients, especially when either rest of the family is Covid positive or the family is afraid of contracting the disease.

RSS Volunteers performed the last rites of 93 years old Urmila Saxena in Devas, Madhya Pradesh. Her entire family is fighting with the COVID and nobody was able to come for the funeral. pic.twitter.com/7brjLbLaIU — Friends of RSS (@friendsofrss) April 23, 2021

Bajrang Dal volunteers are performing the last rites of Corona affected dead bodies in Surat. ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/o2beSW3aYB — Friends of RSS (@friendsofrss) April 25, 2021

RSS recently started a 50-bed isolation centre in Gorakhpur.

RSS started a 50 bed isolation center in Gorakhpur, UP. pic.twitter.com/QjIvMdj2w2 — Friends of RSS (@friendsofrss) April 24, 2021

Several BJP leaders, including Kapil Mishra, Tajinder Bagga, Tejasvi Surya and several others, are working day and night to provide every possible support to Covid patients.

BJYM Karyakartas of ‘Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu’ are continuously providing food to the needy people in COVID-19 situation.#BJYMCares @Tejasvi_Surya @BJYMinDNH_DD @iamVishalBJYM pic.twitter.com/9oQn9P0Hk5 — BJYM (@BJYM) April 25, 2021

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s National President Tejasvi Surya has been actively coordinating with the BJYM members across the country to provide all possible support to Covid patients and their families.

The Quint: Not-so-neutral publication

This is not the first time The Quint has bluntly ignored the other side of their political ideology and published totally biased reports. In March 2021, the Quint published a heavily edited audio clip of ABVP leader Shivangi Kharwal to prove her wrong. In the same month, the publication graduated from humanising terrorists to dehumanising the parents of Nikita Tomar just because the killer is a Muslim man.

The parent company of The Quint, Quintillion Media Pvt. Ltd., signed a joint venture agreement with New York based Bloomberg LP in April 2016 to launch a co-branded digital product – BloombergQuint. Bloomberg LP is owned by Michael Bloomberg, who was one of the candidates contesting to become the nominee from the Democrat party. The Quint had recently incited its readers to replicate US-like riots in India. Recently, Rahul Gandhi had sought for American intervention in Indian internal affairs at a time when Democrats are in control of the US House of Representatives, Senate as well as the White House.