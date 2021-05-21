Friday, May 21, 2021
Home Government and Policy Haryana govt directs police to protect telecom infrastructure after mobile towers were destroyed over...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Haryana govt directs police to protect telecom infrastructure after mobile towers were destroyed over ‘COVID rumour’: Details

Taipa Director-general, TR DUA lamented that incidents of vandalism can impact telecom connectivity if they are not brought under control immediately. Telecom connectivity is crucial amidst the Coronavirus pandemic to be able to facilitate virtual meetings, e-health, e-education and e-commerce.

OpIndia Staff
Haryana: Cops asked to crack down on 'covidiots' damaging mobile towers
Manohar Lal Khattar (left), Telecom towers (right), images via the Hindu and HT
16

On Thursday (May 20), the Haryana government directed the police and the district magistrates to ensure the protection of the telecom infrastructure in the State. The development comes after miscreants, falsely believing that it might cause Coronavirus infection, destroyed several 5g mobile towers.

In an order issued by Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan, he said, “As you might be aware, misinformation attributing the fatalities and health problems being faced by people due to COVIOD-19 virus, is being attributed to the testing of 5G Towers. This has led to some incidents in the State resulting in mobile towers/network being damaged by some misguided elements.”

The order cited the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other organisations to clarify that Coronavirus cannot travel via radio waves and mobile networks. It added, “The Department of Telecommunication (DoT), Gol in its press statement dated 10.5.2021 has clarified that linking the 5G network technology with COVID-19 pandemic has no scientific basis. Besides, the testing of the 5G network has not yet started in India.” The Haryana Chief Secretary reiterated that the claims are baseless and ‘devoid of merit.’

Softcopy of the order (Image Courtesy: The Times of India)

Keeping the circumstances in mind and the damage caused to several mobile towers, Vijai Vardhan directed all SPs, SSPs, and district magistrates to ‘safeguard’ telecom towers and infrastructure in the district. The law enforcement officials have been asked to take stringent actions against miscreants involved in rumour-mongering.

According to Taipa (Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association) senior manager Rahul Dhall, four towers were damaged in the past 10 days in Rohtak and Jind. He added that around 15-20 towers operating in the rural areas are under the threat of being vandalised. This has resulted in massive inconvenience for telecom service providers in ensuring the maintenance and operation of existing towers. Besides, the installation of new towers is now being met with increasing resistance from people due to a large-scale misleading campaign.

Taipa Director-general, TR DUA lamented that incidents of vandalism can impact telecom connectivity if they are not brought under control immediately. Telecom connectivity is crucial amidst the Coronavirus pandemic to be able to facilitate virtual meetings, e-health, e-education and e-commerce. Even the government’s vaccination programme might be affected if such incidents go unabated.

Jio towers vandalised, looted by farmer protestors in Punjab

In the wake of farmer protests, thousands of Jio towers were vandalised and looted. Earlier, videos of ‘protesting farmers‘ stealing a generator from a tower and ‘donating’ it to a Gurudwara had also gone viral on social media. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had to step in, who then directed police to act against Jio tower vandals in Punjab. The directions came hours after the Youth Congress leader instigated more acts of vandalism. Reliance Industries Limited, through its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, was forced to file a petition in the Punjab & Haryana High Court to stop damage to its property.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Israel and Hamas agree to a ‘ceasefire’ after 11 days, Palestinians celebrate

OpIndia Staff -
Taher Al-Nono, who serves as the media advisor of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, said, “The Palestinian resistance will abide by this agreement as long as the Occupation (Israel) does the same."
Social Media

Congress orders, Twitter follows: A day after letter, tweet with toolkit images marked as ‘manipulated media’. What it means

OpIndia Staff -
On Thursday, the Congress party had shot a letter to Twitter seeking permanent suspension of the accounts of BJP president JP Nadda, Union minister Smriti Irani, and BJP leaders Sambit Patra and BL Santosh for sharing the document they alleged was 'forged'.

BBC journalist deceived Princess Diana to secure famous 1995 interview, says inquiry committee: BBC apologises

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The inquiry by Judge Dyson has found that Bashir, then a small-time reporter, had shown Spencer fake bank statements claiming that Diana was under surveillance by the security services and that they were being paid to provide information about her.

Media tries to malign Modi govt ministers fighting COVID institutionally, while shielding Rahul Gandhi and others who have only played politics

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While Bhaskar and Wire questioned BJP leaders for not amplifying COvid-19 SOS calls, they chose to ignore Congress leaders

After cancelling Metro Shed project in Aarey, Maharashtra govt keen on monetizing ‘forest land’: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Months after cancelling Metro project near Aarey area, Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra is keen on monetizing the Aarey Forest land

Kerala professor who spewed venom against Hindus, incited students for rebellion against Modi govt suspended: All you need to know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Central University of Kerala suspended assistant professor Gilbert Sebastian for inciting students to start violent rebellion against Modi govt

Recently Popular

News Reports

Silence for 7 months, then multiple letters after Covid second wave hit: Maha CM’s communication with PM revealed by RTI

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra CM did not contact PM Modi for seven months over Covid-19 support, RTI reveals.
Read more
News Reports

Propaganda outlet Alt News ends up exposing itself, shows how they work with Congress to attack BJP’s political moves

OpIndia Staff -
Alt News offered ludicrous arguments and used lies to declare that Congress toolkit is a forged document made by BJP
Read more
News Reports

Brazen Hinduphobia of Unacademy: Online education platform paints Hindus as anti-Muslim bigots, blames third party after outrage

OpIndia Staff -
Hindus were described as attacking Muslims for celebrating Eid in their area in a mock test paper published by Unacademy
Read more
News Reports

Toolkit controversy: Congress admits that one of the two ‘leaked’ documents was indeed created by them

OpIndia Staff -
In a tweet, Gowda admitted that the AICC made a research note on Central Vista for the party and 'it is genuine' he said.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Meet the team of propaganda outlet Alt News, which was paraded as ‘independent’ by the Congress party

OpIndia Staff -
Pratik Sinha, Mohammad Zubair, Nirjhari Sinha and where it all started, Mukul Sinha
Read more
News Reports

Charity ‘toolkit’: How Sonu Sood’s foundation sought help from BJP’s Tejasvi Surya but took all the credit himself

Anurag -
Netizens have often raised suspicions that Sonu Sood had been falsely claiming credit for arranging help for Covid-19 patients without having done so.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,409FansLike
546,403FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com