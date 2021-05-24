Monday, May 24, 2021
Home News Reports New report: Multiple Wuhan lab researchers fell ill in November 2019, weeks before China...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

New report: Multiple Wuhan lab researchers fell ill in November 2019, weeks before China ‘reported’ the first Covid case

The intelligence community, however, still does not know what the researchers were actually sick with. “The intelligence community does not know exactly where, when, or how the Covid-19 virus was transmitted initially," added the Director of National Intelligence as per the CNN report.

OpIndia Staff
Many Wuhan lab researchers had fallen ill and were hospitalised in November 2019, says US intelligence report
Wuhan Institute of Virology, (Image Source: YouTube)
3

After Beijing vehemently denied carrying out research to weaponise the coronavirus at the maximum-security Wuhan Institute of Virology, a US intelligence report has revealed that several researchers at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill in November 2019 and had to be hospitalized.

The report with this new piece of information hinted at the severity of their symptoms that could intensify the debate about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic further. 

It is interesting to note that the Trump administration in January had said that the researchers at Wuhan lab had become sick in autumn 2019, however, did not mention hospitalization. China, opposing every bit of such information, continues to report that the first patient with Covid-like symptoms was recorded in Wuhan only on December 8, 2019.

The intelligence community, however, still does not know what the researchers were actually sick with. “The intelligence community does not know exactly where, when, or how Covid-19 virus was transmitted initially,” added the Director of National Intelligence.

According to the CNN report, the members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, which has been on top of the investigations to find the origins of the pandemic, received a classified briefing on the matter last week. 

Several current and former intelligence officials concur that the idea of the virus being unleashed ‘accidentally from the Wuhan lab is reasonable, however, there is no high-confidence assessment of that possibility as yet.

Trump administration’s fact sheet

Just before Trump’s administration came to an end, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had suggested the possibility of the virus leaking from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. 

Putting out a fact sheet, Pompeo had claimed that said the US had evidence of researchers at the Wuhan Lab falling sick in the fall of 2019 with Covid-like symptoms and that the lab had a history of military research.

WHO report conclusion

WHO released the much-awaited report into the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus last month concluding that it’s “extremely unlikely” the virus originated from a laboratory. The other likely option as per the report is a spillover from an animal reservoir host to human, followed by direct person-to-person transmission.

However, it is imperative to note that China had withheld raw data which was acknowledged by WHO Chief himself. “In my discussions with the team, they expressed the difficulties they encountered in accessing raw data. I expect future collaborative studies to include more timely and comprehensive data sharing,” Tedros said in the statement.

As many as 14 countries have disregarded the WHO study and have called for a continued scientific and collaborative approach to be taken to be able to trace the origins of COVID-19 successfully and conclusively.

Military research at Wuhan Lab

We had reported earlier about how at the behest of a state body a countrywide plan was launched in China 9 years ago to investigate the origins of the new viruses and uncover the “dark matter” of biology responsible for the spread of diseases.

The recent findings by The Mail jibes with the longstanding accusations leveled by the United States that the Chinese Army had used the Wuhan Institute of Virology for bequeathing the intractable coronavirus to the world.

The project headed by five leaders included Cao Wuchun, a senior army officer and government advisor on bioterrorism. Wuchun is among those listed on project reports as a researcher from the Academy of Military Medical Sciences of the People’s Liberation Army and works in close collaboration with other military scientists. He is also the director of the Military Biosafety Expert Committee.

In the last few years, under the leadership of Premier Xi Jinping, the Chinese military has scaled up its hiring of scientists, as a part of the country’s efforts to attain global supremacy.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsWuhan lab, China lab, US intelligence
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Vaccines are evil force’: Churches, Christian groups in Northeast advice people against COVID vaccines

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, 'prayer warriors' are advocating use of herbs and faith to 'cure' COVID while discouraging them from taking vaccines.
News Reports

While attacking Baba Ramdev, IMA admits India has done better than ‘highly advanced developed countries’ in dealing with Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
IMA also said India's Covid-19 death rate is below 1%, refuting allegations of under-reporting of the deaths by the authorities

Milind Deora credits Congress party for hard work of industrialists and private individuals usually hated by Rahul Gandhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Milind Deora credits Congress for establishment of five private pharma companies and six AIIMSs sanctioned by BJP govt

Congress, Trinamool and 10 other opposition parties extend support to ‘farmer protests’ on May 26, compromise country’s fight against Covid-19

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Twelve opposition parties have decided to extend their support to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on May 26.

Moderna refuses to send COVID vaccines directly to Punjab govt, says will deal only with Centre

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Punjab government had earlier reached out to global vaccine manufacturers including Sputnik, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to procure vaccines.

Project to translate Fatawa Alamgiri raises more than half of targeted funds, this is why organisers think it is important

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Jaipur Dialogues has estimated that the translating the Fatawa Alamgiri to English will take 2-3 years and cost around ₹50 lacs.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Heat of the moment’: Chhattisgarh bureaucrat claims after video of him misbehaving with a youth over lockdown violations goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Ranbir Sharma, Surajpur District Collector, also instructed the police to hit the boy with the sticks after slapping him and smashing his phone.
Read more
Opinions

Twitter’s attempt to shield Congress over toolkit controversy exposes USA’s ‘regime change’ operation against Modi

K Bhattacharjee -
The conduct of Twitter has been suspect for a very long time. But of late, it has become far more apparent.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Domino’s data breach explained: Leaked data now available through search portal on the dark web, over 13TB of data leaked

Anurag -
Hackers had announced on an infamous hackers' forum that they got access to the Domino's India servers and downloaded 13 TB of data
Read more
News Reports

Exclusive: Dalits in Bihar’s Purnia rendered homeless after Islamist mob attack their colony and set it on fire: All we know so far

Jhankar Mohta -
At least 13 Dalit houses were reduced to ashes after a Muslim mob surrounded the colony in Purnia and set it on fire
Read more
News Reports

‘Not part of Bosch India anymore’: Company issues clarification after employee bats for Hindu genocide, abuses Indian Army

OpIndia Staff -
Bosch India says its employee who was seen rejoicing the demolition of Hindu temples is not a employee of the company anymore
Read more
World

‘You kill Balochi, you kill Hazara’: UK’s Free Palestine protestor clashes with Pakistani protestors. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
The Palestine supporter said, "Why do we have a terrorist flag here? You are killing Balochis. F*ck you. Terrorist Pakistan. F*ck you Paki."
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,487FansLike
547,735FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com