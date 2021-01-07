The supporters of the outgoing US President Donald Trump have wreaked havoc in the nation’s capital leaving four people dead. The police in Washington DC, have arrested as many as 52 people after supporters of US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Hill building and disrupted electoral count. Amidst the chaos, visuals have emerged where the frenzied pro-Trump mob are seen attacking media crews.

Many videos have surfaced on Twitter, where the protestors, amidst “go back” slogans, are seen breaking the cameras and vandalising other types of equipment of the media, outside the US Capitol Hill building in Washington DC.

JUST NOW: protestors charging the media pic.twitter.com/cANlcv5CMP — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) January 6, 2021

One man, wearing an American flag around his neck, can be seen heaving camera equipment into the air and smashing it onto a pile of the seized equipment.

HAPPENING NOW: Protesters outside the Capitol chase away an @AP camera crew and destroy their equipment. pic.twitter.com/4R5dj4vK27 — Jake K. Turx (@JakeTurx) January 6, 2021

In another video, the enraged Trump loyalists chant “CNN sucks” while they vandalise cameras and other media equipment.

.@Journo_Christal tweeted around 5:20 p.m.:



“Pro-Trump protesters are smashing cameras and other media equipment yelling ‘CNN sucks!’ … This stuff isn’t owned by CNN. They are destroying AP equipment.”pic.twitter.com/UuG1TGk2LW — UCF Knight News (@UCFKnightNews) January 6, 2021

BREAKING. Mob of Trump supporters swarm the media near the US Capitol. They yell what Trump frequently says, “the media is the enemy of the people.” They destroy equipment and chased out reporters. I’ve never seen anything like this in my 20 year career: @nbcwashington @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/3VLC07JQR2 — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) January 6, 2021

Nothing even remotely close to this sort has been witnessed in recent memory. It has been reported how Congressmen had to be evacuated as pro-Trump supporters breached security and entered the Capitol US in Washington DC. Capitol Hill is where the US Senate and House of Representatives are seated at. The Trump supporters have also breached the US Senate Chamber and have taken over the gallery.

Two pipe bombs had been found at Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters in Washington DC and destroyed.

Amidst the chaos, there are reports that an unarmed woman was shot by law enforcement authorities.

Leaders around the world condemned the incident, expressing shock at the chaos unfolding in a country. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi also termed the protests as “unlawful” and asked the United States to follow and continue the orderly and peaceful transfer of power.