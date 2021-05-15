Saturday, May 15, 2021
Home News Reports France orders banning of all pro-Palestine rallies in Paris amidst Palestinian terror attacks on...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

France orders banning of all pro-Palestine rallies in Paris amidst Palestinian terror attacks on Israel

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has asked the police officials to ban all such pro-Palestinian protests in Paris in the wake of the crisis in the Middle East.

OpIndia Staff
France bans pro-Palestine protests in Paris amidst terror attacks on Israel/ Image Source: Al Jazeera
1

In a significant decision, the French government has issued orders to ban pro-Palestinian protests in Paris this weekend amidst the ongoing terror attacks against Israel by Palestine-based terror group Hamas. The ongoing clashes between Israel and Palestinian have now become a global concern as Palestine continues to launch rockets targeting the Israeli population, prompting Israel Defence Forces to carry out counter-terror and defensive operations.

Amidst these clashes, pro-Palestinian protestors in France had organised solidarity demonstrations on Saturday in the French capital to protest against Israel’s counter-terror operations on the Gaza Strip. However, anticipating threat and violence, the French administration has now banned pro-Palestinian protests in Paris.

On Thursday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has asked the police officials to ban all such pro-Palestinian protests in Paris in the wake of the crisis in the Middle East.

“I have asked the Paris police chief to ban the protests on Saturday linked to the recent tensions in the Middle East,” Gerald Darmanin, France’s Interior Minister, tweeted in French.

Reportedly, the French Minister noted that serious disturbances to the public order were reported in 2014 when similar protests against an Israel in Paris had turned violent. “Instructions were given to prefects to be particularly vigilant and firm,” he added.

The ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict

The hostilities between the Jewish nation and its nemesis Hamas are at an all-time high, especially after the intense aerial exchanges that started on Tuesday evening and continued well past midnight. On Tuesday, Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas unleashed massive airstrikes against Israel, firing hundreds of rockets inside the country.

The main reason behind the current conflict is the Sheikh Jarrah property dispute, a dispute which can lead to the evictions of around 300 Palestinians from the East Jerusalem neighbourhood. The court ruling of eviction of illegal Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in east Jerusalem has stoked tensions and sparked fresh violence in the region.

Prior to the latest exchange of fire, Israeli police were attacked by Palestinians inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on Sunday. The Israel police had come under severe attack by Palestinians, who pelted stones and unleashed heavy attacks on them inside the Al-Aqsa compound. 

However, with the entry of the Islamic terror group Hamas, the clashes between the two sides have now taken an ugly turn. The terror group has resorted to unleashing a massive attack against Israel. The terror outfit Hamas has escalated its attack on Israeli civilians by launching hundreds of rockets.  In response to the rocket attacks, the Israeli army has struck some 140 targets in the coastal enclave after Hamas openly joined Palestinian terrorists to intensify the clashes between the two sides.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Journalists join hands with Congress trolls to spread propaganda against BJP over Delhi High Court ordered probe by police

OpIndia Staff -
Journalists blame BJP after Youth Congress president Srinivas B V questioned by Delhi Police on the orders of Delhi High Court
News Reports

Read how RSS volunteers turned a defunct, British-era hospital, lying unused for over 2 decades, into a 200-bed COVID-19 facility

OpIndia Staff -
Volunteers of the Sangh Parivar, BJP and other organisations cleaned up the defunct KGF hospital in Karnataka to handle COVID-19 crisis

Massive Eid gatherings show the futility of lockdown during the second wave of the pandemic in India, it is time to lift them now

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
The Muslim community across the world is celebrating Eid ul-Fitr today. With it, the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end.

‘Delhi’s govt was just complaining, not trying to handle logistics of oxygen supply’: Director of INOX

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Jain said that the central government's job is to inform these manufacturers to produce a certain amount of oxygen, which they did and made a chart for each state with specific volume allocation.

Dr.Reddy’s commences rollout of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines, to be priced at Rs 995.40 per dose

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Deepak Sapra, the global head of Custom Pharma Services at Dr Reddy's Lab became the first person to receive the Sputnik V shot at Hyderabad today.

Kejriwal govt sets aside Rs 50 crores for free vaccination of Delhi residents, while spending far more on PR: Details

News Reports Jinit Jain -
While AAP government in Delhi spent Rs 150 crores on PR from Jan to March, it has only allocated Rs 50 crores for the free vaccination of Delhi's 2 crore population.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Narcissism at its worse: After doubts were raised on the help being provided by Sonu Sood, actor gets called out for sharing cringe self-laudatory...

OpIndia Staff -
After making questionable claims on helping Covid-19 victims, Sonu Sood now shares cartoons that shows him as a God
Read more
Fact-Check

Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Hindu deities for Covid-19 crisis turns out to be fake? Here’s what we know

OpIndia Staff -
Some social media users pointed out the hypocrisy of these 'left-liberals', who were just a few months back attacking the same French magazine for publishing cartoons that were allegedly hurtful for Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

While Delhi govt was alleging inadequate oxygen supply, data show it was returning oxygen to suppliers, asked them to store the excess

OpIndia Staff -
Due to lack of storage plants and not enough demand, Delhi govt had returned oxygen and asked the suppliers to store them
Read more
News Reports

Audit effect? Delhi’s oxygen demand goes from 700 MT for 75k active COVID cases to 582 MT for 83k active cases

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Kejriwal govt had vehemently opposed the oxygen audit.
Read more
News Reports

Harry Potter author JK Rowling gives six-figure donation to pro-Khalistani outfit Khalsa Aid

OpIndia Staff -
The Harry Potter creator replied to Khalsa Aid's Tweet, thanking people for buying a copy of her latest children's book The Ickabog.
Read more
News Reports

Israel used deceptions to lead Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives into the tunnels in Gaza Strip before bombing them

OpIndia Staff -
Israel misled Hamas into believing that there will be ground attack, when the operatives went into the tunnels, IDF bombed them
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,986FansLike
543,698FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com