Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Home News Reports ‘Not taking the vaccine is a bigger laughing matter’, doctor responds after video of...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Not taking the vaccine is a bigger laughing matter’, doctor responds after video of him scolded by wife during live broadcast goes viral

Dr KK Aggarwal said he is glad that he provided people with a moment of levity in these tough times

OpIndia Staff
3

Social media platforms are awash with a video where a Delhi-based senior doctor who got himself vaccinated against COVID-19 had to face the ire of his wife for not taking her along with him for vaccination. Apparently, Dr KK Aggarwal, a cardiologist, was on live TV after getting the vaccine when he received a call from his wife who inquired him about the vaccine. When he replied that he did take a jab, the wife was heard angrily asking, “Why couldn’t you take me with you?”

The video of their conversation was recorded in the live call and it has instantly gone viral on social media platforms. Dr Agarwal is a Padma Shri awardee and former National President of the Indian Medical Association.

In the video, Dr Aggarwal could be heard assuaging his wife that while he had received the vaccine, she would be able to get it on Monday. “I had just gone there to check on the vaccine. They said to get it done, so I got it,” he was seen explaining his wife in the video while sitting in a car.

Not satisfied with his explanation, the wife is heard rebuking the doctor and asking him why he could not take her along with him.

The doctor tries to end the conversation by saying: “Main live hun abhi (I’m live on camera right now).” To this, the wife responds, “Main Abhi live aa ke tumhari aisi ki taisi karti hun” – which roughly means: “I’ll go live right now and give you a good dressing down.”

The viral video had the Twitterverse in splits, with people sharing the video and warning that one should be careful while being on live TV and not receive wife’s phone call during such sessions. Many others also took a dig at the doctor seeing fear and dread in his voice while talking to his wife on phone and imagining his predicament after he meets his wife.

Popular psephologist Yashwant Deshmukh said this is why he refrains from picking up phone when live on TV.

Soon enough, another video of the same doctor in which he was seen taking a head massage during a webinar also went viral.

It is notable that the doctor’s wife was not angry because he took the vaccine alone leaving her. She was angry because she wanted to be present when get the shot as she was worried about any possible side effects of the vaccine.

After his video went viral, Dr. KK Aggarwal posted a message on Facebook, saying that he is glad that he provided people with a moment of levity in these tough times. “After all laughter is the best medicine”, the doctor said. He also advised people to take the medicine when then get the chance. “While you have enjoyed a laugh at my expense, at something which was nothing but my wife’s concern towards my health and safety, I would urge each one of you to take the vaccine when you get the change”, he wrote.

The doctor added that he is happy to learn that this episode educated millions on the importance of the vaccine, which has been his mission as a doctor. He ended the message saying that not taking the vaccine is a bigger laughing matter.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Tiranga ka apman, nehi sahega Hindustan’: Angry villages in Rewari issue ultimatum to ‘farmer’ protestors to vacate Highway blockade in 24 hours

OpIndia Staff -
The villagers said that due to blockade on the highway, the region remains jammed with vehicles, which have created difficulties for them
Read more
News Reports

Farmer bodies withdraw their support from ‘farmer’ protest, blame Rakesh Tikait for violence on Republic Day

OpIndia Staff -
AIKSCC's VM Singh said he does not want to be part of protests led by Rakesh Tikait.
Read more

Red Fort attack: Dear ‘liberals’, here is how a little understanding of physics can help you

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
The underlying message of holding a parallel parade on Republic Day was always clear. They wanted to showcase a parallel power center on the streets, a republic of mob rule.

