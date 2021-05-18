On Monday (May 17) night, renowned doctor KK Aggarwal passed away due to Coronavirus-related complications. He was the former President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and a recipient of the Padma Shree award.

As per reports, he died at 11:30 pm on Monday night at AIIMS Delhi, after being on ventilator support. He was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for the last few days. He was 62 years old at the time of his death. Dr KK Aggarwal was popular on social media for raising awareness about Coronavirus infection and the impact of black fungus in Covid-recovered patients through his videos.

The noted doctor was a cardiologist and headed the Heart Care Foundation of India. He had done his schooling in Delhi and received his medical degree from Nagpur University. He was felicitated with the Padma Shree award in 2010 and the Dr. BC Roy award in 2005. In a statement released by the family on his Twitter account, it said, “Ever since he became a doctor, Padma Shri Awardee Dr. KK Aggarwal dedicated his life to the welfare of the public and raising health awareness.”

“Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to over 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programs and saved countless lives. He wanted his life to be celebrated and not mourned. His spirit of spreading positivity in the direst of circumstances must be kept alive in each one of us. Let us remember him for his work and indomitable spirit. Kindly pray for the peace of the departed soul and for strength to the bereaved family,” the family of Dr KK Aggarwal emphasised in a message on social media.

In January this year, a video of Dr Aggarwal had gone viral on social media. Dr Aggarwal had gone for vaccination and was on streaming live TV on his way back when he had received a call from his wife. Mrs Aggarwal’s angry scolding to the doctor leaving her and going for vaccination all by himself had caused a laughter riot on social media. The doctor had later acknowledged the hilarious banter and had encouraged people to get vaccinated.