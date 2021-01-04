Monday, January 4, 2021
News Reports
Updated:

Reliance moves high court over vandalism and destruction of Jio telecom towers by ‘protesting farmers’ in Punjab

Earlier, Jio had also written to TRAI alleging Airtel and Vodafone Idea were indulging in unethical campaign to port users from Jio to their network.

OpIndia Staff
Reliance moves High Court over Jio tower vandalism
4

Days after ‘protesting farmers’ from Punjab destroyed and looted thousands of Jio telecom towers in Punjab, Reliance Industries Limited, through its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, filed a petition in the Punjab & Haryana High Court.

Reliance has sought urgent intervention of government authorities to bring a complete stop to illegal acts of vandalism by miscreants in Punjab. “These acts of violence have endangered the lives of thousands of employees and caused damage and disruption to the vital communications infrastructure. The miscreants indulging in vandalism have been instigated and aided by vested interests and our business rivals,” Reliance said in a statement.

Last week, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh directed police to act against Jio tower vandals in Punjab. The directions came hours after Youth Congress leader instigated more vandals. Thousands of Jio towers have been vandalised and looted. Videos of ‘protesting farmers‘ stealing a generator from the tower and ‘donating’ it to a Gurudwara have also gone viral on social media.

Earlier, Jio had also written to TRAI alleging Airtel and Vodafone Idea were indulging in unethical campaign to port users from Jio to their network.

