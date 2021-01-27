Social media platforms are awash with a video where a Delhi-based senior doctor who got himself vaccinated against COVID-19 had to face the ire of his wife for not taking her along with him for vaccination. Apparently, Dr KK Aggarwal, a cardiologist, was on live TV after getting the vaccine when he received a call from his wife who inquired him about the vaccine. When he replied that he did take a jab, the wife was heard angrily asking, “Why couldn’t you take me with you?”

The video of their conversation was recorded in the live call and it has instantly gone viral on social media platforms. Dr Agarwal is a Padma Shri awardee and former National President of the Indian Medical Association.

In the video, Dr Aggarwal could be heard assuaging his wife that while he had received the vaccine, she would be able to get it on Monday. “I had just gone there to check on the vaccine. They said to get it done, so I got it,” he was seen explaining his wife in the video while sitting in a car.

Not satisfied with his explanation, the wife is heard rebuking the doctor and asking him why he could not take her along with him.

The doctor tries to end the conversation by saying: “Main live hun abhi (I’m live on camera right now).” To this, the wife responds, “Main Abhi live aa ke tumhari aisi ki taisi karti hun” – which roughly means: “I’ll go live right now and give you a good dressing down.”

The viral video had the Twitterverse in splits, with people sharing the video and warning that one should be careful while being on live TV and not receive wife’s phone call during such sessions. Many others also took a dig at the doctor seeing fear and dread in his voice while talking to his wife on phone and imagining his predicament after he meets his wife.

Popular psephologist Yashwant Deshmukh said this is why he refrains from picking up phone when live on TV.

Soon enough, another video of the same doctor in which he was seen taking a head massage during a webinar also went viral.

It is notable that the doctor’s wife was not angry because he took the vaccine alone leaving her. She was angry because she wanted to be present when get the shot as she was worried about any possible side effects of the vaccine.

After his video went viral, Dr. KK Aggarwal posted a message on Facebook, saying that he is glad that he provided people with a moment of levity in these tough times. “After all laughter is the best medicine”, the doctor said. He also advised people to take the medicine when then get the chance. “While you have enjoyed a laugh at my expense, at something which was nothing but my wife’s concern towards my health and safety, I would urge each one of you to take the vaccine when you get the change”, he wrote.

The doctor added that he is happy to learn that this episode educated millions on the importance of the vaccine, which has been his mission as a doctor. He ended the message saying that not taking the vaccine is a bigger laughing matter.