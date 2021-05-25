Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Ex-NYT science editor slams mainstream media for peddling Chinese propaganda, ignoring possibilities of lab origin of Covid

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Nicholas Wade lamented that journalists from mainstream media outlets had failed to take off 'political glasses' in investigating the origins of the virus.

OpIndia Staff
Ex New York Times journo slams media for not investigating Covid-19 origins
Nicholas Wade, image via Fox News
On Sunday (May 23), a former New York Times (NYT) science editor named Nicholas Wade slammed mainstream media publications for falling for Chinese propaganda and ignoring that Covid-19 might have leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan. His remarks came at a time when more scientists are increasingly supporting the theory that the Wuhan Coronavirus was developed in a laboratory.

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, he lamented that journalists from mainstream media outlets had failed to take off ‘political glasses’ in investigating the origins of the virus. He said, “I think we see a sustained Chinese propaganda effort at work. But, you know, more than that, it was just the blindness, if I could put it that way, of our media — we’re too polarized to see scientific issues for their own sake without putting a political gloss on them.”

“We don’t know for sure: The origin of the virus is just we’ve got these two possible scenarios. But if you look at all the evidence and ask yourself, well, which scenario explains all these facts better on present evidence, it seems, to me at least, that the lab-escape hypothesis explains it a lot better. But it’s a sort of complicated conclusion to arrive at, and I can only assume that the media was blindsided, they didn’t do the work that was necessary,” Wade held the mainstream media journalists accountable.

It must be mentioned that leftist mainstream media portals such as CNN, New York Times, and The Washington Post had rejected the possibility of Coronanivrus’ origin in a Chinese laboratory during the onset of the pandemic. This is despite the fact that scientists at the Wuhan Institue of Virology have been working on bats and improving the efficacy of coronavirus years prior to the outbreak of Covid-19. The Wuhan lab was permitted to handle Class 4 pathogens, which are dangerous and have the potential to transmit from humans to humans. Interestingly, it is just 20 miles away from the Huanan Seafood market.

Multiple Wuhan lab researchers fell ill in November 2019 : US State Department

After Beijing vehemently denied carrying out research to weaponise the coronavirus at the maximum-security Wuhan Institute of Virology, a US intelligence report has revealed that several researchers at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill in November 2019 and had to be hospitalized. It is interesting to note that the Trump administration in January had said that the researchers at Wuhan lab had become sick in autumn 2019, however, it did not mention hospitalization.

China, opposing every bit of such information, continues to report that the first patient with Covid-like symptoms was recorded in Wuhan only on December 8, 2019. The intelligence community, however, still does not know what the researchers were actually sick with. “The intelligence community does not know exactly where, when, or how Covid-19 virus was transmitted initially,” added the Director of National Intelligence.

WHO released the much-awaited report into the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus last month concluding that it’s “extremely unlikely” the virus originated from a laboratory. The other likely option as per the report is a spillover from an animal reservoir host to human, followed by direct person-to-person transmission. As many as 14 countries have disregarded the WHO study and have called for a continued scientific and collaborative approach to be taken to be able to trace the origins of COVID-19 successfully and conclusively.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

