Amidst Covid pandemic in 2020, IMA had endorsed a wall paint that claimed to kill 99% bacteria

Last year, the Indian Medical Association had faced criticism for endorsing a wall paint company that boasted to kill germs and improve immunity.

OpIndia Staff
Baba Ramdev kicked up a hornet’s nest after his video criticizing the allopathy doctors and medicines went viral on social media websites. The remarks elicited a stern rebuke from the Indian Medical Association, which in turn led the Patanjali Ayurved founder to fire a set of 25 questions for the IMA to answer where he highlighted the shortcomings of allopathy way of treatment to provide permanent solutions for seemingly common diseases.

Amidst the ongoing war of words between the IMA and Ramdev Baba and questions being raised by the IMA doctors about Patanjali Ayurved’s Coronil, it is pertinent to note that the organization had in the past found itself in the soup for endorsing a wall paint, which claimed of killing “99% bacteria” on walls, reducing pollution and protecting immunity.

Last year, an advertisement by a wall paint company prominently highlighted that it was approved by the Indian Medical Association for providing protection from “viral transmissions” and reduce the number of harmful gases such as sulphur oxides and nitrogen oxide.

The advertisement went on to assert that the product would serve as a sanitiser for the house. Soon after it was aired on national television, many public health experts laid into the IMA for approving the product when the world was battling the menace of the coronavirus outbreak.

Many had then accused the IMA of sending conflicting messages amidst the pandemic. While it was talking about physical distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquettes, critics slammed the organisation for allowing brands to use its name and spread misinformation among the public.

An Asian Paints ad boasting it is ‘recommended by IMA’, image via beastoftraal.com

However, IMA Secretary RV Asokan defend the organization’s decision to endorse the wall paint brand, stating that it was done through a legal process in 2019. The IMA had certified the product as having anti-bacterial qualities and not anti-viral properties. Asokan had said that the organization had not issued the endorsement during the pandemic. The company, he said, had entered into a memorandum of understanding with the association and had every legal right to advertise its product with the endorsement for three years.

Back in 2019, an Asian Paints ad, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone endorsing the wall paints brand and announcing that it was ‘recommended’ by the IMA was pulled up by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).

The IMA is not a government body. It is a voluntary organisation of doctors who practice allopathy. For a certain amount of fees, a brand can ‘buy’ their endorsement, that is, they can announce in their ads that they are ‘recommended by IMA’ just like Asian Paints did.

Other such brands that have featured this IMA ‘recommendation’ in the past are Eureka Forbes water purifiers, Kent water purifiers, Dettol, and Odomos, etc.

The Asian Paints ad

IMA writes to Uttarakhand CM asking for action against Ramdev Baba

The controversy erupted after a video went viral on social media in which Baba Ramdev could be heard saying that allopathy is a hollow practice and that many people have lost their lives due to allopathic medicines.

To this, the Indian Medical Association took strong objection and even threatened to move Court if the Union Health Ministry does not take cognizance of the remarks made by Ramdev. As his comments sparked a furore, Baba Ramdev apologised for his remarks on allopathy medicines.

However, the controversy continued unabated. On May 24, Ramdev launched another attack on the Indian Medical Association firing 25 pointed questions at them. With these questions, Ramdev has tried to highlight the shortcomings of allopathy with him asking for permanent solutions to some of the most common diseases.

Smarting from Baba Ramdev’s comments on allopathy, the association then wrote a letter to Uttarakhand CM, asking for action against the Yogic guru. It is imperative to note that Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth, the largest yoga institution of India is located in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. A large part of Patanjali’s manufacturing units is also located in Uttarakhand.

The letter addressed to the CM suggests that Baba Ramdev’s derogatory remarks have ‘demoralized’ and ‘angered’ the medical fraternity. As a corrective and damage control measure, IMA has urged the state government to take ‘prompt and strict action’ against Baba Ramdev. 

News Reports

The wall paint product by Asian Paints had claimed that it kills germs and is 'recommended by the Indian Medical Association'.
Opinions

The stand-off with Twitter is not about politics, it’s about a ‘messiah syndrome’: Read what it is

Rahul Roushan -
It is not BJP vs Congress fight. The Twitter battle belongs to an altogether different war, especially in India, with 'woke' support

Mamata Banerjee cries ‘discrimination’ over Cyclone Yaas money even as Met Dept predicts Odisha will bear the worst impact

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah today evaluated the situation arising out of Cyclone Yaas and allotted Rs 600 crore each for Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and Rs 400 crore for West Bengal

Directors of obscure Landomus Group also serve as Trustees of another unknown entity—The Indian University of Deaf: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier yesterday, as strange ad talking about investment of $500 billion into India was published in the TOI by an obscure company named Landomus Group

Discrepancies found in COVID deaths recorded and number of cremations in Rajasthan, situation remains worrisome: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier we had reported how Jaipur’s largest state-run Covid-10 facility RUHS CMS Hospital recorded 442 deaths of patients on ventilator support in just 20 days as the machines were reportedly not cleaned regularly.

‘This is Islamic area. Israel has no right to exist’: Hamas co-founder makes his intentions clear days after the ceasefire

World Anurag -
Hamas co-founder Mahmoud al-Zahar justified rocket attacks on civilians, spending money on military installations and insisted that peace talks with Israel are irrelevant.

OpIndia Explains

Sun Halo: Rainbow ring spotted around the sun in the Bengaluru sky. Read what it means

OpIndia Staff -
A ring of rainbow forms around the Sun through a phenomenon called Halo that happens because of light interacting with ice crystals in the atmosphere.
Social Media

Appearing semi-naked during class, sexual comments to girls: Students of Chennai’s PSBB school start online campaign against teacher

OpIndia Staff -
Students of PSBB Chennai called out one of the teachers for harassing and making sexual advances towards students. They have alleged that the school administration has been ignoring repeated complaints by students and parents.
Satire

All-rounder Expert Dhruv Rathee enters Guinness Book of World Records after solving Israel-Palestine crisis in under 14 minutes

K Bhattacharjee -
Expert Arvind Kejriwal's most dedicated pupil Dhruv Rathee, has solved the Israel-Palestine conflict and we can't keep calm.
News Reports

What IMA President thinks: Using hospitals to convert to Christianity, contempt for Hinduism, seeing COVID as a ‘silver lining’ because of conversions and more

Jinit Jain -
IMA president Dr JA Jayalal expressed his desire to use hospitals and medical colleges to convert people to Christianity.
News Reports

Delhi Police clarifies its teams had visited Twitter offices to serve notice over Congress toolkit conspiracy

OpIndia Staff -
The Special Cell of Delhi Police is raiding offices of Twitter in Delhi and Gurgaon in connection with Congress toolkit probe.
News Reports

Islamists, communists launch propaganda warfare against Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel, accuse BJP of ‘saffronisation’

OpIndia Staff -
CPIM leader and Rajya Sabha MP Elamanam Kareem has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind extending support to the protests against Patel and urging him to recall the Lakshadweep administrator.
