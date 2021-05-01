Saturday, May 1, 2021
Home World Donald Trump mocks Twitter after stocks stumble 15%, slams them for silencing free speech:...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Donald Trump mocks Twitter after stocks stumble 15%, slams them for silencing free speech: Details

According to reports, Twitter Inc.’s share prices fell by almost 15.16 per cent on Friday to $55.22, wiping out nearly all of its 2021 gains.

OpIndia Staff
4

Former US President Donald Trump has issued a statement, scorning the social media giant, Twitter, after its share prices tumbled by nearly 15.16 per cent following the Friday market trade.

“Twitter stock plunged as results are no longer cutting it for investors. Shares are off 15% today. Bad forecasts are hurting the outlook but more importantly, in my opinion, it has become totally BORING as people flock to leave the site”, said Trump in his statement adding that this was the price the social media giant was probably having to pay for stifling free speech.

“I guess that’s what happens when you go against FREEDOM OF SPEECH! It will happen to others also,” Trump said in a statement released by his office in Florida.

According to reports, Twitter Inc.’s share prices fell by almost 15.16 per cent on Friday to $55.22, wiping out nearly all of its 2021 gains. This was a second-day fall as Twitter’s stock was down nearly 10 per cent in after-hours trading on Thursday as well as the company issued weak second-quarter guidance on revenue growth.

Twitter stocks

Though such fluctuations in stock prices are quite normal, the only fathomable reason behind Trump’s exuberance at the stumbling stock prices of Twitter is his vexation about being permanently banned by the social media giant.

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump

On January 9, Twitter had permanently banned Trump’s personal account (@realdonaldtrump). This move came two days after Twitter censored the then incumbent US President Donald Trump for 12 hours, amidst the violent protests in US Capitol Hill.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter had said.

Leaders across the world had condemned the manner in which Trump’s account was suspended by the platform. 

Interestingly, then too, Twitter had seen a steep fall in the price of its stocks.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDonald Trump
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Times of India passes off an anti-Modi paid article as a news item, removes the story when called out: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The advertisement which was passed off as a news article was an opinion piece written by Devlina Chakravarty in the Times of India
Opinions

‘Liberals’ always dehumanise their opponents: Did it surprise you that liberals celebrated the passing of Rohit Sardana?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Yesterday, 'liberal' Twitter erupted in cheers as news of the death of journalist Rohit Sardana spread everywhere

Islamists celebrating death of Rohit Sardana were not fringe, prove themselves to be mainstream as #StandWithSharjeelUsmani trends

News Reports Editorial Desk -
Sharjeel Usmani is not a fringe element. He is entirely a creation of liberal media and its band of 'intellectuals'.

The curious case of ‘Help India Breathe’: An Islamic organisation, changing donation goals and ties to Hizbul Mujahideen

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
There are more than one reasons to believe that the Islamic NGO IMANA and its fund raising campaign 'Help India Breathe' is nothing but a sham

After coming under scrutiny post Barkha Dutt’s father’s death, the ambulance driver says that there was ample oxygen

Media OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Barkha Dutt took to Twitter to inform that her father had tragically died after being tested positive for COVID-19

Moving toward establishing criteria about which govts are ‘objectionable’: What Russian Security Council chief said on George Soros, role in USA unrest

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chief of Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev accused George Soros of shaping 'political discourses' and creating unrest in USA

Recently Popular

Media

Senior Aaj Tak journalist Rohit Sardana passes away due to Covid, was busy helping others even as he suffered from Covid himself

OpIndia Staff -
Rohit Sardana, popular news anchor at Aaj Tak, has passed away on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19.
Read more
Media

Newslaundry, ThePrint columnists, journalists, Congress ‘youth icon’ and other Islamists celebrate Rohit Sardana’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists on social media are celebrating the death of Rohit Sardana and hurling the worst kind of abuses at him.
Read more
News Reports

‘He was suffering from Modism’, ‘gaumutra drinking sanghi’: Minutes after Rohit Sardana’s death, Islamists vandalise his Wikipedia page

OpIndia Staff -
While dozens of edits were made to the Wikipedia page of Rohit Sardana abusing him, some vandalisms were made praising him also
Read more
News Reports

Safoora Zargar celebrates Aaj Tak anchor Rohit Sardana’s death, says ‘maut ka tamasha’ is trailer for ‘Godi Media’

OpIndia Staff -
Safoora Zargar today took to Twitter to celebrate the death of Rohit Sardana and hurled abuses against him and 'Godi Media'.
Read more
Media

After coming under scrutiny post Barkha Dutt’s father’s death, the ambulance driver says that there was ample oxygen

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Barkha Dutt took to Twitter to inform that her father had tragically died after being tested positive for COVID-19
Read more
News Reports

Former RJD MP and mafia don Mohammad Shahabuddin dies of COVID-19, had drenched two brothers in acid before killing them

OpIndia Staff -
Tejashwi Yadav has confirmed that gangster Mohammad Shahabuddin is indeed dead. He added that the gangsters death was a loss to the party.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,569FansLike
535,737FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com