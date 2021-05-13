Amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas and Palestinian Islamic jihadis, Israeli actress Gal Gadot put up a tweet praying for peace.

She tweeted that her country (Israel) is at war and she worries for her family and friends and the people of Israel. “This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation. Our neighbors deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families. I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we can live side by side in peace,” she tweeted.

However, soon the ‘liberals’ and Islamists descended upon her timeline with angry, hateful tweets, accusing her of being a genocide enabler.

You’ll see it a lot in media, if you don’t acknowledge them enough and talk around them they are dehumanised, thus the suffering isn’t the suffering of human beings, it’s just an abstract group that people can disregard easier than they can dead men, women, and children. — Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) May 13, 2021

Despite the fact that the Palestinian terrorists were attacking Israel with rockets and missiles, the Islamists accused Israel of ‘perpetrating a televised and documented ethnic cleansing’.

They also gave a call to boycott her movies and called her a ‘murderer’.

Some Islamists even claimed that Israel as a country does not exist and hence there is no ‘my country’ that she mentions in the tweet.

I wish that scene in fast and furious where u die was real tbh https://t.co/D9K08ZaOhp — Аrlind (@dnxlra) May 12, 2021

One Twitter user, whose heart apparently pains for ‘Palestine’, wished death upon Gal Gadot for wishing for peace upon her country.

When your superhero is always on the wrong side of history. What do we expect from a Zionist? lmao https://t.co/GxkvNQqiCB — leynard ᵘʷᵘ (@alcoranleynard) May 12, 2021

Some also used this opportunity to hate on Jews.

Israeli soldier turned Hollywood's Wonder Woman multimillionaire Gal Gadot sends meaningless thoughts and prayers as the Israeli apartheid regime she supports ethnically cleanses Palestinians and bombs Gazans in an open-air prison camp



(She also blocked response to this tweet) https://t.co/AbirG7z3jX — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) May 12, 2021

Some ‘liberals’ also felt that her pray for peace for her country was ‘meaningless’.

if they only ever mention Palestinians to say ‘Hamas’ they either seriously require your guidance or you seriously require reevaluating who you allow in your circle — Ayesha A. Siddiqi (@AyeshaASiddiqi) May 13, 2021

All this while choosing to overlook the terrorism inflicted by Hamas on Israeli people. Gadot served as a soldier in the Israel Defence Forces for two years before taking a plunge into modelling and acting.

In December 2020, Gadot had hailed the ‘Shaheen Bagh Dadi’ Bilkis Bano, who was one of the prominent faces in the anti-CAA protests which culminated into anti-Hindu riots in February 2020. Bilkis was a prominent part of the protests that were organized as India decided to give citizenship to religiously prosecuted people from neighbouring Islamic countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

However, she soon deleted her Instagram story hailing Bilkis while the post continued to be up on her profile.

Israel-Palestine conflict

Conflict between Israel and Palestine escalated when Palestinian terror unit Hamas fired multiple rockets at Jerusalem, and the Israeli Defense Forces responding back in kind. The main reason behind the current conflict is the Sheikh Jarrah property dispute, a dispute which can lead to the evictions of around 300 Palestinians from the East Jerusalem neighborhood.