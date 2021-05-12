Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Home News Reports Israel: Arab mobs set synagogues on fire, mayor says civil-war has erupted in the...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Israel: Arab mobs set synagogues on fire, mayor says civil-war has erupted in the Jewish-Arab city of Lod

“This is unthinkable. Synagogues are being burned. Hundreds of cars set alight. Hundreds of Arab thugs are roaming the streets… Civil war has erupted in Lod," Mayor of Lod Yair Revivo has said to media.

OpIndia Staff
Jewish properties attacked, synagogues burned by Arabs in Israeli city of Lod
A car set on fire by Israeli Arab residents during riots in the central Israeli town of Lod, on May 11, 2021. Image Source: timesofisrael.com
2

The ongoing conflict between Palestinian supporters and Israel has shaped into a war-like situation with many cities of Israel facing constant rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip. 

In a recent update, an intense riot has hit the central-Israel city of Lod, with three synagogues set on fire by the Israeli Arab Muslims. The rioters even attacked the local shops and parked cars setting them all ablaze. The Israeli government has now declared a state of emergency in the mixed Jewish-Arab city and has dispatched several Border Police companies to work to restore law and order. 

A Rabbi inspects the damage inside a torched religious school in the central Israeli city of Lod, near Tel Aviv, on May 11, 2021. (Image Source / AFP)

As per a news channel, some residents reported power cuts in their homes after which petrol bombs were hurled through the windows. A 56 year-old local man sustained serious injuries after being hit by a slab in his car. The police officials confirmed having escorted some residents from a community center to their homes as the Arabs lashed out on the streets of the city.

Not just the residential areas, but even the City Hall and local museums were under attack. The Mayor of the city has compared the growing unrest to the Nazis’ 1938 Kristallnacht pogrom (also called Night of Broken Glass when Nazis attacked Jewish population and properties).

“This is unthinkable. Synagogues are being burned. Hundreds of cars set alight. Hundreds of Arab thugs are roaming the streets… Civil war has erupted in Lod… The Orthodox-nationalist community here has guns. I’m imploring them to go back home but they understandably want to protect their homes. Petrol bombs are being thrown into (Jewish) homes. The situation is incendiary,” said Mayor Revivo in an interview to a local channel.

Emergency imposed in Lod

The Mayor had to appeal to the Prime Minister for urgent help after which an emergency was imposed after several decades to bring the situation under control. 

“Prime Minister Netanyahu directed that lawbreakers be dealt with severely and that units on the ground be reinforced in order to restore quiet and order to the city forthwith,” said a government official in a statement. 

The National Police Commissioner of the city too called the situation unprecedented. “We are seeing a situation in the mixed (Jewish-Arab) cities that we have never seen before, including the incidents of October 2000,” Kobi Shabtai the commissioner said.

Meanwhile, around 130 rockets have been fired by Hamas at central Israel, with “victory” being claimed by its leader Ismail Haniyeh who says this was “the battle for Jerusalem.”

Visuals from the city

Several media networks as well as the locals took to Twitter to share the gruesome visuals coming out from the city of Lod.

Kan News shared visuals of a restaurant in the old city that was set on fire.

Yedioth Ahronoth an Israeli national daily newspaper shared videos of parked cars set ablaze in the city of Lod.

A local shared visuals of Arab rioters marauding the streets of the city setting everything on fire.

Another resident saying “situation in Lod is out of control” shared spine chilling videos of an Arab rioter shooting at Israeli police with an automatic weapon.

President Reuven Rivlin had urged Arab Israeli leaders to speak out against the outbursts of violence and restore peace, however, no appeal seems to be working at the moment.

Violence in Israel

Tensions in Jerusalem escalated in recent weeks as Palestinians protested the restrictions imposed by Israel on access to access parts of the Old City during the holy month of Ramzan. 

The Palestinians are also vehemently opposing an order by the authorities which has asked several Palestinian families to vacate their homes and make way for Israeli settlers. Recent incidents of stone-pelting and attacks on police personnel near the Al-Aqsa Mosque had further aggravated the situation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIsrael rockets, Gaza Palestine, Israel Iron Dome
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

COVID-19 vaccination: 18 states, including Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal getting a direct supply of Covaxin, says Bharat Biotech

OpIndia Staff -
With the 18+ population vaccination having started from May 1, several states have sought direct supply from vaccine manufacturers to meet the rising demand
News Reports

Tikri gang rape: ‘Farmer leader’ Yogendra Yadav interrogated for two hours by Police

OpIndia Staff -
Along with Yogendra Yadav, Yogita Suhag, another 'activist' named in the FIR was also interrogated for three hours.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin gets a nod for phase 2 and 3 trials on 2-18 years-olds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
SEC allows Phase 2 and Phase human clinical trials for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children between 2 to 18 years

Turkey Pres Erdogan fans conflict, dials up Muslim leaders to take strong stance against Israel

World OpIndia Staff -
Recep Tayyip Erdogan invokes the 'ummah', calls upon Muslim leaders to take stand against Israel

Watch: Israel’s Iron Dome intercepts hundreds of rockets launched by the Palestinian terror group Hamas

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The high-tech 'Iron Dome' is a short-range air-defence system designed to intercept rockets, artillery, and mortars. The surface-to-air missile system has been deployed by Israel Defence Forces since 2011 and has helped reduce casualties from rocket attacks against Israeli cities.

Pakistani actress Veena Malik’s justifies genocide of Jews as Israel-Palestine conflict escalates

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Veena Malik's Twitter account has been withheld in India owing to a legal demand.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Israel spy agency Mossad’s parody account pokes fun at Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker over her ‘#FreePalestine’ campaign

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker had posted a tweet calling Israel apartheid and terrorist state following the clashes at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
Read more
Entertainment

As Netizens trend #ArrestMunmunDutta, the actor apologises, says she was misinformed and did not intend to use casteist slur: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Munmun Dutta, most famously known for playing the character of 'Babita Ji in 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chasmah', today posted a statement on Twitter, apologising
Read more
News Reports

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar believes he committed a big mistake by making Uddhav Thackeray the CM of Maharashtra: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Marathi daily Tarun Bharat said that Sharad Pawar conveyed to Sanjay Raut that he made a big mistake by making Uddhav Thackeray the chief minister of Maharashtra.
Read more
News Reports

BMC chief explains why it is not the Modi govt but the states that need to be blamed for the oxygen crisis

OpIndia Staff -
BMC chief said that mismanagement of states is responsible for the oxygen crisis and increased number of SOS calls
Read more
News Reports

Cartoonist gets Twitter notice for a caricature of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The cartoonist took to Twitter to share the copy of the notice he received from the legal department of the microblogging website.
Read more
World

Iran: 20 year old youth Alireza Fazeli Monfared beheaded by half brother, cousins for being gay

OpIndia Staff -
Alireza Fazeli Monfared, a 20 year old Iranian youth, was murdered by his brother and cousins due to his sexual orientation.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,924FansLike
542,049FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com