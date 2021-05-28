Friday, May 28, 2021
Home News Reports India extends its support to WHO study on COVID-19 origin, calls its “first important...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

India extends its support to WHO study on COVID-19 origin, calls its “first important step”

The United States has asked the WHO to initiate the second phase of its investigation into the origins of COVID-19, with independent experts given full access to original data and samples in China

OpIndia Staff
India welcomes WHO study on origins of coronavirus outbreak
Wuhan Institute of Virology(Source: CNN)
33

India on Friday extended its support to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) led global study on the origins of Covid-19. 

In response to media queries on India’s stand on the WHO convened global study on the origins of COVID-19, the MEA spokesperson said, “The WHO convened global study on the origin of Covid-19 is an important first step. It stressed the need for next phase studies as also for further data and studies to reach robust conclusions. The follow-up of the WHO report and further studies deserve the understanding and cooperation of all.”

Source: Twitter

Earlier this year, WHO-led teams had visited the central Chinese city of Wuhan in January and February to investigate the origins of the virus. In a report later, which was co-authored with Chinese researchers, the WHO team concluded that the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans via intermediary species, and that “introduction through a laboratory incident was considered to be an extremely unlikely pathway”. 

The clean chit given to China and the fact that the report was co-authored by Chinese researchers parked a massive furore online, with people raising doubts over the authenticity of the claims made in the report. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who is himself accused of being partial to China, later distanced himself from the findings of a WHO-led mission. He said the laboratory leak was the “least likely” hypotheses, but still needed “further investigation.”

Now, the United States has asked the WHO to initiate the second phase of its investigation into the origins of COVID-19, with independent experts given full access to original data and samples in China. 

The lab-leak theory is gaining increasing traction in the United States and other western countries after Biden Administration had issued a directive to the US intelligence agencies to investigate the competing theories on how the virus first emerged—a zoonotic spillover at a wet market in Wuhan, China, or through accidental release from a research laboratory in the same city. 

On Thursday, the US mission to the UN in Geneva deemed the initial WHO study to be “insufficient and inconclusive”, calling for what it called a timely, transparent and evidence-based second probe to be conducted, including in China.

“It is critical that China provides independent experts full access to complete, original data and samples relevant to understanding the source of the virus and the early stages of the pandemic,” the US statement said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

China wants Nepal to buy vaccines with ‘secret’ conditions after Nepal had to look for other sellers as India decided to stop export

OpIndia Staff -
China announced that it would provide 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine under "grant assistance" to Nepal
Politics

‘Farmers’ now decide to ‘defeat PM Modi’ in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections, had earlier talked about defeating PM in 2024

OpIndia Staff -
So-called farmers, protesting and creating a ruckus for months now are now set on the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections

After Antiguan PM said they will not accept Mehul Choksi back, Dominica says they will send him to Antigua

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mehul Choksi is an Antiguan citizen, and Dominica does not have extradition treaty with India, complicating the matter

I&B Ministry gives 15 days to Digital Media publishers and Streaming platforms to give details of compliance with new IT rules

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Information Technology Rules, 2021, included separate guidelines for Social Media, Digital Media, and Streaming platforms

‘You are just a private, for-profit company, don’t try to dictate India’s legal policy. Comply with Indian law’: GOI to Twitter

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Lawmaking and policy formulations are the sole prerogatives of the sovereign and Twitter is just a social media platform. It will have no locus in dictating what India's legal policy framework should be", the statement strongly asserted.

From fruit juice to oats, soaps to bulbs, Indian Medical Association endorses products in exchange for huge money: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
IMA a private association of allopathic doctors in the country, seems to have put itself in a tough spot by embroiling in unnecessary controversies

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against IMA President Jayalal for trying to abuse his position during Covid pandemic to spread Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
In its complaint, the LRPF sought revocation of Medical Practitioner's License of IMA President John Jayalal, alleging that the controversial doctor has openly declared his intention of using the pandemic for religious conversions.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just wanting to use hospitals to convert Hindus, IMA Chief Johnrose Jayalal also harbours visceral hate for PM Modi

Akshita Bhadauria -
As head of the IMA, Dr Jayalal has made his political leanings quite clearly. What is to say that his statements do not reflect his ideology?
Read more
Media

Fifty Shades of ThePrint: 50 examples of how the leftist portal is running propaganda in the name of journalism

Alok Bhatt -
Fifty examples of mischievous and misleading journalism by Shekhar Gupta run ThePrint in its propaganda against Modi govt
Read more
OpIndia Explains

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg
Read more
News Reports

‘You are just a private, for-profit company, don’t try to dictate India’s legal policy. Comply with Indian law’: GOI to Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Lawmaking and policy formulations are the sole prerogatives of the sovereign and Twitter is just a social media platform. It will have no locus in dictating what India's legal policy framework should be", the statement strongly asserted.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
549,132FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com