Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Home Social Media Islamists in India trend #Quds_हमारा_है to proclaim Jerusalem belongs only to Muslims
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Islamists in India trend #Quds_हमारा_है to proclaim Jerusalem belongs only to Muslims

Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem, which is the holy site for Jews, Christians and Muslims.

OpIndia Staff
Al Aqsa
Indian Islamists trend hashtags to claim Al Aqsa (Image: Al Jazeera)
12

As Israel is defending its land and people against the unprovoked attacks by terrorist group Hamas, there is a certain section of Islamists in India who are posting provocative messages proclaiming ‘Quds’ as a site belonging to ‘them’. Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem, which is the holy site for Jews, Christians and Muslims.

Indian Islamists are trending a hashtag Quds_हमारा_है on the social media platforms. Interestingly, several Islamists political parties have also jumped in to earn brownie points using the trend.

One Tipu Sultan Party tweeted, “The biggest mistake of Arab was to give Jews a place to live in Palestine.”

It must be noted that Jerusalem is currently in Israel and Palestine has also laid claims on it.

One Md Zahid had quoted AAP leader Amanatullah Khan and wrote, “We will cut off every nefarious hand that rises towards Masjid-e-Aqsa, remembering that Masjid-e-Aqsa is not a building, it is our heartbeat.” It has to be noted while Aam Aadmi Party’s leader had not used the hashtag, his tweet that was quoted by Zahid was inflammatory. He wrote, “We are against the persecution on Palestine, the way Israel is destroying innocent lives by bombing the people of Palestine. It is intolerable. These anti-Islam forces will be destroyed one day.”

While Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem, Al Aqsa mosque is also known as Al Quds. The mosque is located very close to the holy sites for Jews and Christians. The site with historical significance has often been the flashpoint in the Israel Palestine conflict including the latest one.

Another user quoted Mufti Ismail Qasmi, AIMIM MLA from Malegaon, and used the hashtag. Qasmi had posted a tweet from his unverified Twitter handle in which he urged UNO (which is now known as UN) to declare Israel a terrorist state on behalf of Demand of Darul Uloom Deoband.

There are thousands of such tweets making rounds on Social media platforms.

One Twitter user Arman Pathan with Indian and Palestinian flag in his profile wished death upon Israel and supporters of Israel. “Spit on you, you are just 11 or 12# of the world, you are not humans, you are devils,” he said calling them all ‘ugly horrible form of humans’.

Some even appeared to be threatening to the Jews in India.

Essentially, with ‘Quds is ours’ chant, the Islamists in India are calling upon the Ummah to take over Jerusalem and rid it of Jews and Christians, who also consider the place holy.

Jerusalem

This religious divide between the Israeli Jewish people and the Palestinian Muslims stems from the fact that Jerusalem, one of the holiest sites in both Judaism and Islam remains the bone of contention behind the conflict. The Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism where Jews turn towards during prayer is in the Old City of Jerusalem. The Temple Mount complex is home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, the Western Wall, the holiest place where Jews are allowed to worship, and the Dome of the Rock, an Islamic shrine that is instantly recognizable because of its gold-plated dome.

Before the construction of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, there was a grand Jewish temple on the same location on the Temple Mount. This Jewish Holy Temple, called the Second Temple, was the holiest Jewish site of worship until it was destroyed by the Roman Empire in the 70 A.D. as punishment for a Jewish revolt. It was constructed in 516 BCE after the First Temple or Solomon’s temple was destroyed by the Neo-Babylonian Empire in 586 BCE. The Foundation Stone, the holiest site for the Jews at present, is located on the floor of the Dome of the Rock. It has to be noted that the Jews are not allowed to visit it as it located inside the Islamic shrine.

The Western Wall, which is now the holiest site Jews are allowed to worship due to the restrictions on entry to Temple Mount, is a remnant of the retaining wall erected by King Herod as part of the expansion of the Second Jewish Temple. There is extensive physical evidence confirming the existence of the Second Temple on Temple Mount. More about Al Aqsa can be read here.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched terms#Quds_हमारा_है, quds, quds jerusalem,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

Islamists in India trend #Quds_हमारा_है to proclaim Jerusalem belongs only to Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem, which is the holy site for Jews, Christians and Muslims.
News Reports

Congress toolkit: The uncanny resemblances between the actions of Congress supporters and instructions in the AICC document are hard to miss

OpIndia Staff -
Several comments and actions by Congress leaders and supporters show that they were following the toolkit prepared by AICC

Ex-NDTV journalist removed from his post of Media Advisor to Uttarakhand CM

Media OpIndia Staff -
Mansera is a Haldwani based journalist, who was associated with NDTV in the recent past and worked with a number of print publications in Hindi for the past two decades.

How did the left-liberals, Congress and their friendly media media become successful in creating ‘vaccine hesitancy’ in India

News Reports Dibakar Dutta -
The continued effort at creating this 'vaccine hesitancy' is now endangering the lives of countless people, who have fallen prey to their propaganda.

After Congress toolkit labels Kumbh as a Covid ‘super spreader’, Swami Avdheshanand condemns its politicisation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Swami Avdheshanand expresses his vexation over Congress toolkit, which in a well-planned manner tried to malign India's culture, heritage and values

Toolkit controversy: Congress admits that one of the two ‘leaked’ documents was indeed created by them

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a tweet, Gowda admitted that the AICC made a research note on Central Vista for the party and 'it is genuine' he said.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Charity ‘toolkit’: How Sonu Sood’s foundation sought help from BJP’s Tejasvi Surya but took all the credit himself

Anurag -
Netizens have often raised suspicions that Sonu Sood had been falsely claiming credit for arranging help for Covid-19 patients without having done so.
Read more
Editor's picks

Latest Congress toolkit: Paint Kumbh as Covid superspreader, and Eid as ‘happy gathering’. Here are the details

Akshita Bhadauria -
From maligning Kumbh to attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Central Vista project, working with 'friendly' journalists to get 'tailored' articles defaming India and Modi govt, here is what the Congress 'toolkit' asks its social media and PR teams to do.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: Police rules out communal angle in murder of Mewat youth Asif, two groups are old political rivals. Details

OpIndia Staff -
As per police, Asif had beaten up Pradeep's group members 20 days back, and Pradeep decided to avenge the attack.
Read more
Entertainment

Odisha: Sonu Sood clarifies after Ganjam DM says they had not received any communication from him regarding bed for COVID patient

OpIndia Staff -
The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed.
Read more
News Reports

Toolkit controversy: Congress admits that one of the two ‘leaked’ documents was indeed created by them

OpIndia Staff -
In a tweet, Gowda admitted that the AICC made a research note on Central Vista for the party and 'it is genuine' he said.
Read more
News Reports

Congress cries foul as its bombshell ‘toolkit’ stands exposed, threatens to take legal action

OpIndia Staff -
AICC Chairman in a Tweet threatened that a case is being filed against BJP leaders JP Nadda and Sambit Patra for forgery.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,379FansLike
545,635FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com