The mayhem on Republic Day was planned by these ‘farmer leaders’. Here is how they are lying

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
From Yogendra Yadav to Rakesh Tikait to Darshan Pal: How the 'farmer leaders' egged the 'farmers' to run a riot on Republic Day

Red Fort Insurrection: Deep Sidhu, his Khalistani links, role in violence and how ‘liberals’, who made him a hero, are now using him to...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Opposition leaders who had supported Deep Sidhu saying it is a farmer are now alleging he is linked to BJP

Delhi Police register FIRs against ‘farmer leaders’ including Yogendra Yadav, Rakesh Tikait and others, attempt to murder charge filed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police have filed 22 FIRs so far. Over 200 rioters have been detained.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Protesting mob enters Red Fort, unfurl the Sikh flag, Terrorist outfit SFJ had demanded Khalistani flag to be hoisted: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The protestors have hoisted the flag on Red Fort that appears to be the Sikh Flag. Some believe it is the Khalistan Flag.
Read more
News Reports

‘Flag of Khalistan is waving on Red Fort,’ ‘Historic Moment’: All Pakistan Muslim League celebrates “Black Day” for India

OpIndia Staff -
The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) is celebrating the hoisting of the 'Khalistan Flag' at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
Politics

Here is how Congress and trolls tried to paint a Khalistani accused of spearheading the Red Fort siege as a ‘sanghi’

OpIndia Staff -
Deep Sidhu is accused of being responsible for the hoisting of the Sikh flag at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Rajdeep Sardesai lies twice, says ‘farmer’ was killed because the police shot him in the head: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
In this way, those who had shared the fake news once would live under the false impression that it was indeed a case of police firing.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Protestors throw away Tricolour, place Sikh flag on top of flag pole at Red Fort

OpIndia Staff -
Disturbing visuals emerge from the tractor rally on Republic Day.
Read more
News Reports

Tractor rally: Rioting mob vandalised Ram Mandir and Kedarnath tableaux from Republic Day parade

OpIndia Staff -
Rioting mob on Tuesday not only desecrated the Red Fort and tried to kill the Delhi Police personnel but also vandalised the tableau from the Republic Day parade.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

‘Not taking the vaccine is a bigger laughing matter’, doctor responds after video of him scolded by wife during live broadcast goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Dr KK Agarwal getting berated by his wife for getting vaccinated alone is doing the rounds on the internet
Read more
Crime

Watch: Elderly man tries to cross protest site to see doctor, protesting ‘farmers’ issue him life threat

OpIndia Staff -
The elderly man said that he was trying to cross the protest site as he had an appointment with a doctor at Panth Hospital
Read more
Politics

Reflections on Republic Day insurrection: The government’s dilemma, a blast from the past and ghost of Operation Blue Star

K Bhattacharjee -
Tractor Rally Protesters stormed the national capital and eventually managed to breach the premises of the Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
News Reports

Robert Vadra posts distorted map of India on social media, shows PoK and Aksai Chin not part of India

OpIndia Staff -
Robert Vadra used a distorted map of India on Twitter and Instagram while demanding probe for Republic Day violence in Delhi
Read more
News Reports

Post-mortem of protestor killed during tractor rally confirms he died of antemortem injuries, busts left-liberal propaganda of being shot

OpIndia Staff -
Left-liberals had tried to blame Delhi Police for the death, spreading the fake news that the protestor was shot dead by Police.
Read more
News Reports

Farmer protests: Twitter suspends 550 accounts for inciting violence, abuse, and threats

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police had claimed that hundreds of Twitter accounts were created to sow confusion about the tractor rally proposed by the 'farmers'.
Read more
Politics

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh blames Delhi Police for Republic Day violence by ‘farmer’ protestors

OpIndia Staff -
While it was already known that barricades will be removed after Republic Day parade is over, Digvijay Singh blamed police barricades for riots
Read more
News Reports

‘You cannot hurt religious sentiments’: SC rejects anticipatory bail pleas of ‘Tandav’ makers

OpIndia Staff -
"Freedom of speech was not absolute. You cannot hurt anyone's religious sentiments", Supreme Court of India said to makers of 'Tandav'.
Read more
News Reports

Banned Khalistani outfit SFJ confesses to their hand in Red Fort attack, announces reward for laying siege on Indian Parliament on February 1

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistani terror organisation SFJ has announced a reward of $350,000 for those who wave Khalistani flags at the Parliament
Read more
News Reports

‘Tiranga ka apman, nehi sahega Hindustan’: Angry villages in Rewari issue ultimatum to ‘farmer’ protestors to vacate Highway blockade in 24 hours

OpIndia Staff -
The villagers said that due to blockade on the highway, the region remains jammed with vehicles, which have created difficulties for them
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com