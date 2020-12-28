Monday, December 28, 2020
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh directs police to act against Jio tower vandals after senior Youth Cong leader incites more vandalism: Details

The decision came after his appeal to the protesters went unheeded. The vandals are apparently doing it in support of the farmer protests.

OpIndia Staff
Amarinder Singh
Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh has directed the police to act against vandals who have been cutting power supply from Jio mobile towers across the state. The decision came after his appeal to the protesters went unheeded. The vandals are apparently doing it in support of the farmer protests.

Meanwhile, only hours earlier, Srivatsa, senior Youth Congress leader, had celebrated the acts of vandalism and even appeared to suggest that similar actions ought to be carried out all across India. “Farmers have understood that the only way to get Modi to directly talk to them is through making Ambani feel pain,” he said, before adding, “If this starts happening across India, Modiji will come running to Singhu Border.”

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder had appealed to the ‘protesting farmers’ to not inconvenience the general public by disrupting power and destroying infrastructure. He had also urged the ‘protestors’ to not shut down connectivity and manhandle the telecom workers. However, the ‘protesting farmers’ did not pay any heed to the chief minister’s appeal. And now it appears even Congress leaders are cheering such lawlessness.

The ‘protestors’ have been targeting Reliance Jio towers because of claims that Reliance, as well as Adani group, are out to exploit farmers with help from the new farm laws. News agency PTI citing sources said that site managers were slapped and abused for trying to stop the protestors from destroying the infrastructure. Power lines were snapped and attempts were made to axe the towers.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

