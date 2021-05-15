In a significant decision, the French government has issued orders to ban pro-Palestinian protests in Paris this weekend amidst the ongoing terror attacks against Israel by Palestine-based terror group Hamas. The ongoing clashes between Israel and Palestinian have now become a global concern as Palestine continues to launch rockets targeting the Israeli population, prompting Israel Defence Forces to carry out counter-terror and defensive operations.

Amidst these clashes, pro-Palestinian protestors in France had organised solidarity demonstrations on Saturday in the French capital to protest against Israel’s counter-terror operations on the Gaza Strip. However, anticipating threat and violence, the French administration has now banned pro-Palestinian protests in Paris.

On Thursday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has asked the police officials to ban all such pro-Palestinian protests in Paris in the wake of the crisis in the Middle East.

A Paris, j’ai demandé au Préfet de police d’interdire les manifestations de samedi en lien avec les récentes tensions au Proche-Orient. De graves troubles à l’ordre public furent constatés en 2014. Consigne a été donnée aux Préfets d’être particulièrement vigilants et fermes. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) May 13, 2021

“I have asked the Paris police chief to ban the protests on Saturday linked to the recent tensions in the Middle East,” Gerald Darmanin, France’s Interior Minister, tweeted in French.

Reportedly, the French Minister noted that serious disturbances to the public order were reported in 2014 when similar protests against an Israel in Paris had turned violent. “Instructions were given to prefects to be particularly vigilant and firm,” he added.

The ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict

The hostilities between the Jewish nation and its nemesis Hamas are at an all-time high, especially after the intense aerial exchanges that started on Tuesday evening and continued well past midnight. On Tuesday, Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas unleashed massive airstrikes against Israel, firing hundreds of rockets inside the country.

The main reason behind the current conflict is the Sheikh Jarrah property dispute, a dispute which can lead to the evictions of around 300 Palestinians from the East Jerusalem neighbourhood. The court ruling of eviction of illegal Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in east Jerusalem has stoked tensions and sparked fresh violence in the region.

Prior to the latest exchange of fire, Israeli police were attacked by Palestinians inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on Sunday. The Israel police had come under severe attack by Palestinians, who pelted stones and unleashed heavy attacks on them inside the Al-Aqsa compound.

However, with the entry of the Islamic terror group Hamas, the clashes between the two sides have now taken an ugly turn. The terror group has resorted to unleashing a massive attack against Israel. The terror outfit Hamas has escalated its attack on Israeli civilians by launching hundreds of rockets. In response to the rocket attacks, the Israeli army has struck some 140 targets in the coastal enclave after Hamas openly joined Palestinian terrorists to intensify the clashes between the two sides.